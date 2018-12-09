Brenengen Chevrolet Buick

Visit dealer’s website 
1015 S Black River St, Sparta, WI 54656
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Brenengen Chevrolet Buick

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Spark Preventive Maintenance

by M Hanson on 09/12/2018

Good timely service, Kathy Kendhammer is an awesome service manager. Always makes sure you stay updated on your vehicle and it's needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
6 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Spark Preventive Maintenance

by M Hanson on 09/12/2018

Good timely service, Kathy Kendhammer is an awesome service manager. Always makes sure you stay updated on your vehicle and it's needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

James Drangstveit

by JDrangstveit on 10/16/2017

We bought a new 2017 Chevy Silverado from Brenengen Chevrolet in Sparta. Jim Anderson was the sales person we dealt with. He was very courteous, informative, and extremely personable! We bought from him, just because not only did he gives us a good deal, but because we really liked him. He was never high pressured and we felt he was up front and honest with us about everything. We will recommend him and Brenengens to our friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

THE BEST EVER SERVICE

by melnbob3 on 07/17/2017

The staff at Brenengen Cheverlet in Sparta WI are the best. Their friendly, helpful service is the top of the line! We will not shop for vehicles anywhere but Brenengen of Sparta

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New Buick

by barb904 on 07/02/2017

Tayt was very helpful with giving me choices for what I had in mind to buy. Didn't think I would ever be able to have another buick and now I have one that is perfect for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great dealership

by gregh3 on 08/09/2014

Great deals,great salesmen. I drove 3 hours to pick up our used Traverse. It was just as advertised. I'm very satified. I would't buy any where else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome dealership all the way around

by jwelch1 on 06/26/2013

We just purchased a used car from Brenengen and were 100% satisfied and impressed with their customer service. Not only was the car at a great price, the sales staff (Bob and Pat) were incredibly responsive and helpful and the entire process was handled without me ever stepping foot into the dealership. We live in Washington and found the car we wanted online at Brenengen at a great price and were able to complete the entire purchase over the phone, email and fedex. It was a great experience! Bob was awesome to work with and went above and beyond what I would expect, including driving the car to a local mechanic to inspect it. The buying process was made easy and their shipping process got the car out to us at a great price in a reasonable amount of time. Throughout the entire process I kept telling my wife that I was amazed at how nice, helpful, honest and willing to go above and beyond the sales staff was. I would absolutely recommend buying a car from Brenengen, even if you live across the country!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
47 cars in stock
0 new47 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Traverse
Chevrolet Traverse
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes