My husband and I had been looking for an Explorer for months. We have been to a lot of dealerships and Dahl was the only one that treated us like we were family. All the other dealerships could have cared less if they made the sale or if they ever had a return customer. Dahl was great to us and we will be a return customer.
My husband and I had been looking for an Explorer for months. We have been to a lot of dealerships and Dahl was the only one that treated us like we were family. All the other dealerships could have cared less if they made the sale or if they ever had a return customer. Dahl was great to us and we will be a return customer.
Recall was taken care of. Oil service was done. The only problem I have is the oil shield was unhooked when I got home and oil dripped on garage floor. Not sure if it from filter or old filter on frame.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
AC wasn't working very well in my 2018 F150. They took the time to diagnosis it correctly and discovered a leaking condenser. They were able to get the part and have it back to me the next day. All covered under warranty. AC works great now!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Oil change was walk in. Done quickly! These service people are the best. Did not go to them before for oil changes due to different make of car. Started going because they taught me how to replace my light bulb when I couldn't afford it. Also had a Wonderful Lube employee tell me I should have my tires checked. 2 of them had threads showing. Dahl employees checked them and they were really bad. They got them replaced immediately. I deliver newspapers so at 3am I am driving around. Imagine what would have happened if the steel belts failed. They probably saved my life even though it was almost service closing time. I will be a fan forever!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We called to make sure we could get in and they told us as long as we were there by noon yes. Got there at 11:30 and was told they would not take care of us. I drove an hour away. Then when I did get in it came with a free tire rotation. Instead of asking if I wanted them rotated because the back tires are wore down they just rotated them. It sucks because it is hard to control in wet weather. So now I have to put new tires on ASAP. I can guarantee it won’t be here. I sat there and watched how long it took for me to be called up when they were given my keys by the service tech. They waited in other customers before finishing up my paper and getting me done. It took them 24 minutes from the time they hit my keys until I was called up.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I was very pleased with Matt from Internet sales. If he didn't know the answer to my questions he pursued,and was able to answer them. He was very respectful,and understood my dilemma about purchasing a new vehicle. I lived my Ford Fusion,and was sad to trade her but the transition to the Captiva was what I had to do. Everyone was friendly,and was aware of my presence and offered help. Thank you Dahl family. I am waiting for a second key but that is the only concern I have.
Your team took me from steel showing on my tire to mobile again witin about 30 minutes. Made the decision easy for replacing the tire on the other side when payday rolled around. The service coordinator was outstanding and seemed genuinely concerned!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We had purchased our 2010 F150 from Ramdy several years ago. It all started there. He was an excellent salesman (not pushy). From that day forward, the only place we have our vehicle serviced is at Dahl. The service department is EXCELLENT. The service writers are extremely helpful and the mechanics couldn't be better. Everyone there always has time for you. You are not just a number or a dollar sign to them....you are a real live person. I will not take our vehicle to any other service department. I don't think anyone could match up to this service department or sales floor.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Dahl Ford staff were very helpful and quick to respond to emails. Anthony Schultz in particular was very helpful. Not only was he my primary contact for the sale, he also delivered the truck to me. This is what I hope will be a lifelong relationship with Dahl Ford.