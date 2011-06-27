Used 1995 Dodge Avenger Highline Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Measurements
Height53.0 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Length187.2 in.
Width68.5 in.
Curb weight2822 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Deep Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • WildBerry Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold
  • Gray Metallic
  • Silver Mist
  • Medium Blue-Gray
