Scaffidi Motors

3733 Hwy 66, Stevens Point, WI 54481
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 5:30 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Scaffidi Motors

5.0
Overall Rating
(31)
Recommend: Yes (31) No (0)
sales Rating

Scaffidi is awesome

by Jackie S on 08/27/2020

From start to finish my experience was awesome. Our salesman Tim was low pressure, down to earth and honest. I am so happy with my purchase so far. Thanks for the great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by FordFanDave on 08/21/2020

I’ve always had great service at Scaffidi. Friendly and honest staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Bill

by Bill Sea on 08/17/2020

I highly recommend Scaffidi Motors in Stevens Point. They were very helpful in finding the car I wanted. Thank you Scaffidi Motors.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

oil change/tire rotation

by Judy/Tom on 06/17/2020

always pleased with Scaffidi service. nice waiting area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

19- Tucson SEL

by VTX1300 on 06/08/2020

The fix was fast and painless, I've been going to Scaffidi's since 1998 and will recommend them and have recommended them to people I know, you don't get the run around, they listen to the customer as to the needs or concerns you might have, You get treated as a customer and not a number !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Great service at Scaffidi Auto

by shawnpfeil on 05/28/2020

Scaffidi Auto is great. Their sales team was helpful in answering all questions and honesty wanted to put me in a car that I was comfortable with. My family will go to them again for our next car purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Used Purchase Experience

by StPointer on 05/24/2020

We were looking for a fuel efficient vehicle. Tom Heidenfelder at Scaffidi was patient and listened to us, and he and Scaffidi found a great vehicle for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

First Experience at Scaffidi

by Todd_K. on 04/30/2020

We are a first time buyer at Scaffidi and had a great experience. Our Sales Person Dan Larson was great and Chad in fiance was easy to work with. We love the our Ford Ranger. Thank you Scaffidi.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Dud battery replaced

by ChaosGlitter on 04/30/2020

My battery was a dud and they ran a full diagnostic and replaced the battery to make sure everything was fine. Love Scaffidi.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Ford Escape

by Wendyrr on 04/29/2020

Wow, everything was so efficient and professional. I left with my new car in no time at all. Test drove it, car was super clean. Dan Larsen was super knowledgeable and helpful. Said to even call him with any questions..anytime. Second car I’ve bought from them and will definitely go back. Please is super clean and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Great customer service and very friendly!

by Katie12 on 04/20/2020

Excellent service and a great run through on the new vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Scaffidi's

by Amiryllis on 04/14/2020

We bought during the pandemic. They were great to deal with. The car was everything they said it would be and that was important because it was a couple hour drive. Social distancing did not affect their courtesy and professionalism.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Oil change

by Sharon R on 11/08/2019

Pleasant experience. Clean, comfortable waiting area. I like the offering of beverage, fruit or pastry(gone later in morning). I LOVE that Scaffidi Service washes my vehicle after servicing it!! Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Our new Flex

by Fiona Flex on 08/10/2019

After our 2017 Ford Flex was totaled out by Mother Nature the search for its replacement started. At first we thought per owned but could not find the right vehicle. So we started looking at new and found it with the help of Troy at Scaffidi Motors. The whole process went smooth and we are enjoying our new 2019 Ford Flex. The Grand kids have already given our Flex its name, Fiona!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Collision repair.

by DeerRepair on 07/02/2019

Collision repair from a deer hitting the side of my SUV. Repair was to be completed by a Thursday, I drove an hour to pick up on Friday morning and my SUV was still in pieces and nobody called to notify me. Then I had to return on the following Monday to get it... frustrated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

First scheduled appointment

by joe hayes on 04/12/2019

Spotless waiting room with coffee and donuts, friendly staff, and a very qualified service department. You always get a free car wash

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Car sale

by Alandrita on 04/11/2019

Tom from Scaffidi Motors was courteous, helpful and great to work with. I would recommend him to anyone looking to buy a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Vehicle Maintenance

by BobinCuster on 04/01/2019

The people I met at Scaffidi's service department were professional and informative. Their excellent performance is mirrors previous experiences I've had at Scaffidi.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

mr.

by Mark Krause on 03/05/2019

nice and easy and uncomplicated

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

FAST!

by Escape owner on 02/25/2019

Got an appointment when I wanted. And the oil change was done in record time. Aldo appreciate the free car wash.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

car purchaser

by Jerry M on 02/21/2019

John was very helpful and did a great job with the purchase of our new fusion, also having problems with my other car and the service dept is working with me to solve these problems.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
