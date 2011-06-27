Used 1998 Dodge Avenger Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|321.1/490.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|Front leg room
|43.3 in.
|Front hip room
|55.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|190.2 in.
|Curb weight
|2888 lbs.
|2989 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.4 in.
|Height
|53.0 in.
|53.3 in.
|Wheel base
|103.7 in.
|Width
|69.1 in.
