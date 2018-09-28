sales Rating

I have been a customer of Wilde Honda for over 20 years and have purchased 3 different new Hondas from this dealership. I have always had great customer service and each time I purchased a vehicle, it was a great experience. Fast forward to this year. I have no idea what has happened but the dealership has dramatically changed, and not for the better. Service: I took my Honda in for an oil change and when I got it home, it was dripping oil. I took it back to have them fix it, and they said they did, but upon returning home, it was still dripping oil. I took it in a third time and it was discovered that the mechanic cross-threaded the oil pan drain plug. It took three visits to discover the obvious? Puchasing a vehicle: My husband and I went in to purchase a new Honda and were greeted by a young salesman named Preston. We took a test drive with him and afterwards talked about the price of the vehicle. We talked about purchasing the vehicle using TrueCar pricing and asked for zero percent financing. He said we could have one or the other, but went to his manager (Dan) who came to talk with us. Dan was a very professional gentleman who tried to negotiate with us and we came up with an agreement that we thought was acceptable to both parties. Then the new car sales manager (Jim OBrien) came to talk with us and told us that Dan was new and that there was no way they could honor what we had agreed upon. We got up to leave and Jim said if we did the deal that night, he would honor it even though the dealership would be losing money. We said we would take the deal that evening, but by now we had already spent 4 hours there and it was already 8:30pm and we were starved. So our salesman, Preston, said we could take the car and go get something to eat and theyd work on the paperwork. We returned a little after 9:00pm and Preston told us that we couldnt do the deal. What? He told us we needed to put down the previously agreed upon $13,000 deposit and drive the car off the lot that evening. What? As part of what we agreed to, we said wed pick the car up around 4:00pm the following day. It was now after 9:30pm. We didnt have our checkbook with us and they wouldnt put anything on our credit card. We asked him how service could even prep the car including the Nano package we included in the deal, and he said no problem. What? At 9:30 at night, service could do all this? The new car sales manager, Jim, returned and said they couldnt get our credit approved because the lenders closed at 9:30pm (it was now 9:40pm). What were they doing from 8:30 until 9:30 we asked? Werent they supposed to check our credit while we were at dinner so we could get the paperwork done when we returned? Jim said hed take care of it the next day. This whole process took more than 5 hours to negotiate. The next day Jim called and said he couldnt get the loan approved because there was a fraud alert on my husbands credit. My husband called the credit bureau and there was absolutely no alert on his account. What? Now were being lied to? I could go on with more details, but I think you get the point. We will never return to what once was an awesome dealership that has now become a place where nightmares are made. If you dont want to be taken for a wild ride, I suggest you find another dealership. Read more