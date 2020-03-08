Andrew Toyota

Andrew Toyota

See AllEXTERIORINTERIORINVENTORYSERVICE
Andrew Toyota is conveniently located 4 blocks west of I43 on Silver Spring Drive in Glendale.
Visit dealer’s website 
1620 W Silver Spring Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53209
(855) 961-0327
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Andrew Toyota

4.9
Overall Rating
(35)
Recommend: Yes (35) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Happy Customer

by Kimberly Hartzog on 08/03/2020

Although it was a long process I was very happy with my experience with sale Rep I worked with. Andrew Akhahon listened and was very prepared. The first car he showed me I loved it. I felt valued as a customer and look forward to continuing to work him in the future

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
110 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Happy Customer

by Kimberly Hartzog on 08/03/2020

Although it was a long process I was very happy with my experience with sale Rep I worked with. Andrew Akhahon listened and was very prepared. The first car he showed me I loved it. I felt valued as a customer and look forward to continuing to work him in the future

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Jae Malone on 07/22/2020

I'm writing this review because it should be known that the overall experience at Andrew Toyota was nothing short of amazing...yes amazing...our sales team ... was Mr. & Mrs. Ken Davis...I myself sold cars for several years and went in with certain expectations but they far exceeded all my expectations and were an absolute joy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Happy Rav4 owner

by Randy D on 07/16/2020

I was talked out of the car I came to look at and talked into a car that I wont't do without.. I won't buy anywhere else. I"m a Toyota owner for life. Best used car buying experience I ever had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Car buying exerience

by Christine V on 06/30/2020

The whole car buying experience was as expected. Matt Riffel (car salesman) was very calm and friendly. No pressure on his end. He could improve more on informing us about the beauty and features of the car. Good thing we were familiar and known exactly what kind of car we wanted. The going back and forth with sales manager was always the icing on the cake. Did not get a whole lot of discount as they claim they are aggressively priced well. We had to come back in the afternoon and decided to purchase the car. Matt was very accommodating trying to expedite the whole process. Financial department was very helpful and friendly as well without any pressure on purchasing warranties. Excellent buying experience overall.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Charles Beachum rocks

by Mary on 06/29/2020

I traded in my Camry for a RAV4. Charles made sure all details were taken care of in a timely manner. It was so smooth and effortless. At no time did I feel pressured. I got a great deal on my trade in as well. Kudos to Charles!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great customer service

by Sarah P on 05/15/2020

I was referred to Andrew Toyota from a close friend after being a long time customer at Wilde. The level of customer service from Marc was above and beyond. He took the stress out of the sales process and helped me get exactly what I was looking for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Satisfied

by Linda Klockow on 05/12/2020

I just purchased a used vehicle from Andrew Toyota. I worked with Ken Davis and his wife. It wasn’t too bad, considering no one wants to deal with salesmen. They gave me a run for the money but in the end I think it was a win win situation. I am glad I purchased the car and Ken was very tolerant of me. And now I am enjoying my new ride .😀

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Olivia Evans

by impressed on 04/17/2020

Absolutely fantastic professional sales person. Would do business with her because of her complete honesty and integrity.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Comfortable feel at the dealership

by John2260 on 02/04/2020

James (Jimmy V) was very easy-going, from when we first met him outside until the deal was done. We never felt pressured. He is an asset to this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Matt Riffel was great - so was John, Used car manager

by Dr T Ret on 02/01/2020

I was in the market to buy another BMW in January 2020 and looking to trade in an older vehicle I used to haul my dog in. Andrew Toyota had a car I was interested in seeing and figured taking a look at a local car might save me time in heading south to Lincolnwood, Illnois, where I tend to buy most of my cars. We headed to Andrew Toyota. When we arrived, we were greeted in the parking lot by Matt Riffel, who recently joined Andrew Toyota as a sales consultant. Initially, there was confusion whether the car I drove in to see had already been sold. It hadn't, so Matt went to get it and let us inspect and drive the car. Numbers were crunched and with the help of John, the used car manager, we were able to reach a deal. However, the Andrew Toyota building is in complete chaos due to reconstruction. Some valuable parking space was lost and it was noisy. Sales staff were working in what looked like temporary cubicles until the construction is completed prior to spring. My car purchases in the past took roughly 90 minutes from the time I walked in the main door until the time the papers were signed, ink dried, and I left with key in hand. Unfortunately, that didn't happen for me in this transaction. But, everything worked out in the end. I would not hesitate buying from Andrew Toyota again, or working with Matt and John, providing there was no construction going on the next time I am in the market for antother vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great buying experience at Andrew Toyota

by Please Toyota owner on 01/02/2020

Bought a 2018 Sienna at Andrew Toyota. My sales rep was Andrew Akhahon. He did a great job in completing the deal and was a please to work with. Thanks Andrew and Andrew for great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

2017 Camry

by Vernon S on 12/07/2019

Prentiss, I really appreciate your due diligence to help me find a suitable car that suits my needs and my price point. You were recommended by some highly respect friends of mine who have been shopping with you for a number of years. Much continued success always, Vernon

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Car purchase

by Customer on 11/28/2019

Great customer service, knowledgeable, patient and understanding. Made me feel comfortable and welcomed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great new car

by Charlotte Patterson on 11/26/2019

I’m very pleased with my purchase of a new car! Mr. Ken Davis was very attentive to my needs and made sure that I was satisfied with every step of the process. He is an awesome salesman! His pleasant personality and genuine sincerity speaks volume!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Exceptional Service Mark and Aidan sales

by Just bought a 4Runner from her on 11/15/2019

What a wonderful experience buying from these two high end salesman (Mark and Aidan) Very tech savvy speed on mainstreaming me to the vehicle of my dreams. Over the top professionalism helped my experience at Andrew Toyota top the list of vehicle purchasing experiences. I can’t thank these two and the rest of the staff at Andrew Toyota enough for what a wonderful buying atmosphere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Highly Recommend Marc Brandofina

by Mike on 11/06/2019

It was a pleasure having Marc help me with the 2015 Tacoma. He is a sharp, high energy, honest, efficient, and very knowledgeable sales consultant. He answered all my questions and did everything he could to get me into that truck that same night as quickly as possible. I would highly recommend Marc!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

AWESOME DEALERSHIP

by Brian Przybylski on 10/29/2019

This dealership is a great place to buy a car or truck. I live out of state and did all of the details online.I received a call from manager to confirm what my salesperson Shalonda had agreed to.She is a true professional and was very friendly throughout the whole process!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great sales experience

by Terri Lee on 10/24/2019

I dealt with Christopher Spatola, and it was the easiest and fastest time I’ve ever had buying a car. I even learned a few things I didn’t know. I would say Chris was the best salesman I’ve ever dealt with. I feel I got a great deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Recent Used Honda Pilot purchase

by jim from Stevens Point on 10/15/2019

I bought a Honda Pilot there a couple weeks ago. It was not yet ready for sale, but I was in town only that day. They did an ok job cleaning it. There was a repair to be done that they didn't have time to do that day. They said, Honda should cover it under their warranty extension but if they don't, I could bring it back to them and they would take care of it for free. That is what happened, and they honored that. The sales people were friendly. They play "good cop/ bad cop" a lot, but that is used car buying.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sales Review

by Outstanding Service on 10/14/2019

My last 3 cars have been purchased with Prentiss as my sales Representative. Prentiss is very personable, friendly, and knowledgeable with excellent customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Love this dealership

by Love this dealership on 10/09/2019

This is the fourth car I've purchased from them and I took my 19 year old daughter in there too price a car last summer. Prentiss Farsee is amazing to work with he's honest and works like crazy to get you in the car you want and he's fine this for my family over and over. The entire staff is great. I got into a well priced 2010 Toyota Highlander below KBB. Prentiss and the rest of the staff make car buying easy, comfortable and even my 5 year old son had fun while we worked through the details. Highly recommended, especially Prentiss who never fails to make me feel like he's on my side and has my back! Years of experience and stable staffing makes it feel like I'm buying a car from a family member.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
286 cars in stock
152 new117 used17 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Thank you for your interest in Andrew Toyota. At our dealership we are committed to providing the best customer service possible.

Top Reasons To Do Business With Andrew Toyota:

1.) We are big enough to offer you a great selection and deal, but small enough to give the the one-on-one VIP experience you deserve.

2.) Andrew Toyota is committed to customer service. Visit AndrewToyota.com to learn why we have received Toyota President's award for several years! Read our reviews to see what our customers are saying about us.

3.) We offer complimentary service plans for both New and Used vehicle deals! Ask about ToyotaCare or Andrew Care.

4.) Clients can sign up at the dealership for free and get 3% back on every dollar they spend in the Andrew Toyota Service Department.

5.) We are conveniently located right off of I43 and open late to offer you flexibility for both your sales and service needs.

Discover what makes Andrew Toyota different! Visit us today!!

what sets us apart
2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award
2017 And 2015 People Love Us On Yelp Award
2017 AND 2016 Edmunds Five Star Dealer Award
2018, 2017, 2016 Wisconsin Toyota Dealer Of The Year Per DealerRater
25-time winner of Toyota's President's Award
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (5)
English
French
Romanian
Serbian

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes