Used 1998 Dodge Avenger Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Avenger
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2323
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/490.1 mi.321.1/490.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG2323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm140 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.49.6 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.
Measurements
Length190.2 in.190.2 in.
Curb weight2888 lbs.2989 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height53.0 in.53.3 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.103.7 in.
Width69.1 in.69.1 in.
