Advertising scam with "Money Carlo"
by 10/01/2016on
Griffin's Hub uses a "Money Carlo" gamepiece mailer to make you THINK you've won a new 60" television... but you haven't. I couldn't believe the number of people at the dealership that were duped (we all had "won") and the number of others that were pissed off on Yelp & Facebook. It got so back that Griffin's Hub had to turn OFF comments on their Facebook site because of all the negative reaction to the promotion. Search "Money Carlo" on the web & you'll see the tactics they are using to get people into the dealership. [HTML removed]
VERY disappointed with lease buy-out terms
by 07/27/2013on
I was very disappointed in that the lease buy out amount was $2500 higher on the lease company (Ally) documents versus the dealer documents and I signed both these documenst teh same day! When I presented this to teh dealership to discuss they shrugged their shoulders & said there was nothing they could do. I firmly believe they were fully aware of the disparity and were only interested in completing the lease deal. I have previously leased 2 other vehicles from this dealership & will not trust them again. I strongly recommend caution and watch the details very closely
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
