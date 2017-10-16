Brenengen Chevrolet Buick
Customer Reviews of Brenengen Chevrolet Buick
James Drangstveit
by 10/16/2017on
We bought a new 2017 Chevy Silverado from Brenengen Chevrolet in Sparta. Jim Anderson was the sales person we dealt with. He was very courteous, informative, and extremely personable! We bought from him, just because not only did he gives us a good deal, but because we really liked him. He was never high pressured and we felt he was up front and honest with us about everything. We will recommend him and Brenengens to our friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
THE BEST EVER SERVICE
by 07/17/2017on
The staff at Brenengen Cheverlet in Sparta WI are the best. Their friendly, helpful service is the top of the line! We will not shop for vehicles anywhere but Brenengen of Sparta
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Buick
by 07/02/2017on
Tayt was very helpful with giving me choices for what I had in mind to buy. Didn't think I would ever be able to have another buick and now I have one that is perfect for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 08/09/2014on
Great deals,great salesmen. I drove 3 hours to pick up our used Traverse. It was just as advertised. I'm very satified. I would't buy any where else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome dealership all the way around
by 06/26/2013on
We just purchased a used car from Brenengen and were 100% satisfied and impressed with their customer service. Not only was the car at a great price, the sales staff (Bob and Pat) were incredibly responsive and helpful and the entire process was handled without me ever stepping foot into the dealership. We live in Washington and found the car we wanted online at Brenengen at a great price and were able to complete the entire purchase over the phone, email and fedex. It was a great experience! Bob was awesome to work with and went above and beyond what I would expect, including driving the car to a local mechanic to inspect it. The buying process was made easy and their shipping process got the car out to us at a great price in a reasonable amount of time. Throughout the entire process I kept telling my wife that I was amazed at how nice, helpful, honest and willing to go above and beyond the sales staff was. I would absolutely recommend buying a car from Brenengen, even if you live across the country!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable