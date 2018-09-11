Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Enterprise Car Sales Milwaukee

Enterprise Car Sales Milwaukee

Visit dealer’s website 
5839 S 27th St, Milwaukee, WI 53221
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Milwaukee

5 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience

by Kruegerjd on 11/09/2018

Great sales and finance staff. They answered all of our questions and found great financing. Smoothest car buying experience weâve ever had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by jkpoole on 06/12/2018

This was the best experience we have ever had buying a car! We will definitely use enterprise again! Great price, great service, delivery to our home. It was perfect

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Owner

by lizwest1028 on 05/16/2018

I loved my experience purchasing a car at enterprise. The dealer was well informed; worked hard to get me approved, nice, kind, and considerate. I would recommend if you are purchasing a car, enterprise car sales is the only stop to make.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Top Sales and Service Team

by Patriot2015 on 12/04/2015

Best experience ever, when looking for a car. Sales team made us comfortable and the service team is reliable. The car we bought is superb.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2012 Nissan Altima "remote" purchase

by hograssle on 04/23/2014

In fall of 2012 I found a Nissan Altima Coupe advertised on Enterprise Car Sales in Milwaukee. We are in Michigan, so Enterprise worked with us online and on the phone for details, and to negotiate a deal contingent on a test drive and inspection of the car. Our rep was extremely helpful and professional, and had everything possible ready for the day we travelled to Milwaukee to test drive the car. We were greeted nicely, the car was ready to go, and we took it overnight to drive and inspect it. When we returned in the morning with our decision to buy it, the paperwork was quickly handled and we were back on the road home in a very short time. Smooth transaction, excellent service and a vehicle that is in excellent condition! Happy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
45 cars in stock
0 new45 used0 certified pre-owned
Nissan Sentra
Nissan Sentra
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Fiesta
Ford Fiesta
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Kia Soul
Kia Soul
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for