Halladay Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Halladay Buick GMC
2015 SRX Purchase
by 08/26/2017on
Everyone was very nice and we had no problems in purchasing our car. The exchange was fast and we were out the door in 2 hrs.
Feedback
by 08/16/2017on
John Liljedalhy did a excellent job working us through our test drive, trading, and purchase. Brian did a good showing us all about our new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Exceptional business!
by 06/28/2017on
Excellent customer service, all staff was welcoming. Outstanding business that upholds family friendly atmosphere. Grateful to do business with Halladay's.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2015 Kia Cadenza Adrian Cruz
by 06/23/2017on
Adrian placed me in a car financially suitable for me, he knew exactly what I wanted and showed me exactly what I wanted to buy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Happy customer
by 06/23/2017on
I appreciated that they listened to what I needed in order to purchase and they did just that! They all were very personable once we got some time to chat! I would definitely recommend Mike, Mark and Sam - great guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
College student's view
by 05/21/2017on
I appreciate that the sales person and the business manager were both not only willing but capable of helping me find the car right for me along with helping me with the financing since I was in an unusual situation!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Simply exceeding my expecations
by 01/13/2015on
I can honestly say that your sales guys really went above and beyond to get me the best deal on my 2015 Buick verano. The Salesman, Seth, showed me the car one day but i had some plans i had to attend and work the next day. He personally called me and asked if it was ok if he brings the car to my work so i can look at it a little more. I have never had someone offer to bring a product to me to look at. When he told me he could do that for me i thought to myself "wow that's service!" I never felt pressured to buy this particular car and they offered to show me several more. They told me about all the discounts i can get as a first time car buyer. When it came to signing the paper work they worked quickly to make sure i got out before my shift started at work. There was a miscommunication between the sales guy and whoever does discounts behind the scenes. They told me to get around the payments i was looking for i would need a little more cash down. We had discussed prices and discounts the day before so when they told me that i said "Well that upsets me because i was planning on that price and that discount." They agreed that it was unfair and started making some calls. They weren't able to get the original discount but they made sure i was taken care of and made it to where my payments would be around what we discussed the day before. So they took someone else's mistake and fixed it for me and made sure i was happy as the customer. When i go to buy my next car this dealership is my first stop and i'd highly recommend anyone looking for a car to go to the GM/Buick dealership because their sales guys know how to really service a customer. A+ to your sales guys :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service
by 10/08/2014on
Halladay was awesome. Everyone that helped in my cat buying experience, Bryon, Dennis, and were phenomenal! I will recommend halladay to anyone in need of a car. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brittnie Rocks!
by 09/18/2014on
I appreciated Brittnie's straightforward and honest approach with me. I had been to Honda and Hyundai prior to coming to Halladay, and I was very disappointed and irritated with the service I received there. Brittnie was actually a pleasure to work with, and listened to what I needed, and did her best to meet those expectations.
Learn from my Mistake.
by 01/24/2010on
I was told that they, Halladay Motors, could take care of something but in the end they didn't know what they were talking about. I ended up spending more money because of their mistakes and inability to take care of their mistakes. I was told "Sorry, we didn't know that rule". Well if you are going to tell the buyer you can do something make sure you can. My experience with Halladay Motors is something I will never forget because of the mistakes they made and my family had to pay for it. They did not try to make up for their mistakes but used the word "Sorry" and "I didn't know" to try and make the situation better. I would not recommend using them in purchasing a vehicle, if they make a mistake you will be the one paying for it!!
1 Comments