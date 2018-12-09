sales Rating

We just purchased a used car from Brenengen and were 100% satisfied and impressed with their customer service. Not only was the car at a great price, the sales staff (Bob and Pat) were incredibly responsive and helpful and the entire process was handled without me ever stepping foot into the dealership. We live in Washington and found the car we wanted online at Brenengen at a great price and were able to complete the entire purchase over the phone, email and fedex. It was a great experience! Bob was awesome to work with and went above and beyond what I would expect, including driving the car to a local mechanic to inspect it. The buying process was made easy and their shipping process got the car out to us at a great price in a reasonable amount of time. Throughout the entire process I kept telling my wife that I was amazed at how nice, helpful, honest and willing to go above and beyond the sales staff was. I would absolutely recommend buying a car from Brenengen, even if you live across the country! Read more