  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Avenger
  4. Used 2008 Dodge Avenger
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Avenger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,570
See Avenger Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,570
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,570
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.9/507.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,570
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,570
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,570
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,570
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,570
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,570
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,570
premium clothyes
Front head room40.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,570
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.2 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,570
Front track61.8 in.
Curb weight3465 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Length190.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume113.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.9 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,570
Exterior Colors
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Sunburst Orange Pearlcoat
  • Marathon Blue Pearlcoat
  • TorRed
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,570
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,570
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,570
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Avenger Inventory

Related Used 2008 Dodge Avenger SXT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles