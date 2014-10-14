1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just bought a 2010 Honda Accord from them Oct 19, 2013. The car is great but after I got home I looked up my car online and they had my car advertised at $2000.00 less than what they sold the car to me for. I am enraged!! I was taken and [non-permissible content removed]! They tacked on $2000.00 to the price of the car. I didn't know the asking price they were advertising while shopping with them at the dealership so I guess they got away with it. I bought the car for $2000.00 over the NADA price. DO NOT BUY FROM HONDA OF CASPER! They will do what they can get away with to get your money!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I am enraged by this! BAD BUSINESS! Read more