Dahl Automotive of Onalaska

561 Theatre Rd, Onalaska, WI 54650
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Dahl Automotive of Onalaska

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(66)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
66 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

michael carlsen

by Mike car on 04/04/2022

Excellent , the people at Dahl Ford made it easy and painless to purchase a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mr.

by Pete&Repeat on 06/25/2021

They we very accommodating to me during the oil change, when they made me aware of two air filters that needed replacement.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealership

by schnell on 12/01/2019

My husband and I had been looking for an Explorer for months. We have been to a lot of dealerships and Dahl was the only one that treated us like we were family. All the other dealerships could have cared less if they made the sale or if they ever had a return customer. Dahl was great to us and we will be a return customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall and oil change

by Tjones57 on 07/23/2019

Recall was taken care of. Oil service was done. The only problem I have is the oil shield was unhooked when I got home and oil dripped on garage floor. Not sure if it from filter or old filter on frame.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thanks for the excellent service!

by jhayenator on 07/01/2019

AC wasn't working very well in my 2018 F150. They took the time to diagnosis it correctly and discovered a leaking condenser. They were able to get the part and have it back to me the next day. All covered under warranty. AC works great now!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Owner

by FordNascar on 06/11/2019

Great place to do business with. Staff members are all so friendly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Technical Service Manager

by Farmer Brown on 02/21/2019

The car was picked up at my place of work and returned in time for me to head home for the day

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick lane Service

by Frank E on 02/15/2019

great place to have your vehicle serviced, had my oil changed/tire rotated and even a recall fixed in one visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change/overall service department

by anneurbs on 01/16/2019

Oil change was walk in. Done quickly! These service people are the best. Did not go to them before for oil changes due to different make of car. Started going because they taught me how to replace my light bulb when I couldn't afford it. Also had a Wonderful Lube employee tell me I should have my tires checked. 2 of them had threads showing. Dahl employees checked them and they were really bad. They got them replaced immediately. I deliver newspapers so at 3am I am driving around. Imagine what would have happened if the steel belts failed. They probably saved my life even though it was almost service closing time. I will be a fan forever!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!!

by dano2386 on 01/11/2019

Noah was GREAT! They fixed both recalls on my vehicle in a timely manner. The shuttle driver was awesome too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Todd Hill

by Todd Hill on 07/24/2018

had oil changes and tire rotation everything was handled very well

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Lincoln

by Frferck on 07/20/2018

Excellent! In and out quickly. No issues.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Hoosboo on 07/17/2018

We called to make sure we could get in and they told us as long as we were there by noon yes. Got there at 11:30 and was told they would not take care of us. I drove an hour away. Then when I did get in it came with a free tire rotation. Instead of asking if I wanted them rotated because the back tires are wore down they just rotated them. It sucks because it is hard to control in wet weather. So now I have to put new tires on ASAP. I can guarantee it won’t be here. I sat there and watched how long it took for me to be called up when they were given my keys by the service tech. They waited in other customers before finishing up my paper and getting me done. It took them 24 minutes from the time they hit my keys until I was called up.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Onalaskan2 on 12/15/2015

Quick, friendly, and accurate service! They got the repairs finished before I even finished my grocery shopping.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by mleavitt3250 on 12/13/2015

Came in for an oil change and it was done within 60-75 minutes. Went well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

review

by escape20097011 on 12/11/2015

I purchased a 2009 Ford Escape. The guys are all very friendly and willing to help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dahl Family Friendly

by fluffer1 on 12/07/2015

I was very pleased with Matt from Internet sales. If he didn't know the answer to my questions he pursued,and was able to answer them. He was very respectful,and understood my dilemma about purchasing a new vehicle. I lived my Ford Fusion,and was sad to trade her but the transition to the Captiva was what I had to do. Everyone was friendly,and was aware of my presence and offered help. Thank you Dahl family. I am waiting for a second key but that is the only concern I have.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

They made tire emergency a pleasant experience

by anneurbs on 12/05/2015

Your team took me from steel showing on my tire to mobile again witin about 30 minutes. Made the decision easy for replacing the tire on the other side when payday rolled around. The service coordinator was outstanding and seemed genuinely concerned!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent is the only word !

by magicdreamer on 11/18/2015

We had purchased our 2010 F150 from Ramdy several years ago. It all started there. He was an excellent salesman (not pushy). From that day forward, the only place we have our vehicle serviced is at Dahl. The service department is EXCELLENT. The service writers are extremely helpful and the mechanics couldn't be better. Everyone there always has time for you. You are not just a number or a dollar sign to them....you are a real live person. I will not take our vehicle to any other service department. I don't think anyone could match up to this service department or sales floor.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Daves review

by bgdave88 on 11/16/2015

good work, always do nice work for me and my wife, thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent sales team

by Gerkster4 on 11/15/2015

My sales person knew what I was looking for and kept looking until I was satisfied

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 car in stock
0 new0 used1 certified pre-owned
Ford Expedition
Ford Expedition
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
