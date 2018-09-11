5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

In fall of 2012 I found a Nissan Altima Coupe advertised on Enterprise Car Sales in Milwaukee. We are in Michigan, so Enterprise worked with us online and on the phone for details, and to negotiate a deal contingent on a test drive and inspection of the car. Our rep was extremely helpful and professional, and had everything possible ready for the day we travelled to Milwaukee to test drive the car. We were greeted nicely, the car was ready to go, and we took it overnight to drive and inspect it. When we returned in the morning with our decision to buy it, the paperwork was quickly handled and we were back on the road home in a very short time. Smooth transaction, excellent service and a vehicle that is in excellent condition! Happy! Read more