Will never do business with Andrew Toyota again. My wife and I saw a used SUV on Andrew Toyota’s website. Saturday, April 9th late in the day (4pm) we went to the dealership to purchase the vehicle at the price listed. Our salesperson, Renee Chamberlain while showing us the SUV lied to us that the 2019 vehicle with 28,000 miles had “new” tires when clearly the tires were used. When I asked if there was remaining warranty on the vehicle, I was told no, even though I later found out from your financing person that there was 19 months and 32,000 miles left on the manufacturer’s warranty. I mentioned to Renee that there were scratches in both the driver’s side and passenger doors. Renee said that they could not do anything about it because they did not have body shop staff available. She made no offer to have the SUV brought back to have the scratches buffed out. While going through the pricing Renee insisted that the ANDREWSHIELD @ $895 had to be included in the deal. It took me 5 requests to remove the charge and I threatened to walk out before the charge was removed. We put $3,000 down on the vehicle and I told Renee that I was preapproved for a car loan from our credit union, and we could finish up the transaction on Monday morning. I was told that the deal had to be finalized that day and I had to use your financing because the car would be sold to someone else between 5pm Saturday and 9am Monday morning. The entire process was rushed, and my wife and I felt like we were nothing more than a bother. I understand that financing is a profit center for a dealership, but I did not think Renee handled the situation well at all. Her attitude seems to be “say ANYTHING you think the buyer wants to hear just to get a sale.” I would rather have honest answers. At home that night while I was reviewing copies of the paperwork, there was an agreement that the finance person had signed both as the customer and the dealer. Starting Monday morning It took me 4 phone calls and 3 voice mails over 2 days to reach someone who could explain what the document was. I was told that it was for a complimentary oil change and tire rotation. Nowhere on the document did it even mention this. Neither Renee nor the Finance people ever mentioned this. I would think this is something that your people would hype as a benefit. Nothing was said during our entire time at the dealership. On Monday, we took the vehicle to our local body shop who took care of the scratches in less than an hour of shop time. Our cost for your salesperson’s poor salesmanship, $80. Also on Monday, my credit union began the process to refinance the loan for 0.50% lower rate and at a term length that I wanted. We came to your dealership to buy the vehicle on your website at the price that was listed. The hell your staff put us through so that we could buy the vehicle was something that I would never recommend to anyone. On the contrary I am going to actively recommend to people to stay away from your dealership. Read more