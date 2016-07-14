Courtesy Auto & Truck Center
Customer Reviews of Courtesy Auto & Truck Center
Third times the charmer!
by 07/14/2016on
This is the 3rd vehicle I've bought from Courtesy in just under 3 years, I honestly wouldn't and won't go anywhere else. Was in the market for a 2wd ecoboost and they just happened to have one in stock. They were very helpful in making the transaction as smooth as possible and able to answer any questions I had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and very friendly staff.
by 05/14/2016on
I stopped in to just look at vehicles and ended up purchasing a new F-150 Lariat. The staff was great to work with. especially Ribbie.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Positive No Pressure Purchase Experience
by 03/28/2016on
I purchased a vehicle for a teenager and the service, engagement and professional courtesy I received were consistent with buying a new top of the line luxury car. From the time I set my appt for a test drive thru the departure, it was a very pleasant purchase experience. I was met at the door with a smile and treated well by all staff members.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Attentive Salesman!
by 01/21/2016on
Jay Thorpe was consistent in keeping us informed on the availabilty of what we were looking for and was helpful in attending to our questions and experiencing a test drive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2008 Ford F-150
by 12/03/2013on
I bought my 2008 F-150 from Courtesy Auto & Truck Center on Sept 23, 2013. On Saturday Nov 30, 2013 my truck broke down on that afternoon. Contacted salesman at home and he had his mechanic return call within 15 minutes. After talking with mechanic he had his towing man call within 15 minutes to arrange towing. Within an hour all details set fpr picking up the truck. Sunday December 1, 2013 morning pick up vehicle and towed in. December 2, 2013 Monday afternoon repairs completed with small deductible. Pick up vehicle and drove home very pleased and happy. From 1st inquire about vehicle to sale and financing, to pick up and repair we couldn't ask for more. When looking for a new or used vehicle please contact: Courtesy Auto and Truck Center Inc Brandon D. (sales manger) You won't be sorry you took the time to contact them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes