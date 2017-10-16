Skip to main content
Brenengen Chevrolet Buick

1015 S Black River St, Sparta, WI 54656
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Brenengen Chevrolet Buick

5 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

James Drangstveit

by JDrangstveit on 10/16/2017

We bought a new 2017 Chevy Silverado from Brenengen Chevrolet in Sparta. Jim Anderson was the sales person we dealt with. He was very courteous, informative, and extremely personable! We bought from him, just because not only did he gives us a good deal, but because we really liked him. He was never high pressured and we felt he was up front and honest with us about everything. We will recommend him and Brenengens to our friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

THE BEST EVER SERVICE

by melnbob3 on 07/17/2017

The staff at Brenengen Cheverlet in Sparta WI are the best. Their friendly, helpful service is the top of the line! We will not shop for vehicles anywhere but Brenengen of Sparta

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Buick

by barb904 on 07/02/2017

Tayt was very helpful with giving me choices for what I had in mind to buy. Didn't think I would ever be able to have another buick and now I have one that is perfect for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealership

by gregh3 on 08/09/2014

Great deals,great salesmen. I drove 3 hours to pick up our used Traverse. It was just as advertised. I'm very satified. I would't buy any where else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome dealership all the way around

by jwelch1 on 06/26/2013

We just purchased a used car from Brenengen and were 100% satisfied and impressed with their customer service. Not only was the car at a great price, the sales staff (Bob and Pat) were incredibly responsive and helpful and the entire process was handled without me ever stepping foot into the dealership. We live in Washington and found the car we wanted online at Brenengen at a great price and were able to complete the entire purchase over the phone, email and fedex. It was a great experience! Bob was awesome to work with and went above and beyond what I would expect, including driving the car to a local mechanic to inspect it. The buying process was made easy and their shipping process got the car out to us at a great price in a reasonable amount of time. Throughout the entire process I kept telling my wife that I was amazed at how nice, helpful, honest and willing to go above and beyond the sales staff was. I would absolutely recommend buying a car from Brenengen, even if you live across the country!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
