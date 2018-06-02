1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

where do I start with this? In a nut shell if they are being nice to you they are probably screwing you over. If you catch them screwing you over, good luck trying to get a reasonable resolution to the problem when you confront them about it, expect to have to yell at them to get results. Here's the deal (and only one of the many issues I had with them, but the most infuriating to me), I purchased a used truck at asking price from them, didn't feel like negotiating or any of that as it was not totally out of whack on the price and I just wanted it. So they made at least 5,000 on me, should treat me like royalty right? WRONG! After they had me sitting around for HOURS waiting for the truck to get cleaned and prepared to take home they finally took me in the room with the "closer". After he tried selling me MANY different protection plans and after my insistence that I didn't want any of them he stated "I have one that you would be a fool not to get...... your payment is supposed to be $553/month right?".... I was not concerned about the payment amount and did not recall what it was supposed to be but that sounded right so I said "about that I think" Marquis said "For $553.10 I can get you this basic plan" I said "so $0.10/month or $1.20 year?"... Now at this point he did not say YES but he said "about that" I told him fine go ahead. When going through and signing the final paperwork I see the plan on there for $2,010 total! I questioned him about this and he proceeded to tell me that it would get credited back later on in the paperwork. Now mind you at this point they have had me there for 4 HOURS! I am tired and ready to go, we get to the end of the paperwork and I go home... I then remember that he never showed me where the $2,010 got credited back to me so I started looking through all of the papers and behold.... MARQUIS LIED! IT NEVER GOT CREDITED BACK TO ME ANYWHERE! THERE WAS AN ADDITIONAL $2010 ON MY CAR NOTE! Now.... I should have checked this more carefully before leaving the dealership, my fault BUT the 3rd party warranty he sold me states on the contract you can get all your money back if cancelled in 30 days. I called back about 2 days later after I had SOMEWHAT cooled off. Marquis agreed to cancel it. After 1.5 months I checked my loan balance and the $2010 for the warranty still was not credited back and after calling the warranty company they informed me the dealer never requested to cancel it. I called Marquis again and asked why this was not done. He told me he sent it twice. I asked him why he sent it twice and he told me "just to make sure".... that doesn't make sense. I informed him we needed this cancelled TODAY so that I would get all of the $2010 back he informed me that I would have to drive up there (an hour drive) to sign the papers so he could cancel it...... wait..... then why did you tell me you did it before if you know full well that I need to sign something to cancel it? Now at this point I am furious. After telling him so many times that I simply did not have the time or patience to drive up there and sign it I asked him to fax it to me, mail it to me, drive it to me or do whatever he had to to get it cancelled and that I was not driving all the way up there AGAIN (I had stopped in to get it cancelled when Marquis was not there and they told me only he could do it and sent me home..... this was 2 months earlier) He informed me that Russ Darrow policy says he need a LIVE signature and he could not fax it. (mind you this is not the actual form for canceling the policy just one for Russ Darrow saying I want it cancelled - Fidelity told me it can be faxed and a LIVE signature is NOT required. He again informed he I had to come in to sign and he could not fax it to me. I got even madder and he flat out said "I DONT CARE WHAT YOU WANT!" and hung up. I then finally spoke with his finance guy who agreed to mail it to me and get it cancelled. Why could MArquis simply get his butt out of his chair and gotten me this solution to begin with? I could go on and on and on about how terrible this all was but I simply will infuriate myself even further by doing so. THIS WAS ONLY A TINY FRACTION OF THE BS THAT YOU HAVE TO DEAL WITH AT THIS DEALERSHIP! I COULD GO ON FOR PAGES MORE BUT I AM SIMPLY TIRED OF TYPING.