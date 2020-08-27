The fix was fast and painless, I've been going to Scaffidi's since 1998 and will recommend them and have recommended them to people I know, you don't get the run around, they listen to the customer as to the needs or concerns you might have, You get treated as a customer and not a number !
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Scaffidi Auto is great. Their sales team was helpful in answering all questions and honesty wanted to put me in a car that I was comfortable with. My family will go to them again for our next car purchase.
Wow, everything was so efficient and professional. I left with my new car in no time at all. Test drove it, car was super clean. Dan Larsen was super knowledgeable and helpful. Said to even call him with any questions..anytime.
Second car I’ve bought from them and will definitely go back. Please is super clean and professional.
We bought during the pandemic. They were great to deal with. The car was everything they said it would be and that was important because it was a couple hour drive. Social distancing did not affect their courtesy and professionalism.
Pleasant experience. Clean, comfortable waiting area. I like the offering of beverage, fruit or pastry(gone later in morning). I LOVE that Scaffidi Service washes my vehicle after servicing it!! Thank you
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
After our 2017 Ford Flex was totaled out by Mother Nature the search for its replacement started. At first we thought per owned but could not find the right vehicle. So we started looking at new and found it with the help of Troy at Scaffidi Motors. The whole process went smooth and we are enjoying our new 2019 Ford Flex. The Grand kids have already given our Flex its name, Fiona!
Collision repair from a deer hitting the side of my SUV. Repair was to be completed by a Thursday, I drove an hour to pick up on Friday morning and my SUV was still in pieces and nobody called to notify me. Then I had to return on the following Monday to get it... frustrated.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes