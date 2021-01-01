Scaffidi Motors
Scaffidi Sales
by 01/01/2021on
Everyone at Scaffidi Ford was very helpful and pleasant. They answered all of my questions fully, and did their best to make sure that all of my questions were answered. Everyone there wore their masks appropriately, giving me the feeling that I was a valued customer whether a bought a vehicle there or not. I felt like they were concerned about everyone's safety there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sonata service..
by 12/08/2020on
Our experience was great....There's not much to say except every time we take our car for service the employees always do such a good job of taking care of our vehicle and us ....The service people are always willing to explain to us what they did to take care of our vehicle....So yes we are happy with the job they did for us...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Scaffidi is awesome
by 08/27/2020on
From start to finish my experience was awesome. Our salesman Tim was low pressure, down to earth and honest. I am so happy with my purchase so far. Thanks for the great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 08/21/2020on
I’ve always had great service at Scaffidi. Friendly and honest staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bill
by 08/17/2020on
I highly recommend Scaffidi Motors in Stevens Point. They were very helpful in finding the car I wanted. Thank you Scaffidi Motors.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
oil change/tire rotation
by 06/17/2020on
always pleased with Scaffidi service. nice waiting area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
19- Tucson SEL
by 06/08/2020on
The fix was fast and painless, I've been going to Scaffidi's since 1998 and will recommend them and have recommended them to people I know, you don't get the run around, they listen to the customer as to the needs or concerns you might have, You get treated as a customer and not a number !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service at Scaffidi Auto
by 05/28/2020on
Scaffidi Auto is great. Their sales team was helpful in answering all questions and honesty wanted to put me in a car that I was comfortable with. My family will go to them again for our next car purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Used Purchase Experience
by 05/24/2020on
We were looking for a fuel efficient vehicle. Tom Heidenfelder at Scaffidi was patient and listened to us, and he and Scaffidi found a great vehicle for us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Experience at Scaffidi
by 04/30/2020on
We are a first time buyer at Scaffidi and had a great experience. Our Sales Person Dan Larson was great and Chad in fiance was easy to work with. We love the our Ford Ranger. Thank you Scaffidi.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dud battery replaced
by 04/30/2020on
My battery was a dud and they ran a full diagnostic and replaced the battery to make sure everything was fine. Love Scaffidi.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Escape
by 04/29/2020on
Wow, everything was so efficient and professional. I left with my new car in no time at all. Test drove it, car was super clean. Dan Larsen was super knowledgeable and helpful. Said to even call him with any questions..anytime. Second car I’ve bought from them and will definitely go back. Please is super clean and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service and very friendly!
by 04/20/2020on
Excellent service and a great run through on the new vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Scaffidi's
by 04/14/2020on
We bought during the pandemic. They were great to deal with. The car was everything they said it would be and that was important because it was a couple hour drive. Social distancing did not affect their courtesy and professionalism.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 11/08/2019on
Pleasant experience. Clean, comfortable waiting area. I like the offering of beverage, fruit or pastry(gone later in morning). I LOVE that Scaffidi Service washes my vehicle after servicing it!! Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our new Flex
by 08/10/2019on
After our 2017 Ford Flex was totaled out by Mother Nature the search for its replacement started. At first we thought per owned but could not find the right vehicle. So we started looking at new and found it with the help of Troy at Scaffidi Motors. The whole process went smooth and we are enjoying our new 2019 Ford Flex. The Grand kids have already given our Flex its name, Fiona!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Collision repair.
by 07/02/2019on
Collision repair from a deer hitting the side of my SUV. Repair was to be completed by a Thursday, I drove an hour to pick up on Friday morning and my SUV was still in pieces and nobody called to notify me. Then I had to return on the following Monday to get it... frustrated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First scheduled appointment
by 04/12/2019on
Spotless waiting room with coffee and donuts, friendly staff, and a very qualified service department. You always get a free car wash
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car sale
by 04/11/2019on
Tom from Scaffidi Motors was courteous, helpful and great to work with. I would recommend him to anyone looking to buy a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Vehicle Maintenance
by 04/01/2019on
The people I met at Scaffidi's service department were professional and informative. Their excellent performance is mirrors previous experiences I've had at Scaffidi.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
mr.
by 03/05/2019on
nice and easy and uncomplicated
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes