sales Rating

We were very optimistic that the experience at Racine Honda would be a good one but that went away really quickly. First the positive- 1. Honda is an awesome manufacturer and they make a product that lasts forever. 2. The sales guy Ricky was not pushy (although he wasn’t abundantly helpful either) 3. Once we bought the car, the guy who tries to sell the extra inside/outside coating named Mike was a nice and funny guy. He made his pitch in under a minute and when we gave him a “no” response he was still very nice and pleasant. He actually gave us some local dinner suggestions! Great guy. Now the complete disaster- 1. Trade in Offer- The Sales Manager completely undervalued the trade in. He was $1,250 below the Kelly Blue Book “Fair” value of the car (which was 4k) which is the lowest possible value. We had offers of 4k-6k from other places so to start with that horrible offer was a warning sign that he was not sincere in working with us. 2. The Negotiation- Once we took the trade out of the picture he gave a price and said he would not budge from the price, not even $1. It’s tough to negotiate when you have a person like this. We told the sales guy we would walk since he was not sincere in trying to make a deal based on that attitude and the low-ball trade in offer. After much back and forth he went down a little but not much. The other odd thing is that the sales manager never came out once to talk with us face to face (and he wasn’t busy- we saw him sitting in the glass room). That shows what a coward he is and how not interested he was in making a deal. 3. After the Purchase- Now the absolute worst part which was dealing with the Finance Manager. He gave his pitch for their extended warranty and when he was told “no” he completely flipped out. Raising his voice, staring us down, telling us how wrong we were to not buy the extended warranty and on and on he went trying to bully us into it. He clearly was a [non-permissible content removed] trying to intimidate the female. I can only imagine what he does to older people who do not have someone else with them and/or women and/or single people as he would just bully them into buying anything he wanted. He is why car dealerships and salespeople get bad names. What a despicable human being and shame on Racine Honda for having him in their business. If the check hadn’t been cut and received by Racine Honda for the car we would have walked out of the dealership without the car, but because they had it already and given a receipt we just pushed through and got the car. It also didn’t help that after we went outside after this nightmare you could see him bragging in the glass room to the sales manager and other sales people about what he just did to us. We love the Honda CRV, but absolute hate the Racine Honda dealership and sales experience. There are so many other Honda dealers in Southeast Wisconsin so go there and get a much better experience. I’ve bought from two other local Honda dealerships and they were nothing like this disaster so stay away from this dealer! Read more