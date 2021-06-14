Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Gagne Ford

Gagne Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
511 W Main St, Princeton, WI 54968
Call Dealer
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Gagne Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Above and beyond

by Superduty 1 on 06/14/2021

Gagne Ford went above and beyond to find me a new truck

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Above and beyond

by Superduty 1 on 06/14/2021

Gagne Ford went above and beyond to find me a new truck

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Vince G on 03/08/2021

Great customer service and friendly atmosphere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
93 cars in stock
5 new88 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
1 new|14 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
2 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Ranger
Ford Ranger
1 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for