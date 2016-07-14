5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought my 2008 F-150 from Courtesy Auto & Truck Center on Sept 23, 2013. On Saturday Nov 30, 2013 my truck broke down on that afternoon. Contacted salesman at home and he had his mechanic return call within 15 minutes. After talking with mechanic he had his towing man call within 15 minutes to arrange towing. Within an hour all details set fpr picking up the truck. Sunday December 1, 2013 morning pick up vehicle and towed in. December 2, 2013 Monday afternoon repairs completed with small deductible. Pick up vehicle and drove home very pleased and happy. From 1st inquire about vehicle to sale and financing, to pick up and repair we couldn't ask for more. When looking for a new or used vehicle please contact: Courtesy Auto and Truck Center Inc Brandon D. (sales manger) You won't be sorry you took the time to contact them. Read more