Badger Ford Truck Center

2326 W Saint Paul Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53233
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Badger Ford Truck Center

2 sales Reviews
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by Jpf3046 on 07/26/2015

Dan Rill was very helpful and respectful with great, prompt customer service. I appreciate his help and will definitely do more business with Badger Truck because of their staff such as Dan. He was also resourceful which helped me in my decision.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Dealership

by lindawelker on 04/26/2015

Staff was very friendly & helpful, They helped us get the truck we wanted for a price that we could afford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 cars in stock
0 new2 used3 certified pre-owned
Ram 2500
Ram 2500
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-250 Super Duty
Ford F-250 Super Duty
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

