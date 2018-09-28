Highest marks
by 09/28/2018on
I sold a car to them via their Kelly Blue Book instant cash offer. Very fair price, and well-organized and painless. Friendly and accommodating. Highly recommended!
Very Satisfied
by 12/08/2019on
I bought a used car from Wilde Honda. My salesman, David Bendall, made me feel comfortable, didn't pressure me and even came in on his day off to complete the purchase. The dealership compromised on an air conditioning issue, something I didn't expect.
Service Department Doesn't even know were the spare tire is
by 05/23/2018on
Warning, this dealership does not check all tires or do a proper rotation, there is a reason your spare tire is put in the car with the stem down, it needs to be rotated once in a while, per there sheet they are supposed to check all tires, a service man who claims to have been there 20 years didn't even know were the spare tire was. Glad I was taught basic auto maintenance or I would have never known they would have left me stuck on the side of the road if I had a flat. They do as little as possible to get you out the door and make a quick buck. Be Safe my friends
Taken for a Wild(e) ride--downhill
by 04/01/2018on
I have been a customer of Wilde Honda for over 20 years and have purchased 3 different new Hondas from this dealership. I have always had great customer service and each time I purchased a vehicle, it was a great experience. Fast forward to this year. I have no idea what has happened but the dealership has dramatically changed, and not for the better. Service: I took my Honda in for an oil change and when I got it home, it was dripping oil. I took it back to have them fix it, and they said they did, but upon returning home, it was still dripping oil. I took it in a third time and it was discovered that the mechanic cross-threaded the oil pan drain plug. It took three visits to discover the obvious? Puchasing a vehicle: My husband and I went in to purchase a new Honda and were greeted by a young salesman named Preston. We took a test drive with him and afterwards talked about the price of the vehicle. We talked about purchasing the vehicle using TrueCar pricing and asked for zero percent financing. He said we could have one or the other, but went to his manager (Dan) who came to talk with us. Dan was a very professional gentleman who tried to negotiate with us and we came up with an agreement that we thought was acceptable to both parties. Then the new car sales manager (Jim OBrien) came to talk with us and told us that Dan was new and that there was no way they could honor what we had agreed upon. We got up to leave and Jim said if we did the deal that night, he would honor it even though the dealership would be losing money. We said we would take the deal that evening, but by now we had already spent 4 hours there and it was already 8:30pm and we were starved. So our salesman, Preston, said we could take the car and go get something to eat and theyd work on the paperwork. We returned a little after 9:00pm and Preston told us that we couldnt do the deal. What? He told us we needed to put down the previously agreed upon $13,000 deposit and drive the car off the lot that evening. What? As part of what we agreed to, we said wed pick the car up around 4:00pm the following day. It was now after 9:30pm. We didnt have our checkbook with us and they wouldnt put anything on our credit card. We asked him how service could even prep the car including the Nano package we included in the deal, and he said no problem. What? At 9:30 at night, service could do all this? The new car sales manager, Jim, returned and said they couldnt get our credit approved because the lenders closed at 9:30pm (it was now 9:40pm). What were they doing from 8:30 until 9:30 we asked? Werent they supposed to check our credit while we were at dinner so we could get the paperwork done when we returned? Jim said hed take care of it the next day. This whole process took more than 5 hours to negotiate. The next day Jim called and said he couldnt get the loan approved because there was a fraud alert on my husbands credit. My husband called the credit bureau and there was absolutely no alert on his account. What? Now were being lied to? I could go on with more details, but I think you get the point. We will never return to what once was an awesome dealership that has now become a place where nightmares are made. If you dont want to be taken for a wild ride, I suggest you find another dealership.
Does Not Negotiate in Good Faith
by 10/28/2017on
Sales manager and the salesperson agreed to a price on a Monday and asked for a deposit check to locate a car since the inventory was depleted. Sales manager said "Just pick a few colors and return with a deposit check on Thursday." It was a convenient day or me and he would be on duty. However, the next day, at the salesperson's urging due to the limited inventory, I returned with the check, although it was very inconvenient. The salesperson said he could no longer honor the price and would increase it an unknown amount depending upon the costs to acquire a vehicle. He said the sales manager should not have committed to the price and he blamed the sales manager for the situation. The sales manager on duty Tuesday would not honor the price. I felt as a woman, they did not take me as a serious customer and could push the price up. I explained they either honor the agreed price or I would find another dealership. The outcome - I found another dealership who honors negotiations. The original sales manager contacted me and apologized for the situation.
Deceitful Practices
by 11/07/2016on
My wife and I visited the Wilde Honda dealership on Saturday, 10/29, while driving home from Madison to Chicago. We test drove a Honda Pilot 2015 that was advertised as certified for $35,888. After a short negotiation with the sales manager, we agreed to purchase this vehicle for $35,000, were ready to sign required paperwork, and drive it home. To our surprise and disappointment, the sales manager came back with additional $565 for certifying this vehicle AFTER emphasizing at the beginning of our negotiation that certification was included into the price. We were frustrated with this turn of events and left the dealership. During our drive home, I called the dealership and informed Ali Elahi, the Pre-Owned Sales Director, of my experience at their dealership. He assured me that this was a simple misunderstanding and was not a standard practice. Ali asked us to come back and stated that he would honor the agree upon price. We turned our car around and I called Ali to let him that we'd be back soon. He said that someone was looking at vehicle and it was up to us if we wanted to take a chance and come back. At this point, we'd had enough and resumed our drive home. I sent this feedback to Jim Reifenrath, the General Manager of Wilde Honda. I recommend not giving your business to Wilde Honda.
Excellent Service by Salesmen
by 08/23/2016on
I bought Honda CRV from here. I was extremely pleased by the knowledge and professionalism shown by the two salesman; Dale Darling and Gino. Both of them greeted and made me feel at home. Dale Darling infact went out of the way to ensure that I get the delivery on the desired date. A big thank you and thumbs up to Dale Darling for this
UNSAFE repairs!
by 02/10/2016on
Took car in for Honda recall airbag repair. They "found" some other unrelated "problems" and I paid to have those repair made. It turns out they never repaired the airbag sensor, but sent me on my way. The main reason I dropped the car off was to have this "urgent Recall" service done. I only found out that the repair was not made after a few months and getting another recall postcard in the mail. Is this place running a bait and switch? Seemed that way in my case. I don't trust them anymore. Don't go to them for service!!! When I contacted them about this unethical behavior in sending me on my way with an unprepared car, thinking I had address this safety issue, they just said to "bring it in and we can get to it"... Yea right. Ill never use their service again and will contact the government consumer agencies to notice them of their behavior. Ill also contact HONDA USA and see what the regional rep has to say about these guys. DONE GO THERE!!!
"screwed" service
by 11/07/2015on
When I walked in I told them what my bottom line was. It took 2.5 hours to get there which as a huge waste of everyone's time. They tried act like the pricing I was told by the online consultant was false. Get everything in writing, I was glad I had emails. You must do research and know what you want before you go here or they will confuse and work you over. The floor mats were taken out of my car so I don't have any. It was not something I noticed until I was driving home. My fault, but what a cheap company you are to take out floor mats. The car had the tire pressure light on during my test drive which I was told was due to it sitting on the lot so long, so he told me he'd have it fixed and it would be fine. When the tire pressure light went on again after I had the car less than a week we had it checked. 1 tire was at 66 PSI, 2 were at 34 and 1 was at 24. The recommended PSI for all tires is 44. We balanced them out and in less than 24 hours 1 tire had lost air. I had a screw in it. I was lied to and told the warning light was on for a false reason. I've contacted my sales rep twice and customer "care" with no response regarding my tire. It is probably for the best as reading reviews online all over, I will now avoid this shady company.
Sales review
by 11/07/2015on
After researching several dealerships regarding leasing options and deals, I found Wilde offered the best deal in my area. I already knew what I wanted when I walked into showroom. Zach B approached me and showed me all the options available on the Civic. The leasing process was seamless and everything went smoothly. Because I was there alone, Zach offered to drive my new car home, so I did not have to go back later to pick up my other car. I really appreciated that customer service. Zach B. Followed up several days later to make sure I was satusfied with everything. Very happy with Wilde and the experience I received.
Avoid Jay Z
by 03/28/2015on
Had a bad experience with one of the salesman. He seemed nice enough but really did not know his stuff. When I asked questions during the test drive he would frequently pull out his phone to look up the answers. He wouldn't negotiate at all. To be completely honest, the vehicle price was fair, all we wanted was a small dent taken out for free - would probably cost them $30 in labor. But instead they wouldn't do it, couldn't do it the same day so we had to return, AND charged us $75 for the repair. The last straw was that there was no 2nd key when he clearly stated there would be. Fortunately he did make this right without another charge, but it required burning an entire afternoon as we had to return on a different day than the dent repair. To top it off, the "key guy" was apparently not notified of this appointment and showed up an hour late. Maybe other sales people there are OK, but I'd steer clear of Jay Z.
In the end it all worked out....I think
by 08/14/2014on
The dealership had a nice selection to choose from and the pre-owned car I was looking for was available. I worked with Matt D. and would recommend asking for him. He was professional and accommodating. He promptly answered my questions and kept the deal together over the course of several days. AJ, the finance guy, was also professional and explained options as we went through the process. I did have multiple employees approach me and ask me about my trade throughout the process (seemingly seeking information about any problems with the trade). I was truthful with them about the car in that it did not have any issues and that an SUV would better fit my families lifestyle. So that was a bit strange and not necessarily promoting trust or positive intent. Also, during the closing with the finance company, I completed some power of attorney forms for the title, but was called the next day that I needed to sign some power of attorney forms because I did not have the title. Since I never had the title because the lien holder had it (it was purchased in Dec of 2012....almost 6 months after the WI law changed on who gets to hold the title), I made another trip (had to anyway though to drop a part off) to the dealer to sign the papers again the next day (day 3). I showed the manager the registration from DMV that indicated the title was sent to the lien holder. He was friendly about it. One unusual thing they do is have you bang a gong once you buy the car and all the sales people cheer (likely thinking oh crap I better get going and make a sale)......I thought that was kind of cheesy and unnecessary. Also, as people know when they buy a car, there is a lot of waiting during the "back and forth". During that time, there were other unoccupied sales people doing some callbacks on customer leads they had. When they were done on the calls, a few of them would get together and make uncalled for comments about their customers just contacted....that probably should not happen (especially out in the open with customers around). Overall, the experience was ok and somewhat typical of many dealerships I had bought from.....but a far cry from the ultimate experience we had with Safro Lexus for my wife's car. That's another story!
Great Sales team
by 08/05/2014on
Great Sales team!! Got very good trade in value for my old car when compared with other dealers. Also got good deal for new CR-V Ex. Truly very happy. Good job team.
Great Experience at Wilde Honda in Waukesha
by 07/25/2014on
We recently purchased for the first time through this dealership and had a wonderful experience. We will be replacing another vehicle in the next year or so and intend to start our search at Wilde Honda. Our salesperson, Steve L. was personable, knowledgeable, and respectful of what we wanted in our purchase, from auto details to financing. The Sales Manager, Curt R., was courteous and helpful as well. Our finance representative from Wilde was pleasant, non-aggressive, and informative. We did not feel pressured and were pleased with our experience. We will definitely return for future cars purchases. If you had a bad experience from Wilde Honda, try working with our salesperson and you won't be displeased.
One of the worst dealers I've shopped at
by 05/29/2014on
I have been to this dealer multiple times shopping for different cars over the years and I will probably not go back. I had one decent experience (not great or terrible) when we leased a civic. The whole process took a long time and they used high pressure sales techniques to get you to buy all of the extras. Another visit to this dealer resulted in being lied to and wasting a couple hours. I had worked with a sales person after finding a used car online that I was interested in. They told me it was being transferred from another dealer and hadn't arrived yet. I requested a price quote and they gave me the number listed on the site, which makes the whole thing kind of pointless. I tried to discuss price with them more before wasting time at the dealership and they wouldn't talk unless I came in. The next day they gave me a call that they had the car on the lot so I drove there to find out it was a completely different car than I had asked about. After walking me around the lot looking for the right car the sales person said they must have made a mistake. I used the opportunity of being there to talk about the price assuming everything was in perfect condition. The sales person had no power to make a deal and they kept going back and forth to their sales manager. After going back and forth with him and getting the stare down, the lowest price he came up with was $500 more than a very comparable car for sale a mile down the road at another dealer. Same trim level, all the same features and miles were only a few thousand different. I purchased from the other dealer. Fast forward a little over a year and I'm searching for another car. I stopped into Wilde Honda to check out a couple different used cars I found on their web site and find out how much they would give me for my trade. The first person that greeted me at the door immediately became disinterested when I told him I was looking for a used car. He was semi rude and didn't seem interested in talking to me. After test driving a couple cars with the new guy I told him I wasn't ready to buy today because I needed to get a copy of the title for my car and have my wife along to see the car as well. I wanted to get an appraisal for what they would offer for trade on my existing car and they didn't want to look at it until I agreed to buy a specific car. I went back and forth with them about it saying that I am not going to agree to buy a car until I know what they would offer on my old car. Eventually they looked at my car but still only gave a ballpark number rather than an actual appraisal. After all of the hassle, wasted time, and dishonesty, I will probably just go somewhere else when I'm ready to buy another car. I've been to many other dealerships with better sales people and less run around.
Great Salesman and staff
by 03/19/2014on
I`m writing this review to let all to know that my salesman at Wilde Honda in Madison was fantastic and really cares about his guests and customers. He is still calling me to find out if there is anything I need. I find this person to honest and really caring. This means a lot to me because I myself is in the Automotive business and in sales. I think Jose should be praised and hope he continues his greatness from another salesman.
Dishonest!!!
by 02/07/2014on
I purchased a 2011 Honda Odyssey from Wilde Honda 1 year ago. It was exactly what I wanted, white, touring edition, with one owner and hadn't been in a wreck, at least that's what I was told. My sales representative also certified the van for me informing me that it goes through a 150 point inspection before it can registered as a certified vehicle. If you look up the certification process, its very detailed and covers everything to make sure that the vehicle is just as sound as it was the day when it was new. Today I'm trading in that same vehicle for a newer model, assuming I'm going to get a good trade in value, when my new sales person at another dealership informs me that this vehicles value is going to be a lot less than what they promised over the phone because it was involved in some sort of an accident although they did a good job to hide it. He lifted the hood and showed me all the evidence of a hit. I was totally shocked!!! To add salt to the wound I contacted Honda America to file a complaint about what had happened and they informed me that the van wasn't even registered as a certified vehicle. So here I am at another dealership now paying the extra money that I saved by purchasing my vehicle from Wilde Honda. If your going to purchase from this dealer I would suggest you have your vehicle inspected by a third party before purchasing it from them. I was directly mislead by the sales representative into purchasing a perfectly good, accident free, certified Honda odyssey. All I got was a heavily depreciated asset that now is going to cost me more. I wouldn't purchase a Honda from this location, look at other dealers, there are plenty of other honest Honda franchise locations that will sell you a vehicle with honesty and integrity.
Surprised her
by 12/18/2013on
I wanted to surprise my wife with a 2011 Odyssey. It was no easy task sneaking the trade vehicle in, but Matt D. was extremely accomodating, including driving around in his spare time to get paperwork back and forth for me.
Fantastic Team to work with
by 12/13/2013on
I had buyers remorse before ever walking into any dealership. The team at Wilde was very professional and eased my mind about this big purchase. I initially was in contact with Eugene W. and Brian S. called me as promised. Brian showed us the Civic and took us on a drive. He allowed us privacy to discuss whether or not this was the vehicle for us; very respectful! He took us out a second time to check things on the vehicle we didn't check before; very accommodating and didn't make us feel like we were inconveniencing him. Our finance person, Erika, was so sweet, professional, knowledgeable and was able to get us the best APR possible. She treated us like a friend, not a customer. We arrived at the dealership at 7:50 pm and walked out around 10:30. They close at 9. We never felt rushed. When we left, Rod and Brian were also still there and Brian walked us out to our new vehicle and made sure we didn't have any last questions. Rod called today to ask how we liked our vehicle and to thank us for choosing Wilde. Today I am very relaxed about the purchase decision and no longer have buyers remorse. I owe that to the team at Wilde! I am confident I bought from the right dealership and it was worth the drive from the Chicago 'burbs to Waukesha!
Love my Civic!
by 11/20/2013on
I needed a smaller sedan so I stopped at Wilde Honda who seemed to have the best pricing and selection. Matt D. showed me quite a few options and helped me choose a great car, and I got a phenomenal deal!
Great People At Wilde
by 10/30/2013on
I went to wilde honda and worked with cambriea g., she was a very sweet girl and help me and my wife out a lot when it came to buying our Santa Fe. We had earlier going to another dealer ship that was really rude and even with putting money down sold the car we wanted so after going to wilde we were very happy we found cambriea she made it a great caring experience