5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I can honestly say that your sales guys really went above and beyond to get me the best deal on my 2015 Buick verano. The Salesman, Seth, showed me the car one day but i had some plans i had to attend and work the next day. He personally called me and asked if it was ok if he brings the car to my work so i can look at it a little more. I have never had someone offer to bring a product to me to look at. When he told me he could do that for me i thought to myself "wow that's service!" I never felt pressured to buy this particular car and they offered to show me several more. They told me about all the discounts i can get as a first time car buyer. When it came to signing the paper work they worked quickly to make sure i got out before my shift started at work. There was a miscommunication between the sales guy and whoever does discounts behind the scenes. They told me to get around the payments i was looking for i would need a little more cash down. We had discussed prices and discounts the day before so when they told me that i said "Well that upsets me because i was planning on that price and that discount." They agreed that it was unfair and started making some calls. They weren't able to get the original discount but they made sure i was taken care of and made it to where my payments would be around what we discussed the day before. So they took someone else's mistake and fixed it for me and made sure i was happy as the customer. When i go to buy my next car this dealership is my first stop and i'd highly recommend anyone looking for a car to go to the GM/Buick dealership because their sales guys know how to really service a customer. A+ to your sales guys :) Read more