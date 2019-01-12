service Rating

We called to make sure we could get in and they told us as long as we were there by noon yes. Got there at 11:30 and was told they would not take care of us. I drove an hour away. Then when I did get in it came with a free tire rotation. Instead of asking if I wanted them rotated because the back tires are wore down they just rotated them. It sucks because it is hard to control in wet weather. So now I have to put new tires on ASAP. I can guarantee it won't be here. I sat there and watched how long it took for me to be called up when they were given my keys by the service tech. They waited in other customers before finishing up my paper and getting me done. It took them 24 minutes from the time they hit my keys until I was called up.