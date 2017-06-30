3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

On March 24, 2010 I purchased my first Ford Product in 30 years from Kocourek Ford Lincoln Mercury of Wausau WI. I purchased a 2010 Lincoln MKX and when we closed the deal, a "Vehicle Protection Package" called Titanium Protection Plan was pretty much shoved down our throat at the closing for a cost of $700 (normal price was suppose to be $1,095) which was added to the sale price of the vehicle. There was a windshield repair included in this warranty which stated three things and they were: #1. Windshield repair of chips and cracks caused by rocks or road debris were covered and #2. Connvenient onsite repairs at your home or office and #3 was Three years of coverage! I did not want to purchase this coverage because earlier in my life, I sold cars at Ford Mercury dealership in Northern Illinois for 12 years and knew that these "Protection Packages" were a joke or gimmick for the dealer to make more money. They are nothing more than a dealer add-on to build more profit for the dealer! My wife however insisted that we purchase the "Titanium Protection Package" from Kocourek because this was an expensive automobile (almost $50,000) and what was another $700 or so. One week after owning this vehicle (about 500 miles on the odometer) and traveling south on highway 51 the vehicle in front of me threw a rock or stone from it's left rear tire which hit my windshield causing a pit and a crack about 6" long. I drove to the dealership to find out what the procedure was to get the winshield repaired and I stood around on the showroom floor for over 15 minutes with no one asking if they could help me or what I needed. I thought to myself that it was sure a lot different when I came in to buy this vehicle as I got all kinds of attention then. At any rate, I stuck my head in the Finance Mgr's door (the guy that sold us the policy) and told him of my unfortunate dilemma with the windshield. He wrote down the phone number of the place to call to get my windshield repaired and when I got back home I called the "Titanium Protection Plan" claims division. The first thing the claims adjuster asked me was if the crack was in a straight line to which I replied that it was not, it was a wavy line. She then asked me if the crack was shorter than a dollar bill to which I replied...no it was about 6" long. With that she told me that they wouldn't cover this damage because the crack was not in a straight line and had to less than the length of a dollar bill...SAY WHAT?? It doesn't say anything in my contract about a straight line or a crack shorter than a dollar bill. In other words the only way this windshield damage would have been covered was if there would have been two eagles colliding in mid-air and a lightening bolt hitting them as they collided all at the same time. Oh yeah...and it would have had to happen at the same exact time the rock hit my windshield. So,,,this pretty pink piece of paper with a member number of 59193 which reads TITANIUM PROTECTION PLAN is nothing more than a large stiff piece of $700.00 toilet paper! I wonder if 59,192 other unsuspecting Ford buyers purchased this same VEHICLE PROTECTION PACKAGE...it sure makes you wonder doesn't it? The only other problem that I have encountered with this $49,000 Lincoln MKX was when the transmission really snapped hard once going from first gear into second gear actually jerking my head back. I mentioned this to the service manager who told me that there was a "Bulletin" on this problem but that I should just keep driving it until my first scheduled 7,000 mile inspection unless the problem were to get worse. What really deflated me about this beautiful dealership after only being back once was this. No one knew me or asked if they could help me with anything as I stood on Kocourek's Showroom Floor for over 15 minutes after just parking my shinny new Lincoln MKX right in front of their dealership. I often wondered if I would still be standing there had I not finally stu Read more