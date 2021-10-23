Wilde Honda
Terrible Experience Trying To Buy My First Car
by 10/23/2021on
I came in to this dealership trying to buy my first car, a used Toyota Corolla. They refused to go low enough in order to use my preapproved loan, and said their dealer financing can beat my loan's interest rate. They even had me buy insurance because I thought I was about to drive off the lot in my first car at a better interest rate, albeit a slightly higher price. After 4 hours and letting my girlfriend and I go hungry, they offered me nearly double the interest rate as my preapproved loan. I felt disgusted and offended. If they think they can take advantage of you, they will definitely try.
Top of the line Sales Staff
by 09/10/2021on
Great place to purchase a vehicle from, no pressure at all. Huge inventory selection! David, Dogan, & Mark were able to make my dream car become a reality. Keep up the great work guys! I look forward to doing more business in the future!
A Surprisingly Poor Experience
by 08/02/2021on
I purchased a 2012 Toyota Rav4 from Wilde Honda on July, 5th 2021. During the following few days I noticed an unusual "shudder" sound coming from the undercarriage. I called Wilde Honda, and after being transfered to the wrong department/person several times, I made an appointment to get my car looked at. The following two days I made several calls in an attempt to secure a "loaner" vehicle for the duration of the repair. Again I was transfered to the wrong department/person several times and several calls were "dropped" (unusual for my phone). I finally got through and they explained to me that no rentals would be available for the next two weeks. I made known that I had just purchased this vehicle from the very same dealership and that it needed a rather serious repair. This didn't seem to concern her, and she suggested I use their shuttle, which I was open to at this point. The shuttle only runs from 7am to 4pm, which is not terribly convenient for anyone who works first shift. I made separate transportation arrangements without Wilde Honda's help. I dropped off the Rav4 on July 15th and left a note explaining that I believed the torque converter was faulty. The next day Andrew Canak (manager) explained to me that he had three technicians drive the vehicle and found nothing wrong with it. I offered to help by riding along with him and/or one of his technicians so I could point out the problem. He declined my request and said that his technicians didn't have time to keep driving my car around and that he couldn't fix something that doesn't need fixing. I asked Andrew if there was someone else who could help me. I asked for this person's contact information, but Andrew said that he did not have it. Clearly at a stand still, he suggested I contact my salesman. I called my salesman, Spencer. I explained to him the situation in detail and insisted that he ride along with me in the Rav4. Spencer told me that he wasn't quite sure why I reached out to him and that he doesn't have much "pull" around Wilde Honda and that he wasn't sure what he could do even if it was clear to him that the Rav4 in fact did have a problem. However, Spencer agreed to ride along. He heard the "shudder" I had described and acknowledged that it needed to be looked at and fixed. I suggested that I ride along with a service tech so that they could identify and fix the issue. Spencer talked to his manager, Ali, (who clearly didn't want to speak to me directly), who denied my request to ride along with a technician. He did however suggest that I take my business to Wilde Toyota. Since the Rav4 had been at Wilde Honda since I dropped it off, I had driven a different vehicle there to meet with Spencer. They did not offer to shuttle my car to their affiliate dealership, Wilde Toyota, so I had to make separate arrangements to transport the Rav4 without Wilde Honda's help. I dropped off the Rav4 at Wilde Toyota. John Milczarski (John gets five stars) called me from Wilde Toyota. He said he was able to replicate the "shudder" sound and that it was a faulty torque converter. He explained that the warranty people had to get involved and that the first step was to get the initial inspection report sent over from Wilde Honda. He told me that he deals with Wilde Honda all the time and that he didn't expect them to respond for several days because "they take their sweet time". The repair was covered under the extended warranty that I purchased. Wilde Honda covered the $250 or so deductible, that's why you get one star instead of zero. I inquired as to why the repair was covered under my extended warranty which included a deductible instead of under Wilde Honda's 30 day warranty. I didn't receive a clear explanation, and frankly I was beat down by this point and was just glad to know my car would be repaired with seemingly no cost to me, besides the $1,500 powertrain warranty. Wilde Honda preferred that I use my extended warranty through Fidelity rather than I use their warranty, so I saved them $3,600 in repairs, you're welcome.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
What a joke
by 07/30/2021on
If I could rate them 0 stars I would. It seems to me like all the good reviews here are fake because I have had problems with every department at this dealership. The sales department sold me a car that they claimed to have inspected and told me it was Honda certified. When I got in the car I already knew that was a lie after seeing stickers, a garage door opener, and some garbage clearly still from the previous owner. For some reason I was dumb enough to ignore those red flags and ended up buying the car anyways. I took it to my mechanic to have it looked at just to make sure everything was ok and he came up with a whole list of problems. I called the dealership and they said they would fix SOME of the problems. I had to drive 2 hours, there and back, multiple times to try to get this car fixed. I drive for work so I have been out of work for multiple weeks now due to all the issues with this car. The last time I drove there to have it fixed, they claimed to fix some problems including water leaking into my trunk causing it to start to rust and the muffler being so messed up that it was melting the bumper. When I went to leave the dealership I opened my trunk to check it out and saw that they didn't even put the liner back in and their tools were just left sitting in my trunk. I also told them that they needed to actually do the inspection that they had claimed was done before I even bought the car. Well, they gave me some inspection papers that they lied on. It seems that they just printed off a generic inspection and checked all the yes boxes because some of the things they marked on there as working don't even apply to my car at all and there are multiple things that were marked as working that very clearly aren't. I called and talked to the service department who told me that they didn't even do an inspection on the car and when I asked them to they told me they couldn't do that without the sales department telling them to. The financial department decided to not register the car for me since I am out of state, but they also decided to not even give me the paperwork to register the car myself. I have talked to multiple people to try to get the correct paperwork and they have refused and said they can't give me it. Now the temporary registration is about to expire and I can't even register it which means the whole car will be completely useless soon. (They also told me they couldn't give me another temporary registration.) I finally got fed up with this all and talked to some senior sales person or whatever and they tried to tell me they were willing to buy the car back for what I paid for it. Why? So they can stop having to put money into it to fix it like it should have been before it was even sold? ..and then turn around and try to sell it to someone else? What a complete joke. Trust me, save yourself time, money, and headaches by not buying a car here.
HORRIBLE SERVICE
by 02/15/2021on
I just spent 30k on a CPO Honda Odyssey at Wilde Honda, in Waukesha Wi. I do NOT recommend working with either Tyler Zane the salesman or Tyler the Salesman Manager. They did not make it a nice experience. After sitting there for 5 hours my husband and I decided we were leaving and then they finally started to get things moving. I told them that the vehicle was very dirty and had food in it from the previous owner. They told me it would be detailed. Now coming onto 9pm I mentioned the dirt to the financial worker Chris K. that was finalizing our loan (he was excellent and the only good experience from our purchase!) and he said if it was not cleaned to our satisfaction to bring it back and they would make sure it was cleaned. The next morning, I saw the car in the light and noticed how nasty it still was. There was what looked like chocolate smeared all over the passenger side by the airbag, white gooey substances in the middle compartment, food on the back of the seats and other grime. I called Wilde Honda and spoke with Tyler the Sales manager again. He was rude and did eventually said they would clean it again. I had to bring my title for my trade in so I'm very glad I didn't have to make an extra trip which is a 45-minute drive one way for this "detail". They asked me to show them where the spots of concern were, I showed them and as we were looking, found a ton of additional nasty looking food spots all over the van. I said basically the entire van needs to be cleaned, there is grime and gunk everywhere. They took it back and maybe 10 minutes later Tyler came to tell us it was done and that they couldn't get the chocolate spot off by airbag and that they would only get it off with bleach and the same with a dark spot on the 3rd row bench, that they got it about 90% cleaned. Then he told me that their vacuum was broken and that this is a used car, it's going to be dirty. I'm sorry when you're spending $30K on a 2019 vehicle, I at least thought they would have taken a wipe to get the previous owners’ gooey chunks off the inside of the car. Horrible service at this location. I absolutely LOVE my van but would NEVER do business with them again! They are very condescending and made it very clear they were not going to help us. I would truly buy a Honda van again but never from this dealer, they have no respect for their vehicles or customers. Such poor management.
Taken advantage of
by 09/22/2020on
this place is ruthlessly horrible. They will switch your car with a much higher price, and lie about final costs. Do not trust them u less you are prepared for a gladiatorial showdown.
Very Satisfied
by 12/08/2019on
I bought a used car from Wilde Honda. My salesman, David Bendall, made me feel comfortable, didn't pressure me and even came in on his day off to complete the purchase. The dealership compromised on an air conditioning issue, something I didn't expect.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Highest marks
by 09/28/2018on
I sold a car to them via their Kelly Blue Book instant cash offer. Very fair price, and well-organized and painless. Friendly and accommodating. Highly recommended!
Service Department Doesn't even know were the spare tire is
by 05/23/2018on
Warning, this dealership does not check all tires or do a proper rotation, there is a reason your spare tire is put in the car with the stem down, it needs to be rotated once in a while, per there sheet they are supposed to check all tires, a service man who claims to have been there 20 years didn't even know were the spare tire was. Glad I was taught basic auto maintenance or I would have never known they would have left me stuck on the side of the road if I had a flat. They do as little as possible to get you out the door and make a quick buck. Be Safe my friends
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Taken for a Wild(e) ride--downhill
by 04/01/2018on
I have been a customer of Wilde Honda for over 20 years and have purchased 3 different new Hondas from this dealership. I have always had great customer service and each time I purchased a vehicle, it was a great experience. Fast forward to this year. I have no idea what has happened but the dealership has dramatically changed, and not for the better. Service: I took my Honda in for an oil change and when I got it home, it was dripping oil. I took it back to have them fix it, and they said they did, but upon returning home, it was still dripping oil. I took it in a third time and it was discovered that the mechanic cross-threaded the oil pan drain plug. It took three visits to discover the obvious? Puchasing a vehicle: My husband and I went in to purchase a new Honda and were greeted by a young salesman named Preston. We took a test drive with him and afterwards talked about the price of the vehicle. We talked about purchasing the vehicle using TrueCar pricing and asked for zero percent financing. He said we could have one or the other, but went to his manager (Dan) who came to talk with us. Dan was a very professional gentleman who tried to negotiate with us and we came up with an agreement that we thought was acceptable to both parties. Then the new car sales manager (Jim OBrien) came to talk with us and told us that Dan was new and that there was no way they could honor what we had agreed upon. We got up to leave and Jim said if we did the deal that night, he would honor it even though the dealership would be losing money. We said we would take the deal that evening, but by now we had already spent 4 hours there and it was already 8:30pm and we were starved. So our salesman, Preston, said we could take the car and go get something to eat and theyd work on the paperwork. We returned a little after 9:00pm and Preston told us that we couldnt do the deal. What? He told us we needed to put down the previously agreed upon $13,000 deposit and drive the car off the lot that evening. What? As part of what we agreed to, we said wed pick the car up around 4:00pm the following day. It was now after 9:30pm. We didnt have our checkbook with us and they wouldnt put anything on our credit card. We asked him how service could even prep the car including the Nano package we included in the deal, and he said no problem. What? At 9:30 at night, service could do all this? The new car sales manager, Jim, returned and said they couldnt get our credit approved because the lenders closed at 9:30pm (it was now 9:40pm). What were they doing from 8:30 until 9:30 we asked? Werent they supposed to check our credit while we were at dinner so we could get the paperwork done when we returned? Jim said hed take care of it the next day. This whole process took more than 5 hours to negotiate. The next day Jim called and said he couldnt get the loan approved because there was a fraud alert on my husbands credit. My husband called the credit bureau and there was absolutely no alert on his account. What? Now were being lied to? I could go on with more details, but I think you get the point. We will never return to what once was an awesome dealership that has now become a place where nightmares are made. If you dont want to be taken for a wild ride, I suggest you find another dealership.
Does Not Negotiate in Good Faith
by 10/28/2017on
Sales manager and the salesperson agreed to a price on a Monday and asked for a deposit check to locate a car since the inventory was depleted. Sales manager said "Just pick a few colors and return with a deposit check on Thursday." It was a convenient day or me and he would be on duty. However, the next day, at the salesperson's urging due to the limited inventory, I returned with the check, although it was very inconvenient. The salesperson said he could no longer honor the price and would increase it an unknown amount depending upon the costs to acquire a vehicle. He said the sales manager should not have committed to the price and he blamed the sales manager for the situation. The sales manager on duty Tuesday would not honor the price. I felt as a woman, they did not take me as a serious customer and could push the price up. I explained they either honor the agreed price or I would find another dealership. The outcome - I found another dealership who honors negotiations. The original sales manager contacted me and apologized for the situation.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Deceitful Practices
by 11/07/2016on
My wife and I visited the Wilde Honda dealership on Saturday, 10/29, while driving home from Madison to Chicago. We test drove a Honda Pilot 2015 that was advertised as certified for $35,888. After a short negotiation with the sales manager, we agreed to purchase this vehicle for $35,000, were ready to sign required paperwork, and drive it home. To our surprise and disappointment, the sales manager came back with additional $565 for certifying this vehicle AFTER emphasizing at the beginning of our negotiation that certification was included into the price. We were frustrated with this turn of events and left the dealership. During our drive home, I called the dealership and informed Ali Elahi, the Pre-Owned Sales Director, of my experience at their dealership. He assured me that this was a simple misunderstanding and was not a standard practice. Ali asked us to come back and stated that he would honor the agree upon price. We turned our car around and I called Ali to let him that we'd be back soon. He said that someone was looking at vehicle and it was up to us if we wanted to take a chance and come back. At this point, we'd had enough and resumed our drive home. I sent this feedback to Jim Reifenrath, the General Manager of Wilde Honda. I recommend not giving your business to Wilde Honda.
Excellent Service by Salesmen
by 08/23/2016on
I bought Honda CRV from here. I was extremely pleased by the knowledge and professionalism shown by the two salesman; Dale Darling and Gino. Both of them greeted and made me feel at home. Dale Darling infact went out of the way to ensure that I get the delivery on the desired date. A big thank you and thumbs up to Dale Darling for this
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
UNSAFE repairs!
by 02/10/2016on
Took car in for Honda recall airbag repair. They "found" some other unrelated "problems" and I paid to have those repair made. It turns out they never repaired the airbag sensor, but sent me on my way. The main reason I dropped the car off was to have this "urgent Recall" service done. I only found out that the repair was not made after a few months and getting another recall postcard in the mail. Is this place running a bait and switch? Seemed that way in my case. I don't trust them anymore. Don't go to them for service!!! When I contacted them about this unethical behavior in sending me on my way with an unprepared car, thinking I had address this safety issue, they just said to "bring it in and we can get to it"... Yea right. Ill never use their service again and will contact the government consumer agencies to notice them of their behavior. Ill also contact HONDA USA and see what the regional rep has to say about these guys. DONE GO THERE!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
"screwed" service
by 11/07/2015on
When I walked in I told them what my bottom line was. It took 2.5 hours to get there which as a huge waste of everyone's time. They tried act like the pricing I was told by the online consultant was false. Get everything in writing, I was glad I had emails. You must do research and know what you want before you go here or they will confuse and work you over. The floor mats were taken out of my car so I don't have any. It was not something I noticed until I was driving home. My fault, but what a cheap company you are to take out floor mats. The car had the tire pressure light on during my test drive which I was told was due to it sitting on the lot so long, so he told me he'd have it fixed and it would be fine. When the tire pressure light went on again after I had the car less than a week we had it checked. 1 tire was at 66 PSI, 2 were at 34 and 1 was at 24. The recommended PSI for all tires is 44. We balanced them out and in less than 24 hours 1 tire had lost air. I had a screw in it. I was lied to and told the warning light was on for a false reason. I've contacted my sales rep twice and customer "care" with no response regarding my tire. It is probably for the best as reading reviews online all over, I will now avoid this shady company.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Sales review
by 11/07/2015on
After researching several dealerships regarding leasing options and deals, I found Wilde offered the best deal in my area. I already knew what I wanted when I walked into showroom. Zach B approached me and showed me all the options available on the Civic. The leasing process was seamless and everything went smoothly. Because I was there alone, Zach offered to drive my new car home, so I did not have to go back later to pick up my other car. I really appreciated that customer service. Zach B. Followed up several days later to make sure I was satusfied with everything. Very happy with Wilde and the experience I received.
Avoid Jay Z
by 03/28/2015on
Had a bad experience with one of the salesman. He seemed nice enough but really did not know his stuff. When I asked questions during the test drive he would frequently pull out his phone to look up the answers. He wouldn't negotiate at all. To be completely honest, the vehicle price was fair, all we wanted was a small dent taken out for free - would probably cost them $30 in labor. But instead they wouldn't do it, couldn't do it the same day so we had to return, AND charged us $75 for the repair. The last straw was that there was no 2nd key when he clearly stated there would be. Fortunately he did make this right without another charge, but it required burning an entire afternoon as we had to return on a different day than the dent repair. To top it off, the "key guy" was apparently not notified of this appointment and showed up an hour late. Maybe other sales people there are OK, but I'd steer clear of Jay Z.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
In the end it all worked out....I think
by 08/14/2014on
The dealership had a nice selection to choose from and the pre-owned car I was looking for was available. I worked with Matt D. and would recommend asking for him. He was professional and accommodating. He promptly answered my questions and kept the deal together over the course of several days. AJ, the finance guy, was also professional and explained options as we went through the process. I did have multiple employees approach me and ask me about my trade throughout the process (seemingly seeking information about any problems with the trade). I was truthful with them about the car in that it did not have any issues and that an SUV would better fit my families lifestyle. So that was a bit strange and not necessarily promoting trust or positive intent. Also, during the closing with the finance company, I completed some power of attorney forms for the title, but was called the next day that I needed to sign some power of attorney forms because I did not have the title. Since I never had the title because the lien holder had it (it was purchased in Dec of 2012....almost 6 months after the WI law changed on who gets to hold the title), I made another trip (had to anyway though to drop a part off) to the dealer to sign the papers again the next day (day 3). I showed the manager the registration from DMV that indicated the title was sent to the lien holder. He was friendly about it. One unusual thing they do is have you bang a gong once you buy the car and all the sales people cheer (likely thinking oh crap I better get going and make a sale)......I thought that was kind of cheesy and unnecessary. Also, as people know when they buy a car, there is a lot of waiting during the "back and forth". During that time, there were other unoccupied sales people doing some callbacks on customer leads they had. When they were done on the calls, a few of them would get together and make uncalled for comments about their customers just contacted....that probably should not happen (especially out in the open with customers around). Overall, the experience was ok and somewhat typical of many dealerships I had bought from.....but a far cry from the ultimate experience we had with Safro Lexus for my wife's car. That's another story!
Great Sales team
by 08/05/2014on
Great Sales team!! Got very good trade in value for my old car when compared with other dealers. Also got good deal for new CR-V Ex. Truly very happy. Good job team.
Great Experience at Wilde Honda in Waukesha
by 07/25/2014on
We recently purchased for the first time through this dealership and had a wonderful experience. We will be replacing another vehicle in the next year or so and intend to start our search at Wilde Honda. Our salesperson, Steve L. was personable, knowledgeable, and respectful of what we wanted in our purchase, from auto details to financing. The Sales Manager, Curt R., was courteous and helpful as well. Our finance representative from Wilde was pleasant, non-aggressive, and informative. We did not feel pressured and were pleased with our experience. We will definitely return for future cars purchases. If you had a bad experience from Wilde Honda, try working with our salesperson and you won't be displeased.
One of the worst dealers I've shopped at
by 05/29/2014on
I have been to this dealer multiple times shopping for different cars over the years and I will probably not go back. I had one decent experience (not great or terrible) when we leased a civic. The whole process took a long time and they used high pressure sales techniques to get you to buy all of the extras. Another visit to this dealer resulted in being lied to and wasting a couple hours. I had worked with a sales person after finding a used car online that I was interested in. They told me it was being transferred from another dealer and hadn't arrived yet. I requested a price quote and they gave me the number listed on the site, which makes the whole thing kind of pointless. I tried to discuss price with them more before wasting time at the dealership and they wouldn't talk unless I came in. The next day they gave me a call that they had the car on the lot so I drove there to find out it was a completely different car than I had asked about. After walking me around the lot looking for the right car the sales person said they must have made a mistake. I used the opportunity of being there to talk about the price assuming everything was in perfect condition. The sales person had no power to make a deal and they kept going back and forth to their sales manager. After going back and forth with him and getting the stare down, the lowest price he came up with was $500 more than a very comparable car for sale a mile down the road at another dealer. Same trim level, all the same features and miles were only a few thousand different. I purchased from the other dealer. Fast forward a little over a year and I'm searching for another car. I stopped into Wilde Honda to check out a couple different used cars I found on their web site and find out how much they would give me for my trade. The first person that greeted me at the door immediately became disinterested when I told him I was looking for a used car. He was semi rude and didn't seem interested in talking to me. After test driving a couple cars with the new guy I told him I wasn't ready to buy today because I needed to get a copy of the title for my car and have my wife along to see the car as well. I wanted to get an appraisal for what they would offer for trade on my existing car and they didn't want to look at it until I agreed to buy a specific car. I went back and forth with them about it saying that I am not going to agree to buy a car until I know what they would offer on my old car. Eventually they looked at my car but still only gave a ballpark number rather than an actual appraisal. After all of the hassle, wasted time, and dishonesty, I will probably just go somewhere else when I'm ready to buy another car. I've been to many other dealerships with better sales people and less run around.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable