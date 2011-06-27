Used 2000 Dodge Avenger ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.3/397.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower163 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Length190.2 in.
Curb weight3172 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width69.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Caffe Latte Clearcoat
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Shark Blue Pearl
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black / Tan
  • Black / Gray
