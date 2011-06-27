  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caliber
  4. Used 2007 Dodge Caliber
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Dodge Caliber R/T Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Caliber
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,945
See Caliber Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,945
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,945
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.8/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.6 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,945
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower172 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,945
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,945
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,945
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
115V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,945
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,945
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,945
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,945
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,945
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity48.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3156 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Length173.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height60.4 in.
EPA interior volume113.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width68.8 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,945
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Khaki Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, premium cloth
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, leather
  • Pastel Pebble Beige, cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Pastel Slate Gray, leather
  • Pastel Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,945
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
P215/55R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,945
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,945
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Caliber Inventory

Related Used 2007 Dodge Caliber R/T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles