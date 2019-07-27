Eric von Schledorn Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
W4873 Country Rd RR, Random Lake, WI 53075
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Eric von Schledorn Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(11)
Recommend: Yes (11) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

New Truck Purchase

by Brian on 07/27/2019

The family orientated atmosphere, feeling welcome and no pressure to buy. Our sales person, Jon De Master, was AWESOME! Jon went above and beyond-staying in touch by phone and email. Jon has excellent people skills, knows his vehicles inside and out, helped us set up all the high tech accessories to fit our needs and actually offered to make a house call if needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
15 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great Service at Quick Lane, Random Lake

by Gary on 09/09/2019

Fast service. No appointment necessary. Fair price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Quick Lane

by Gloria on 08/28/2019

I see familiar faces. The guys behind the counter are always friendly and professional. The waiting area is clean. Only took about an hour and cost a little less than expected. Which is always a plus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New Truck Purchase

by Brian on 07/27/2019

The family orientated atmosphere, feeling welcome and no pressure to buy. Our sales person, Jon De Master, was AWESOME! Jon went above and beyond-staying in touch by phone and email. Jon has excellent people skills, knows his vehicles inside and out, helped us set up all the high tech accessories to fit our needs and actually offered to make a house call if needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sales professionalism at its finest!

by Tony on 06/03/2019

Seamless and flawless! Jon kept me informed of delivery date, and got truck in my hands the day it arrived at dealership! I couldnt be happier with the purchase from start to finish!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great all around dealership...

by Scott on 05/31/2019

Salesman was very knowledgeable and great to work with. Pretty much everyone there was nice, friendly and great to work with. Plus very nice facilities.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service Team

by Zink on 04/22/2019

Gary and the service team are always pleasant and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Buying a new car

by Steven on 02/19/2019

Everyone was friendly and professional. They knew their jobs and they did them with a genuine, friendly attitude. It was a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Engine problems

by Sally on 01/01/2019

Answered all questions, stayed late and didn't mind it at all. Was very nice.. called the extended warranty to see if covered.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Transfer case replacement under warranty.

by Donald on 12/30/2018

Got me in quick and did the work asap.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Work done on F-350

by Paul on 12/18/2018

Service manager helped with dealing with Ford on faulty parts and ensuring that the work performed was warranty. Also, work was scheduled to be done on a Friday and I dropped the truck off Thursday afternoon. Friday morning around 8:30 I received a call to say the work was completed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Servce at Quick Lane in Random Lake

by Gary on 11/30/2018

You lived up to your name -- Quick Lane -- with speedy service and economical prices. I appreciate your testing of the vehicle to check for any possible problems.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Quick Lane YES

by generlwi on 01/17/2016

The found out what my problem was at 4 pm. Order my part. Said the part should be in by 9 am. Called me at 8:30 am that the part was in. The repair took about two hours which was how long they said it would take. All done at a fair price. Thanks for the great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Love my new Expedition EL Platinum

by OshkoshJ on 12/29/2015

Jon's knowledge of Ford vehicles and his obvious honesty. I felt like the entire team at Eric V.S. was looking for me to get what I wanted and needed. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Awesome Service as always

by Tim970 on 04/08/2014

Since buying my 2014 Ford Explorer from EVS Random Lake I have taken it to the dealership for service and have always been extremely satisfied. The service department is great at diagnosing and remedying problems and always explains their reasons for the recommended solution.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Remember old-fashioned, look-you-in-the-eye honesty in a car dealership?

by no_radar on 01/30/2009

I had almost forgotten myself, but I can tell you it's still alive and well in Random Lake, Wisconsin. I found EVS' listing for a 2008 Ford Escape on Autotrader. Price was VERY competitive for a 15.000 mile, 9 month-old former rental. We made a deal over the phone including a fair valuation of my trade. The next day, I drove two hours North from the Chicago suburbs to Random Lake. The Escape was EXACTLY as described, perfectly clean and ready to go. I met the sales guy I'd dealt with as well as several other dealership people, including the owner and his son, all of whom were pleasant, unpretentious and happy to chat. They checked out my trade and proclaimed it accurate as I'd described. In about an hour's time, all the paperwork and such was complete, and I was off. This was as hassle-free and pleasant a car-buying experience as I've ever had, and that includes the time I purchased a car nearly four times as expensive as thew Escape. Hard to beat dealing with the people whose name's on the door, especially when they are first-rate human beings.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
34 cars in stock
0 new34 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes