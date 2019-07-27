New Truck Purchase
by 07/27/2019on
The family orientated atmosphere, feeling welcome and no pressure to buy. Our sales person, Jon De Master, was AWESOME! Jon went above and beyond-staying in touch by phone and email. Jon has excellent people skills, knows his vehicles inside and out, helped us set up all the high tech accessories to fit our needs and actually offered to make a house call if needed.
Great Service at Quick Lane, Random Lake
by 09/09/2019on
Fast service. No appointment necessary. Fair price.
1 Comments
Quick Lane
by 08/28/2019on
I see familiar faces. The guys behind the counter are always friendly and professional. The waiting area is clean. Only took about an hour and cost a little less than expected. Which is always a plus.
1 Comments
New Truck Purchase
by 07/27/2019on
The family orientated atmosphere, feeling welcome and no pressure to buy. Our sales person, Jon De Master, was AWESOME! Jon went above and beyond-staying in touch by phone and email. Jon has excellent people skills, knows his vehicles inside and out, helped us set up all the high tech accessories to fit our needs and actually offered to make a house call if needed.
1 Comments
Sales professionalism at its finest!
by 06/03/2019on
Seamless and flawless! Jon kept me informed of delivery date, and got truck in my hands the day it arrived at dealership! I couldnt be happier with the purchase from start to finish!
1 Comments
Great all around dealership...
by 05/31/2019on
Salesman was very knowledgeable and great to work with. Pretty much everyone there was nice, friendly and great to work with. Plus very nice facilities.
1 Comments
Great Service Team
by 04/22/2019on
Gary and the service team are always pleasant and helpful.
1 Comments
Buying a new car
by 02/19/2019on
Everyone was friendly and professional. They knew their jobs and they did them with a genuine, friendly attitude. It was a pleasant experience.
1 Comments
Engine problems
by 01/01/2019on
Answered all questions, stayed late and didn't mind it at all. Was very nice.. called the extended warranty to see if covered.
1 Comments
Transfer case replacement under warranty.
by 12/30/2018on
Got me in quick and did the work asap.
1 Comments
Work done on F-350
by 12/18/2018on
Service manager helped with dealing with Ford on faulty parts and ensuring that the work performed was warranty. Also, work was scheduled to be done on a Friday and I dropped the truck off Thursday afternoon. Friday morning around 8:30 I received a call to say the work was completed.
1 Comments
Great Servce at Quick Lane in Random Lake
by 11/30/2018on
You lived up to your name -- Quick Lane -- with speedy service and economical prices. I appreciate your testing of the vehicle to check for any possible problems.
1 Comments
Quick Lane YES
by 01/17/2016on
The found out what my problem was at 4 pm. Order my part. Said the part should be in by 9 am. Called me at 8:30 am that the part was in. The repair took about two hours which was how long they said it would take. All done at a fair price. Thanks for the great service.
1 Comments
Love my new Expedition EL Platinum
by 12/29/2015on
Jon's knowledge of Ford vehicles and his obvious honesty. I felt like the entire team at Eric V.S. was looking for me to get what I wanted and needed. Thank you!
2 Comments
Awesome Service as always
by 04/08/2014on
Since buying my 2014 Ford Explorer from EVS Random Lake I have taken it to the dealership for service and have always been extremely satisfied. The service department is great at diagnosing and remedying problems and always explains their reasons for the recommended solution.
Remember old-fashioned, look-you-in-the-eye honesty in a car dealership?
by 01/30/2009on
I had almost forgotten myself, but I can tell you it's still alive and well in Random Lake, Wisconsin. I found EVS' listing for a 2008 Ford Escape on Autotrader. Price was VERY competitive for a 15.000 mile, 9 month-old former rental. We made a deal over the phone including a fair valuation of my trade. The next day, I drove two hours North from the Chicago suburbs to Random Lake. The Escape was EXACTLY as described, perfectly clean and ready to go. I met the sales guy I'd dealt with as well as several other dealership people, including the owner and his son, all of whom were pleasant, unpretentious and happy to chat. They checked out my trade and proclaimed it accurate as I'd described. In about an hour's time, all the paperwork and such was complete, and I was off. This was as hassle-free and pleasant a car-buying experience as I've ever had, and that includes the time I purchased a car nearly four times as expensive as thew Escape. Hard to beat dealing with the people whose name's on the door, especially when they are first-rate human beings.
1 Comments