1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have four Ford vehicle, two of them are F-350 diesel pickups. I love my Ford Trucks! BUT this week, 5-10-17, I requested a quote to replace the rear axle pinion seal and front pinion bearing assembly. They put together a quote and all was well. I wanted to leave another happy customer. HOWEVER, unbelievably they re-used the old well worn out race with almost 240,000.00 miles on it when installing the new bearing over the top of it. I have never known a Ford Dealership or competent maintenance department to fail to replace the race when installing a new bearing. Any and every bearing manufacture, distributor or knowledgeable trained mechanic or technician will insist the bearing and race come as a set and MUST be replaced together, or bearing failure is much more likely than if they would have left the old bearing set in. I can not begin to say how disappointed I am in Mike Burkart Ford in Plymouth WI for taking advantage of me and misusing my trust in them that they instilled in me when they insisted they could do this job correctly. I am very disappointed in Mike Burkart Ford and their Maintenance Department employees for allowing this inexcusable work to be performed, to leave their shop and to and act as is this is acceptable workmanship by a Ford Dealership. 5-11-17 To follow-up with the service manager "Jack" I showed him the new race the mechanic had failed to install with the bearing. He stated the mechanic was not in today and no one knew what happened. I than said whenever a new bearing is installed, it must be installed with the new race. He got immateriality mad and stated "I am done talking with you" I said fine and left. The entirety of this Jack and my conversation was no more than 30 seconds. Rather than saying I am sorry this happened we will find out what is going on for you, the above was his reaction. Wow, Yes Mike Burkart Ford, you will not get my maintenance business anymore nor will I be looking to purchase my new diesel trucks from a dealer so unwilling to provide normal maintenance on them. I want to work with a dealer that if something goes amiss, regardless of fault, they are willing and able to have the time and consideration to treat me a customer and fix the vehicle properly. So they have my money (paid the bill before I sat in my truck and found the new race) and I have a new bearing in a race cup with 240,000.00 miles on it. I just hope this experience did not sour me on Ford products completely, I hear the new Cummins' in the new Dodges are pretty tough to beat. I will just make very sure it is not owned by any Mike Burkardt Dealsrships. 5.11.17 [contact info removed] 10:25 AM (2 hours ago) Cliff Thank you for contacting us with your concern. I reviewed the work order dated 5/10/17 on the 2006 f-350. The rear axle pinion has 2 sets of bearings. In order to replace the race you are concerned about the pinion needs to be removed and the rear pinion bearing and race needs to be removed and replaced. Our notes indicate that you did not want the second bearing removed and replaced. If you would like us to remove the pinion and replace the race we can schedule an appointment Thank You Aaron 5.11.17 12:37pm Aaron, Aaron, I do not accept your statement as truthful nor indicative of quality workmanship. In fact, in no way does the rear ring and pinion need to be removed to replace the front race. In any event, your solution of reusing a race with over 230,000.00 miles on it is not an acceptable one. It is widely understood to that reusing the old bearing with the old race is a far better solution than to put a new bearing in a worn race. As my old bearing showed no signs of excess wear or play, this should have been the solution. I am disappointed your coming up with marginal excuses rather than just admitting to improper workmanship and offering a fix. But that is apparently your decision. Cliff Read more