Used 2013 Dodge Avenger R/T Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/490.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 27Lyes
Sun/Sound Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Smoker's Groupyes
UConnect 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Power Express Open/Close Sunroofyes
Stripe Deleteyes
Measurements
Front track61.7 in.
Curb weight3603 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length192.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume113.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track62.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Streak Pearlcoat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Crystal Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Tungsten Metallic Clearcoat
  • Redline 2 Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
