Brenengen Chevrolet of La Crosse and Onalaska
Customer Reviews of Brenengen Chevrolet of La Crosse and Onalaska
Purchase of Silverado
by 08/12/2017on
I will now be a life long customer of Brenengen Chevrolet. I normally hate buying vehicles, but Damien Vinson was awesome to deal with. He made truck buying experience very enjoyable. Damien went above and behind in regards to the trade in of my RV for a new Silverado 1500. What a great place to buy a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Buying Experience
by 08/18/2014on
I recently bought a used 2014 Chrysler 300C from Benengen of Onalaska. I began searching their website nearly 2 months prior to the purchase and inquired on a few vehicles before finding the perfect fit. Their sales staff (at multiple Brenegen locations)was always willing to answer my questions over email or phone. After finding the perfect fit, I drove 300 miles to purchase the vehicle. Since it was the first time I would see the vehicle in person, I was relying on pictures and conversations had with the sales team. I was not disappointed when I arrived and drove home my new car that day with financing provided by Brenengen. Hats off to Doran in Sales and Mary in Finance for a job well done. Not only was it the best car for the best price, it was also the best service one could ask for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Smooth and easy transaction
by 08/16/2013on
I recently purchased a slightly used Volkswagen at Brenengen- couldn't have been easier or smoother. I walked in at 10:00am and 3 hours later I was driving home in my new vehicle. Ted in sales and Mary in finance were very professional, courteous, and efficient- they made the experience a real pleasure.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brenegen Will Always Get My Busy!!
by 05/17/2013on
Just bought a new truck and Brenegen was awesome. My sales guy Ted was great, the finance guy Lance was great. The overall experience was so much better than any of the 2 other dealerships I was working with. When my wife's vehicle is ready to be replaced we will head to Brenegen only! Thanks for an awesome experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brenengen- LaCrosse Rocks!
by 02/05/2013on
As I was searching for a new vehicle I went to many different dealerships and looked at several different manufacturers. I have to say, I was very impressed with the Brenengen- LaCrosse dealership. Even as I was looking, the professionalism I received was over and above any of the other dealership I had been too. I found that Brenengen's had the best deal. My salesman, Doran B, was wonderful to work with. He was very professional, and very knowledgeable about not only the vehicle I bought but other manufacturers vehicles. Doran went out of his way to make my buying experience a good one at Brenengen- LaCrosse. His personality made it fun to buy a vehicle from him, not overbearing and 'pushy' but ready to help. However, it wasn't only Doran. The finance guy, Lance, was also very knowledgeable and helped me get a great rate. I have since recommended this dealership, and Doran B. to many other people looking for a vehicle. By far, the BEST buying experience I have had!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments