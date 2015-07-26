Badger Ford Truck Center
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Great Service
by 07/26/2015on
Dan Rill was very helpful and respectful with great, prompt customer service. I appreciate his help and will definitely do more business with Badger Truck because of their staff such as Dan. He was also resourceful which helped me in my decision.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Dealership
by 04/26/2015on
Staff was very friendly & helpful, They helped us get the truck we wanted for a price that we could afford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
