Griffin's Hub uses a "Money Carlo" gamepiece mailer to make you THINK you've won a new 60" television... but you haven't. I couldn't believe the number of people at the dealership that were duped (we all had "won") and the number of others that were pissed off on Yelp & Facebook. It got so back that Griffin's Hub had to turn OFF comments on their Facebook site because of all the negative reaction to the promotion. Search "Money Carlo" on the web & you'll see the tactics they are using to get people into the dealership. [HTML removed] Read more