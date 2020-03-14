Racine Honda

sales Rating

Excellent transaction on new Honda bought from Zach Martinez

by Dean on 03/14/2020

We had an excellent experience buying a new Honda at Racine Honda. Our salesperson, Zach Martinez, was great to work with. He was knowledgeable, friendly and very helpful. He showed us everything about the vehicle in a friendly, no pressure way. He was able to answer all our questions in a honest, down to earth way. I am recommending buying a vehicle from Racine Honda, and please ask for Zach, he is fantastic! Dean Miller

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
10 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Excellent post-sale service by Chuck Oates at Racine Honda

by Bob_G on 06/10/2020

great experience to make sure we were able to get a second key fob programmed at a local Honda dealer . He had also helped with some other items that needed attention.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

sales Rating

Great experience

by Natalie on 12/09/2019

Josh Wood was a great sales man helped me with everything I needed. The car is fantastic and drives amazingly! Also a thank you to Frank Torres in finance with helping me understand everything

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome

by Kelly on 10/30/2019

Steve Pohlabel was awesome working with me and being upfront about everything. He worked with me to get everything I needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Absolutely Horrible Experience

by HondaCRVBuyer on 09/21/2019

We were very optimistic that the experience at Racine Honda would be a good one but that went away really quickly. First the positive- 1. Honda is an awesome manufacturer and they make a product that lasts forever. 2. The sales guy Ricky was not pushy (although he wasn’t abundantly helpful either) 3. Once we bought the car, the guy who tries to sell the extra inside/outside coating named Mike was a nice and funny guy. He made his pitch in under a minute and when we gave him a “no” response he was still very nice and pleasant. He actually gave us some local dinner suggestions! Great guy. Now the complete disaster- 1. Trade in Offer- The Sales Manager completely undervalued the trade in. He was $1,250 below the Kelly Blue Book “Fair” value of the car (which was 4k) which is the lowest possible value. We had offers of 4k-6k from other places so to start with that horrible offer was a warning sign that he was not sincere in working with us. 2. The Negotiation- Once we took the trade out of the picture he gave a price and said he would not budge from the price, not even $1. It’s tough to negotiate when you have a person like this. We told the sales guy we would walk since he was not sincere in trying to make a deal based on that attitude and the low-ball trade in offer. After much back and forth he went down a little but not much. The other odd thing is that the sales manager never came out once to talk with us face to face (and he wasn’t busy- we saw him sitting in the glass room). That shows what a coward he is and how not interested he was in making a deal. 3. After the Purchase- Now the absolute worst part which was dealing with the Finance Manager. He gave his pitch for their extended warranty and when he was told “no” he completely flipped out. Raising his voice, staring us down, telling us how wrong we were to not buy the extended warranty and on and on he went trying to bully us into it. He clearly was a [non-permissible content removed] trying to intimidate the female. I can only imagine what he does to older people who do not have someone else with them and/or women and/or single people as he would just bully them into buying anything he wanted. He is why car dealerships and salespeople get bad names. What a despicable human being and shame on Racine Honda for having him in their business. If the check hadn’t been cut and received by Racine Honda for the car we would have walked out of the dealership without the car, but because they had it already and given a receipt we just pushed through and got the car. It also didn’t help that after we went outside after this nightmare you could see him bragging in the glass room to the sales manager and other sales people about what he just did to us. We love the Honda CRV, but absolute hate the Racine Honda dealership and sales experience. There are so many other Honda dealers in Southeast Wisconsin so go there and get a much better experience. I’ve bought from two other local Honda dealerships and they were nothing like this disaster so stay away from this dealer!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Freakin Awesome!!

by Jfrancee on 07/31/2019

I walked into Racine Honda in a bad pinch. My truck gave out on me and I needed a vehicle for work. I am a residential caregiver for the mentally disabled and needed a decent vehicle to get me around Racine. James, who is THE MAN, went above and beyond to help me. The service I received was beyond exceptional. Thanks to Educators Credit Union and this amazing team, I showed up to the dealership in tears and left with a smile. I will recommend this dealership to everyone I know. Thank you again you guys!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Customer Service

by jmilton on 03/27/2019

I worked with Jeff Beardsley and he was professional, trustworthy, and great to work with. Answered my questions quickly and honestly. Made my car buying experience painless and actually kind of fun.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing Experience!

by SabrinaP on 03/16/2019

Best dealership in town! Gracie and Nate made my experience buying a new 2019 civic so exciting. Thank you Nate & Gracie!!!!! 10/10 recommended!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great all around service

by MHardemon on 03/13/2019

The service from Racine Honda was very impressive. George gave me a call and set it up so that someone would come and get me. Layton came to pick me up and was very friendly, a genuinely nice guy. Ricky the salesman did everything he could to get me a car and although they could only offer 2 different cars I still drove away in a 2013 Honda Civic. Great job team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

[non-permissible content removed] misleading dealership

by JohnWarriner on 08/29/2018

SCAM, MISLEADING, CROOKED DEALERSHIP!!!!! We purchased a brand new 2019 Insight from Racine Honda on 8/25/28. Everything went great at first over the phone and email prior to arriving. We were so excited to work a deal with Racine after they accepted our purposed offer on a 36 month lease. Then everything went downhill from there. Per arrival we waited over an hour after being told everything would be ready before we got there, car was not even cleaned yet. This did not really bother us as it is expected at Dealer ships, just irritating. When it came to the the paperwork, the Finance Manager did not go over anything with us, just had us sign, insisting everything was fine, he was a nice guy, nothing lead us to believe anything was wrong. When we got home we noticed the Term of the contract was 42 months and not 36 months and the odometer was off by over 400 miles. We emailed the dealership after hours trying to fix what we thought was an honest mistake, and got no answer back. After several failed attempts via phone nothing has been resolved. If you look up (TILA) & (CLA) Acts this dealership will violate those for you on your behalf. So if you need a great deal on a New Honda BUYER BEWARE!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
about our dealership

At Racine Honda, we know your options for where you purchase or lease a new Honda, are plentiful. So allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence, by offering you an all-new buying experience that we call ‘The Best’. The Best stands for Buying Experience Satisfaction Treaty, and it’s our promise to you, to provide the best ownership experience you deserve. It starts with clear, haggle free pricing that will not be beat. And it continues by delivering five-star, world-class service, at all times.

Our full service web portal makes it easy and convenient for you. We encourage you to browse our huge online inventory of used vehicles and new Hondas, including Accord, Civic, CR-V, Fit, Odyssey, Pilot and more. Request more information about any vehicle using our online form. Schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Make service appointments online or by phone.

