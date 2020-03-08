sales Rating

I was in the market to buy another BMW in January 2020 and looking to trade in an older vehicle I used to haul my dog in. Andrew Toyota had a car I was interested in seeing and figured taking a look at a local car might save me time in heading south to Lincolnwood, Illnois, where I tend to buy most of my cars. We headed to Andrew Toyota. When we arrived, we were greeted in the parking lot by Matt Riffel, who recently joined Andrew Toyota as a sales consultant. Initially, there was confusion whether the car I drove in to see had already been sold. It hadn't, so Matt went to get it and let us inspect and drive the car. Numbers were crunched and with the help of John, the used car manager, we were able to reach a deal. However, the Andrew Toyota building is in complete chaos due to reconstruction. Some valuable parking space was lost and it was noisy. Sales staff were working in what looked like temporary cubicles until the construction is completed prior to spring. My car purchases in the past took roughly 90 minutes from the time I walked in the main door until the time the papers were signed, ink dried, and I left with key in hand. Unfortunately, that didn't happen for me in this transaction. But, everything worked out in the end. I would not hesitate buying from Andrew Toyota again, or working with Matt and John, providing there was no construction going on the next time I am in the market for antother vehicle. Read more