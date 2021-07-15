5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Randy Hunt was my salesman and he was excellent! He helped me with what I was looking for, did not pressure me to buy, let me take my time on the test drive, helped me get the best deal that fit my budget and made the whole process seem to go by quite quickly! They still needed to remove a couple of stickers and residue and I did not want to stay around any longer after I signed the papers - I was excited to drive my new car! So Randy came and picked up my car this morning at work, took it back to the shop, had it all cleaned up and returned it to me in less than an hour and a half! It was awesome and so convenient! And it looks fabulous! Thank you again for a great experience in Casper!! See you in 5,000 miles :) Sharon Wheat Read more