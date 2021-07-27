Customer Reviews of Andrew Toyota
Customer Service experience
by 07/27/2021on
Customer service is very important to me. I must say I was given exactly what I desired as far as what I came there for. No pressure from my salesperson told him what I wanted and that is how I was accommodated. .Never tried to stir me away just really don't have all the words to describe my experience at Andrew Toyota from top(manager) to bottom(detailer) My salesperson again along with all others made it more than worth my time. THANK YOU ALL!
Will never do business with Andrew Toyota again
by 04/14/2022on
Will never do business with Andrew Toyota again. My wife and I saw a used SUV on Andrew Toyota’s website. Saturday, April 9th late in the day (4pm) we went to the dealership to purchase the vehicle at the price listed. Our salesperson, Renee Chamberlain while showing us the SUV lied to us that the 2019 vehicle with 28,000 miles had “new” tires when clearly the tires were used. When I asked if there was remaining warranty on the vehicle, I was told no, even though I later found out from your financing person that there was 19 months and 32,000 miles left on the manufacturer’s warranty. I mentioned to Renee that there were scratches in both the driver’s side and passenger doors. Renee said that they could not do anything about it because they did not have body shop staff available. She made no offer to have the SUV brought back to have the scratches buffed out. While going through the pricing Renee insisted that the ANDREWSHIELD @ $895 had to be included in the deal. It took me 5 requests to remove the charge and I threatened to walk out before the charge was removed. We put $3,000 down on the vehicle and I told Renee that I was preapproved for a car loan from our credit union, and we could finish up the transaction on Monday morning. I was told that the deal had to be finalized that day and I had to use your financing because the car would be sold to someone else between 5pm Saturday and 9am Monday morning. The entire process was rushed, and my wife and I felt like we were nothing more than a bother. I understand that financing is a profit center for a dealership, but I did not think Renee handled the situation well at all. Her attitude seems to be “say ANYTHING you think the buyer wants to hear just to get a sale.” I would rather have honest answers. At home that night while I was reviewing copies of the paperwork, there was an agreement that the finance person had signed both as the customer and the dealer. Starting Monday morning It took me 4 phone calls and 3 voice mails over 2 days to reach someone who could explain what the document was. I was told that it was for a complimentary oil change and tire rotation. Nowhere on the document did it even mention this. Neither Renee nor the Finance people ever mentioned this. I would think this is something that your people would hype as a benefit. Nothing was said during our entire time at the dealership. On Monday, we took the vehicle to our local body shop who took care of the scratches in less than an hour of shop time. Our cost for your salesperson’s poor salesmanship, $80. Also on Monday, my credit union began the process to refinance the loan for 0.50% lower rate and at a term length that I wanted. We came to your dealership to buy the vehicle on your website at the price that was listed. The hell your staff put us through so that we could buy the vehicle was something that I would never recommend to anyone. On the contrary I am going to actively recommend to people to stay away from your dealership.
Steve2021
by 06/27/2021on
If you are thinking about a new/used toyota, I suggest you contact Steve Butcher @Andrew Toyota. I recently purchased a 2018 Highlander from them and Steve was polite,pleasant, and very knowlegable about the suv. He answered all questions my wife and I had.One last point is Steve followed up After the sale and again answered a few questions I had. To me service After the sale is very important.
That wasn't so bad after all
by 06/16/2021on
When my car was totaled in an accident, I dreaded finding a new one. All of the hassle that comes along with buying a new car was really overwhelming for me, until I worked with Andrew Toyota. They made the car buying experience quick and enjoyable, which I did not think was possible! Deandre quickly found me a car that had all of the features I loved about my old car, plus more! I came with my own financing, they beat the rate by over 1%. It was a pleasure working with Andrew Toyota.
Great car buying experience
by 06/01/2021on
We were looking at cars all day and dealt with multiple car salesmen and dealers. When we went to Andrew Toyota, we were put at ease and felt much more relaxed than we had all day. Whether it was finding the right car or the excellent customer service (thanks Joe!) , we highly recommend this dealership for your car buying experience.
Great service
by 05/22/2021on
I went in to get a quote on my car to sell it but ended up coming out with a new car. Honestly it was unexpected and a smidge overwhelming but I got what I needed and have been wanting for long time and the service was excellent. Jimmy was so nice and could relate to my personality life I felt welcomed and comfortable.
They made the buying process easy
by 04/29/2021on
Mark explained everything to me and I was able to purchase a nice suv from Andrew Toyota. And it didn't take a long time.
Andrew from Andrew Toyota is a honest man, hard to find these days.
by 04/20/2021on
I strongly suggest going to this dealership, if in need of a new or used vehicle. I had the pleasure of being helped by Andrew, and I cannot say enough positive things about the man. He made everything very easy and I could tell he really cared. I will be returning if ever in need of anything again. And I strongly recommend going through this dealership.
Amazing Sales Team!
by 01/19/2021on
I am thrilled with the service Andrew have me at Andrew Toyota! He was accommodating, knowledgeable, and kind. His sense of humor and gentle sales method helped ease what can be a stressful experience. I highly recommend Andrew Toyota, and ask for Andrew!
Ken Davis- Black Excellence
by 01/12/2021on
Mr. Davis service was fast, friendly, and accommodating. He met us at the door with the key to the vehicle, which was detailed the night before. My father and I test drove it, loved it and in a matter of an hour I was driving it home. His assistant Darlene was helpful as well! I would recommend Ken to anyone. Thanks Ken for personifying Black Excellence.
Aidan Durant
by 01/01/2021on
Aidan is a good listener and makes every effort to satisfy requests.
Joe Burbach and Veronica
by 11/07/2020on
I first was out in touch with Veronica in online sales. Then I was put in touch with Joe. It was because of those 2 that I decided to buy my car from you. I felt comfortable dealing with both of them and I felt heard and I felt honesty. We can all buy through the internet that days so what is the difference. It is the people you deal with that make the difference. Thank you so much for your support and for making my purchase become realty. I would be glad to recommend you guys to anyone in need of a vehicle.
High Quality Purchase Experience
by 09/26/2020on
I would like to commend Andrew Akhanon for his outstanding kind competent service. Andrew was a very good listener, communicator and a pleasure to work with for my car purchase. As an “old grandma” looking for a good, safe, used car within my price range, he went out of his way to find “a match” for me. His efforts, patience and thoroughness were greatly appreciated!!! I will definitely recommend Andrew and Andrew Toyota for your dealership to my contacts. Sincerely, Julie G.
Sales
by 09/15/2020on
I would like to take the time and express that working with Mr. and Mrs Ken Davis was uniquely amazing. They were very patient and persistent at getting things handled. They were open and committed at making sure things were going in the right direction so you will feel confident in moving forward to explore every level of your options. I recommend there tag team efforts will satisfy you in making the right decision of your future plans and purchase. The process moving forward is very strategic informative and helpful to a happy life of riding in style. Thanks to the financial staff Drake and sales staff Mr. and Mrs. Ken Davis for all your support comfort and effort of making sure I was in style, protected, and left with a smile.
Happy Customer
by 08/03/2020on
Although it was a long process I was very happy with my experience with sale Rep I worked with. Andrew Akhahon listened and was very prepared. The first car he showed me I loved it. I felt valued as a customer and look forward to continuing to work him in the future
Great experience
by 07/22/2020on
I'm writing this review because it should be known that the overall experience at Andrew Toyota was nothing short of amazing...yes amazing...our sales team ... was Mr. & Mrs. Ken Davis...I myself sold cars for several years and went in with certain expectations but they far exceeded all my expectations and were an absolute joy to work with.
Happy Rav4 owner
by 07/16/2020on
I was talked out of the car I came to look at and talked into a car that I wont't do without.. I won't buy anywhere else. I"m a Toyota owner for life. Best used car buying experience I ever had.
Car buying exerience
by 06/30/2020on
The whole car buying experience was as expected. Matt Riffel (car salesman) was very calm and friendly. No pressure on his end. He could improve more on informing us about the beauty and features of the car. Good thing we were familiar and known exactly what kind of car we wanted. The going back and forth with sales manager was always the icing on the cake. Did not get a whole lot of discount as they claim they are aggressively priced well. We had to come back in the afternoon and decided to purchase the car. Matt was very accommodating trying to expedite the whole process. Financial department was very helpful and friendly as well without any pressure on purchasing warranties. Excellent buying experience overall.
Charles Beachum rocks
by 06/29/2020on
I traded in my Camry for a RAV4. Charles made sure all details were taken care of in a timely manner. It was so smooth and effortless. At no time did I feel pressured. I got a great deal on my trade in as well. Kudos to Charles!
Great customer service
by 05/15/2020on
I was referred to Andrew Toyota from a close friend after being a long time customer at Wilde. The level of customer service from Marc was above and beyond. He took the stress out of the sales process and helped me get exactly what I was looking for.
Satisfied
by 05/12/2020on
I just purchased a used vehicle from Andrew Toyota. I worked with Ken Davis and his wife. It wasn’t too bad, considering no one wants to deal with salesmen. They gave me a run for the money but in the end I think it was a win win situation. I am glad I purchased the car and Ken was very tolerant of me. And now I am enjoying my new ride .😀
