Used 1995 Dodge Avenger Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Avenger
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4
Combined MPG2123
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/416.0 mi.304.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG2123
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque161 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size2.5 l2.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5500 rpm140 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersV6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.
Measurements
Height53.0 in.53.0 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.103.7 in.
Length187.2 in.187.2 in.
Width68.5 in.68.5 in.
Curb weight2822 lbs.2822 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Black
  • Medium Blue-Gray
  • Silver Mist
  • WildBerry Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Green Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold
  • Bright White
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Deep Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • WildBerry Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold
  • Gray Metallic
  • Silver Mist
  • Medium Blue-Gray
