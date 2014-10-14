Skip to main content
Honda of Casper

3801 Cy Ave, Casper, WY 82604
Today 7:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Honda of Casper

2 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bad Experience

by johnb39 on 10/14/2014

I had a terrible experience with Baron, the sales manager. I would not recommend that anyone I know to purchase a vehicle at this dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

TAKEN!

by mslone on 10/24/2013

I just bought a 2010 Honda Accord from them Oct 19, 2013. The car is great but after I got home I looked up my car online and they had my car advertised at $2000.00 less than what they sold the car to me for. I am enraged!! I was taken and [non-permissible content removed]! They tacked on $2000.00 to the price of the car. I didn't know the asking price they were advertising while shopping with them at the dealership so I guess they got away with it. I bought the car for $2000.00 over the NADA price. DO NOT BUY FROM HONDA OF CASPER! They will do what they can get away with to get your money!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I am enraged by this! BAD BUSINESS!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
about our dealership

