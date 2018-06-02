Russ Darrow Honda
Customer Reviews of Russ Darrow Honda
Bait and Switch
by 02/06/2018on
I was looking for a preowned vehicle and found a car that they had on sale for $2777, I called a day before coming out to make sure the vehicle was still available, The young lady that I talked with was very kind and courteous, she set me up an appointment for 9:15 the next morning, With all of the road construction going on in Milwaukee it took me 2 hours to get there from Rockford IL. When I got there I was told that the car I was interested in wouldn't start. and they wanted me to see other vehicles, I told them I wanted to see the car anyways. They took me out to see the vehicle and it did look good, but I was unable to get into the car as they told me they lost the key. Again they wanted me to look at other cars, i did test drive a newer vehicle, One that I was not really interested in but did drive it. It didn't impress me at all, it was noisy, it sounded like there were a bunch of empty cans rolling around in the trunk. also a lot of road noise. I didn't like the car, besides I went there looking for one vehicle in particular. The salesman told me If I wanted the car I would have to get it towed off the lot. I cannot believe that they would have a car on there lot that doesn't have a running engine and brakes. I am a retired Vet. turning 71 in another month or so, Living on my pension and Social Security. I don't need a car payment equal to my house payment. I was looking for something to get me by for a couple of years. They had no interest in what I wanted only to sell me something I didn't want.
Excellent car buying expereince!
by 09/07/2017on
My salesman was very efficient and this was my best ever car buying experience! I would highly recommend this dealer and salesman to anyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No problems
by 07/12/2017on
I really enjoyed my experience at Russ Darrow everyone was friendly and very helpful, everything went very smooth no problems no complaints, and the sales person Adam Diaz kept us very happy and entertained during the waiting process. I will definitely recommend my Associstes to purchase a car there if their looking for one. "Thumbs up"
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No problems
by 09/26/2016on
I came into the dealership knowing what I wanted. With a little bit of haggling, I drove off in the car I wanted, at a price I wanted. Although I was disappointed that they did not have the model year that was advertised at the price advertised on the website, I was able to get into a newer car for around the same price. Had a good experience and will most likely go there for my next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Never again
by 08/29/2016on
I helped my folks buy a new car here. After giving them a certain price in an email, we showed up to purchase it only to discover it was $2,000 more than quoted. When I questioned the price, the salesperson pointed out in the email that it said "not including tax, title, license and accessories." She claimed that the dealership had put a "protective coating" on the car which cost $2,000. When I said they didn't want the special coating she said that they put it on every car they sell. Apparently, this is an "accessory." If it had just been me I would have walked out immediately. But, my dad is handicapped and it is difficult for him to get around so we just bit the bullet and bought the car. But, as you might expect, I will never return to this dealership and have made a point of letting other people know about our experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Dishonest SalesTactics
by 08/27/2016on
Getting quotes for new CR-V's, got quote from sales guy which was $800 below my other best offer. Asked the sales guy several times what his fees were and if the destination fee was included in the price he quoted me. Since he avoided answering me on the destination fee but gave me doc fee and DMV fee only I figured something was up. He also put a 24hr deadline on his quote, so I called him within that time to verify again, he just sent me an email saying we had to close NOW, with no verification. And he was out of the office the rest of the day. Called his manager, he did not help, said whatever price he quoted was legitimate, again avoiding verification. So deadline passed, he emails me first thing in the morning and says I have to pay the destination fee and a new Ad fee (undisclosed before). Told him I figured it was a scam and moved onto my other offers. Surprised that a Honda dealer still uses these tactics. No other Honda dealer I have worked with treats their customers like this. Wouldn't go near the place again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
stay away
by 04/06/2016on
sent them email thru cars.com about new accord got a good price. when i get there. they put on $2000.00 worth of protection package that is mandatory. asked the guy name CAZI OR COZY what ever his name is. he said if i don't want that package he won't sell me a car. who the hell has $2000 rust protection package on $22000.00 car? own a $80k audi and rust protection was barely $300.00 at audi dealer. stay way from this place. they bait you in with lower price then make you buy stuff you don't want.
Disappointed!
by 01/15/2016on
The dealership was all about using Cars.Com and Edmunds to justify not negotiating the purchase price. However, when it came to determining my trade-in value, Cars.Com and Edmunds seemed to have lost their credibility.
Worst Honda dealer in the Milwaukee area!
by 01/03/2016on
Worst Honda dealer in the Milwaukee area. They advertise $25 gift card on their website for a test drive. After I test drove, the next day I called the salesman back about the gift card. He said it comes directly from the corporate. It has been 8 weeks now, no gift card. [non-permissible content removed]! Their service department sucks too. I once went for oil change. They advertise that they top off the fluid levels too. Before I drove the car away after the oil change, I double checked with the service guy if he has topped off the windshield wiper fluid. He said he did. On my way back, when I tried using the fluid, it was empty. What a cheat! Stay away from [non-permissible content removed]. Your hard earned money deserves a better dealer.
Experience
by 11/09/2015on
Overall my experience was great from looking at cars to purchasing one. My one big complaint had to do with my salesperson stopping every few minutes to talk with other people. I felt I was not very important to him. Aside from that he did answer all my questions and helped get me onto a better vehicle than I thought I could get. The service deparen't has been exceptionAL in dealing with a glitch in the car's software. I kept getting a low tire pressure warning about every 3 days. They enter over backwards to try and fix it. All in all I would gladly shop here again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stay away!!!!!
by 09/04/2015on
I was given a written quote on a new CR-V by salesman Jonathan Patrick. I confirmed the quote three times by email as the "drive off the lot" price inclusive of everything. Each time Mr. Patrick assured me that the quote he provided was accurate and firm. The day before I was to purchase the vehicle, I received an email saying that his manager, Brian, wanted to speak with me. Brian stated he would not honor the quoted and confirmed price. He said it was too low. He told me he would call me back with his best price. That was two weeks ago and I am still waiting. Stay far away from Russ Darrow Honda; they cannot be trusted.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Smooth & Easy
by 08/05/2015on
This was the best staff I have worked with during a car buying process! Not pushy or generic. They really came through to work with my needs and car buying specifics. I have purchased several Hondas from this dealership with a decent level of service.....this time, they were better than average. I am thankful I was able to do business under this group of people. Their sales rep Lesia was stellar to work with!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Honda
by 05/19/2015on
Lesia was terrific. After a stressful accident I needed a new car. I had done my homework but needed to learn about new safety features and test them out. She took all the time I needed on each visit and answered all my questions. I will send everyone I know looking for a new car to her.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
STUPID SALES MANAGER
by 01/22/2015on
I went in to pick up my new car, and noticed Josh, the sales manager made a $36 error in addition on the accessories I ordered, he admitted this. I had paper work in hand with his original quote, and he wouldn't honor it, he told me I should. I told him I wanted to pay what he quoted me, and he said fine, we can reverse everything and put your plates back on your old car. I said fine, and they let me walk on a new car sale for $36! This would have been my 4th new car since 2010. He also tried to "sneak" one of their warranty packages into the deal, when I asked the sales woman what this almost $2,000 was for, she said she didn't know. This sales manager isn't doing this dealership any favors. BTW, David Hobbs Honda honored their original price.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Easy process
by 09/05/2014on
Everyone walks away from a car deal wondering if they got a "good deal" did i leave money on the table? Just so everyone knows, you can get a great deal and the company still makes money that is how they work. I had a great experience buying my car I did most of it via email after driving the car. I also brought my better half in to purchase a car. The process was very easy I never felt pressured and everyone was attentive to what we wanted. The salesman and the finance managers made the whole process very easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not a good place
by 02/23/2014on
There are differences in the price quote between the internet team and the store team; make sure you get all facts right before making a trip
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Deception
by 09/19/2013on
They advertised a vehicle on cars.com for a specific price. I called and they confirmed they would sell the car for that price. They stated I would need to finance with them to get the price. I agreed. However they added $2,000 above the tax title and fees to the price of the car when it was time to purchase. They had no intention of selling at the advertised price.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
"I DON'T CARE WHAT YOU WANT" - as told to me after buy a car from them ;(
by 06/12/2013on
where do I start with this? In a nut shell if they are being nice to you they are probably screwing you over. If you catch them screwing you over, good luck trying to get a reasonable resolution to the problem when you confront them about it, expect to have to yell at them to get results. Here's the deal (and only one of the many issues I had with them, but the most infuriating to me), I purchased a used truck at asking price from them, didn't feel like negotiating or any of that as it was not totally out of whack on the price and I just wanted it. So they made at least 5,000 on me, should treat me like royalty right? WRONG! After they had me sitting around for HOURS waiting for the truck to get cleaned and prepared to take home they finally took me in the room with the "closer". After he tried selling me MANY different protection plans and after my insistence that I didn't want any of them he stated "I have one that you would be a fool not to get...... your payment is supposed to be $553/month right?".... I was not concerned about the payment amount and did not recall what it was supposed to be but that sounded right so I said "about that I think" Marquis said "For $553.10 I can get you this basic plan" I said "so $0.10/month or $1.20 year?"... Now at this point he did not say YES but he said "about that" I told him fine go ahead. When going through and signing the final paperwork I see the plan on there for $2,010 total! I questioned him about this and he proceeded to tell me that it would get credited back later on in the paperwork. Now mind you at this point they have had me there for 4 HOURS! I am tired and ready to go, we get to the end of the paperwork and I go home... I then remember that he never showed me where the $2,010 got credited back to me so I started looking through all of the papers and behold.... MARQUIS LIED! IT NEVER GOT CREDITED BACK TO ME ANYWHERE! THERE WAS AN ADDITIONAL $2010 ON MY CAR NOTE! Now.... I should have checked this more carefully before leaving the dealership, my fault BUT the 3rd party warranty he sold me states on the contract you can get all your money back if cancelled in 30 days. I called back about 2 days later after I had SOMEWHAT cooled off. Marquis agreed to cancel it. After 1.5 months I checked my loan balance and the $2010 for the warranty still was not credited back and after calling the warranty company they informed me the dealer never requested to cancel it. I called Marquis again and asked why this was not done. He told me he sent it twice. I asked him why he sent it twice and he told me "just to make sure".... that doesn't make sense. I informed him we needed this cancelled TODAY so that I would get all of the $2010 back he informed me that I would have to drive up there (an hour drive) to sign the papers so he could cancel it...... wait..... then why did you tell me you did it before if you know full well that I need to sign something to cancel it? Now at this point I am furious. After telling him so many times that I simply did not have the time or patience to drive up there and sign it I asked him to fax it to me, mail it to me, drive it to me or do whatever he had to to get it cancelled and that I was not driving all the way up there AGAIN (I had stopped in to get it cancelled when Marquis was not there and they told me only he could do it and sent me home..... this was 2 months earlier) He informed me that Russ Darrow policy says he need a LIVE signature and he could not fax it. (mind you this is not the actual form for canceling the policy just one for Russ Darrow saying I want it cancelled - Fidelity told me it can be faxed and a LIVE signature is NOT required. He again informed he I had to come in to sign and he could not fax it to me. I got even madder and he flat out said "I DONT CARE WHAT YOU WANT!" and hung up. I then finally spoke with his finance guy who agreed to mail it to me and get it cancelled. Why could MArquis simply get his butt out of his chair and gotten me this solution to begin with? I could go on and on and on about how terrible this all was but I simply will infuriate myself even further by doing so. THIS WAS ONLY A TINY FRACTION OF THE BS THAT YOU HAVE TO DEAL WITH AT THIS DEALERSHIP! I COULD GO ON FOR PAGES MORE BUT I AM SIMPLY TIRED OF TYPING. Simply: DO NOT BUY FROM [non-permissible content removed]!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Horrible used sales team
by 06/08/2013on
My wife and I drove from lombard il to the dealer after being contacted by Internet sales. We made an appointment to view a vehicle and where told the vehicle was on hold. when we arrived at the dealer the vehicle we were going to buy was not as described and was actually sold . After talking to the manager all he could say was that the Internet salesman would be fired. as I sat there, I felt like really really that is what you tell a customer. this dealer and its group are bad very bad and very poor in theer customer service department. we were amazed at our service until we took the two hour ride to be let down. I guess that Is how sales are handled at the Russ Darrow group.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Tried to rip me off
by 02/24/2013on
My wife an I went to Russ Darrow Honda, almost an hour from our home, to look at a 2012 Civic. My wife thought the Civic was too small for her needs so we looked at several Accords they had in stock. We found one my wife liked so we began to discuss purchasing it. We did not make an offer, but the sales rep gave us a proposal to purchase the vehicle. The asking price on the car was $17,990, but somehow the asking price on the offer prepared by the dealer was $19,890. We were told this was for an optional "Paint Protection Plan". They also offered me $300 in trade in on a 2003 Ford Tauras, which according to Kelly Blue Book, was worth $1,500. They told me the monthly payment would be $418 for 72 months...for an $18,000 car? Thats $30,000 over the life of the loan, over an 11% interest rate, not to mention the extra costs. We have outstanding credit, our credit rating is over 775. I expected to get their advertised 1.9% rate, or at least something below 5%. We left. 10 minutes later I received a voice message on my cell phone telling me they could get me financing for 60 months for only $349/month. Wow, what a difference. They somehow, in the course of 10 minutes shaved $5,000 off the transaction. I will never shop at any Russ Darrow Dealership again, regardless of what car they have or the deal they can give me!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
False Advertisers
by 12/19/2012on
We called last week about Russ Darrow Honda's newspaper ad stating 329.00 per mo for a 2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L Van. We called and spoke to someone in sales and asked what other fees, etc were involved since it did say 0 down at signing. We were told no other fees other than tax and title. Today we called and set up an appointment (spoke to Julie) and were set up with Josh at the Honda location in ... Milwaukee. We asked specifically if there were any 2012 EX-Ls available and were told yes whie we were on the phone. (This was at 9am this morning. We made an appointment with Josh for 10:30. We arrived a bit early, met Josh, and were handed off to a different person I assume who was a sales rep. We were then told there were no 2012 EX-Ls available. Then Josh was supposedly looking to see if another one could be located. At that time we were shown a hand written list of fees to get into the lease. $2050.00 or so. I stated this was not acceptable as the lease is advertised on the Russ Darrow Website as well as in the newspaper by Russ Darrow as a 0 down at signing lease for 329.00 per month. I also stated that we specifically asked obout any other fees as we were driving an hour to get to this location and we did not want any surprise fees. Josh said oh I am sorry. I said that this is not a 0 down lease then and he said the ad said 0 down at signing is different than at inception. This is deceptive and false. The fees they showed me were paint protection fees, lease fees, dealer fees, etc adding up to over 2500.00. This is deceptive advertising and false advertising. Josh sat back and stated that oh I am sorry. I said this is not right and we were told that there were no fees due at signing and he just said I am sorry. There was no honesty behind the apology, no attempt to negotiate, and no desire to obtain our business. Extremely disappointing business practices! Funny--when I called a few days later I was told they have 2012 EX-Ls available and they had never heard of this paint protection. SCAM!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable