Honda of Casper
Customer Reviews of Honda of Casper
Bad Experience
by 10/14/2014on
I had a terrible experience with Baron, the sales manager. I would not recommend that anyone I know to purchase a vehicle at this dealership
TAKEN!
by 10/24/2013on
I just bought a 2010 Honda Accord from them Oct 19, 2013. The car is great but after I got home I looked up my car online and they had my car advertised at $2000.00 less than what they sold the car to me for. I am enraged!! I was taken and [non-permissible content removed]! They tacked on $2000.00 to the price of the car. I didn't know the asking price they were advertising while shopping with them at the dealership so I guess they got away with it. I bought the car for $2000.00 over the NADA price. DO NOT BUY FROM HONDA OF CASPER! They will do what they can get away with to get your money!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I am enraged by this! BAD BUSINESS!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No