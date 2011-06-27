Used 1996 Dodge Avenger Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Measurements
Length187.2 in.
Curb weight2879 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Viper Black
  • Light Silver Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Drama Gold Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Viper Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Magenta
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Med Fern Pearl Metalllic
  • Stone White
  • Black
  • Strawberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Bright White
  • Viper Red
  • Lapis Blue
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Nitro Yellow Green
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Viper Dark Green Pearl Metallic
