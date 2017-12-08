5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

As I was searching for a new vehicle I went to many different dealerships and looked at several different manufacturers. I have to say, I was very impressed with the Brenengen- LaCrosse dealership. Even as I was looking, the professionalism I received was over and above any of the other dealership I had been too. I found that Brenengen's had the best deal. My salesman, Doran B, was wonderful to work with. He was very professional, and very knowledgeable about not only the vehicle I bought but other manufacturers vehicles. Doran went out of his way to make my buying experience a good one at Brenengen- LaCrosse. His personality made it fun to buy a vehicle from him, not overbearing and 'pushy' but ready to help. However, it wasn't only Doran. The finance guy, Lance, was also very knowledgeable and helped me get a great rate. I have since recommended this dealership, and Doran B. to many other people looking for a vehicle. By far, the BEST buying experience I have had!!! Read more