Used 1999 Dodge Avenger ES Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Length190.2 in.
Curb weight2996 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height51.4 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width69.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Shark Blue Pearl
  • Silver Mist Clearcoat
  • Caffe Latte Clearcoat
  • Polo Green Clearcoat
  • Paprika Clearcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Gray
  • Black/Tan
