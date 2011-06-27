Used 2014 Dodge Avenger Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Avenger Sedan
SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,266*
Total Cash Price
$9,089
R/T 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,628*
Total Cash Price
$11,543
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$34,628*
Total Cash Price
$11,543
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Avenger Sedan SXT 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$897
|$4,232
|Maintenance
|$697
|$127
|$2,231
|$291
|$1,132
|$4,478
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$521
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$685
|Financing
|$489
|$393
|$291
|$182
|$66
|$1,421
|Depreciation
|$2,902
|$905
|$796
|$706
|$633
|$5,942
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,245
|$4,241
|$6,290
|$4,323
|$5,167
|$27,266
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Avenger Sedan R/T 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$5,375
|Maintenance
|$885
|$161
|$2,833
|$370
|$1,438
|$5,687
|Repairs
|$580
|$673
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$662
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$870
|Financing
|$621
|$499
|$370
|$231
|$84
|$1,805
|Depreciation
|$3,686
|$1,149
|$1,011
|$897
|$804
|$7,546
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,201
|$5,386
|$7,988
|$5,490
|$6,562
|$34,628
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Avenger Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$5,375
|Maintenance
|$885
|$161
|$2,833
|$370
|$1,438
|$5,687
|Repairs
|$580
|$673
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$662
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$870
|Financing
|$621
|$499
|$370
|$231
|$84
|$1,805
|Depreciation
|$3,686
|$1,149
|$1,011
|$897
|$804
|$7,546
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,201
|$5,386
|$7,988
|$5,490
|$6,562
|$34,628
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Avenger
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Dodge Avenger in Virginia is:not available
Legal
