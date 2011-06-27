Schlossmann's Honda City of Milwaukee

Schlossmann's Honda City of Milwaukee

Visit dealer’s website 
3450 S 108th St, Milwaukee, WI 53227
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Schlossmann's Honda City of Milwaukee

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
163 cars in stock
0 new64 used99 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Centrally located in Milwaukee on HWY 100, we’re committed to providing you the highest level of customer service. Our staff is highly trained and dedicated to providing our guests with exceptional service throughout the car buying process and beyond. We welcome you to experience it for yourself and look forward to serving you and your family.

Schlossmann Honda City in Milwaukee, WI, also serving Waukesha, WI and Brookfield, WI is proud to be an automotive leader in our area. Since opening our doors, Schlossmann Honda City has kept a firm commitment to our customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles and hope to make the car buying process as quick and hassle free as possible.

If you would like financing options to purchase a new Honda or used car or truck, we will provide assistance to help you find financing options that fit your needs! Whether you have bad credit, no credit, or are a first time car buyer, you can trust that Honda City will help you get financing.

what sets us apart
We offer our guests complimentary Free Beverages Free Collision Estimates Free Tire Inspection Free WiFi Free Car Washes Free Shuttle Service
Low Easy Fast Lease Options $0 Down Payment $0 First Payment $0 Security Deposit
Honda City has earned the prestigious President’s Award by American Honda three year in a row. The award recognizes dealerships for excellence in sales performance, sales experience, service performance and business operations.
Google Map
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes