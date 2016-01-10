  1. Home
We have your new 2020 Jeep Gladiator!
5700 S 27th St, Milwaukee, WI 53221
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
1 out of 5 stars

Advertising scam with "Money Carlo"

by stephen007 on 10/01/2016

Griffin's Hub uses a "Money Carlo" gamepiece mailer to make you THINK you've won a new 60" television... but you haven't. I couldn't believe the number of people at the dealership that were duped (we all had "won") and the number of others that were pissed off on Yelp & Facebook. It got so back that Griffin's Hub had to turn OFF comments on their Facebook site because of all the negative reaction to the promotion. Search "Money Carlo" on the web & you'll see the tactics they are using to get people into the dealership.

  Recommend this dealer? No
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 out of 5 stars

VERY disappointed with lease buy-out terms

by Bad_Jeep_Lease on 07/27/2013

I was very disappointed in that the lease buy out amount was $2500 higher on the lease company (Ally) documents versus the dealer documents and I signed both these documenst teh same day! When I presented this to teh dealership to discuss they shrugged their shoulders & said there was nothing they could do. I firmly believe they were fully aware of the disparity and were only interested in completing the lease deal. I have previously leased 2 other vehicles from this dealership & will not trust them again. I strongly recommend caution and watch the details very closely

  Recommend this dealer? No
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
