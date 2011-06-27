Used 1996 Dodge Avenger Coupe Consumer Reviews

KING OF '96 WDunn2807 , 05/12/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is my baby. My real only problem is the engine went out. Something in the cam and instead of finding the problem just had it replaced. That was a hefty $1400. And there really isn't much wrong with this car. If you want proof go and drive another car that is a '96. There you go thats all you need. For a 1996 car this thing owns the road. Report Abuse

great car cbones , 08/06/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this car my freshmen yr of college for $900, had an oil leak & needed brakes, I put a new head gasket (a Chrysler known problem) to fix oil leak, a new timing belt & tensioner on at this time, & spent $60 on brakes, broke the trans pinion shaft doing high speed doughnuts in the snow (whoops) bought a new diferential and its worked great ever since, I have done is regular maintenance, belts tires, o2 etc. As needed, rewired the a/c in auto class & now it will freeze you out. I recently broke 200k and it is still running as strong as ever, car looks great, handles like a dream & is fun to drive. Average 30+ mpg on the interstate & recently hit 37 mpg on the highway, 24 in town

Excellent Car Deliman1211 , 03/05/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got this car just a year ago, when i bought it the only problem that it had was a misfire, and that was easily fixed. i got the car for 400$ from my neighbor. and its got almost 220k miles and still runs great. the only problem i recently had was that the starter went out. easy fix. bolts are confusing to get too. other then that it is a GREAT car. it also gets awesome gas mileage. i would recommend it to everyone who wants a reliable, quick, and sporty car.

13 years old & still great AnnaMN , 10/04/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I originally purchased this car when I was 16 for its exterior look but after 7 years of driving it, it has proved to be an amazing car. At 146K it is still running great. The 2.0 4-cyl may not be the most powerful engine on the road, but it helps with fuel costs. Very comfortable interior, easy to drive; great handling in all weather. Drove it back & forth to college weekly, has never broken down. Its time for me to get a new car even though its still running great, but I needed to pay tribute to how wonderful the Avenger has been. Will be sad to see it go.