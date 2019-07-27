Middleton Ford
by 07/27/2019on
Collin Cohee was incredibly helpful and I am thankful for all the help that was offered to me.
so far, not so good Middleton Ford!
by 05/02/2019on
bought at brand new 2019 Explorer, no follow up as promised after the sale. A month into driving it, took SUV to car wash, ladder rack came off, picked up the pieces in the car wash. Called them, receptionist was rude, cut me off mid sentence transferring my call, not telling me she was, then James in Service was very rude, stating "well I have never heard of this happening". Like I was lying, I spoke to my salesman, Keith, who was compassionate. I am brining it in next week to have them fix the ladder rack. Hope the service is better then it has been.
Very Unprofessional
by 12/18/2017on
I am so glad I didn't fall for their utterly despicable tactics. Middleton Ford is double thumbs DOWN. Negative stars if I could give them! Apart from the TOTAL LACK of professionalism, I felt like sexism was a part of this event. It was obvious in ways, subtle in other ways. It was a rotten experience and I hope Middleton Ford can hire better in the future. I have to add, it is VERY UNNERVING that an establishment in 2017 thinks they can act this way, especially when they're taking my information such as email and driver's license copy. Thank goodness they didn't have my ssn or I would be even more anxious about this review. I hope no issues spring up because of this review.. Although the first email response to my interest in a car there was within a day or two, the rest of my experience at Middleton Ford was SUB PAR. Follow-up phone calls and emails were brief, which might have been ok, but I had to ask the same questions multiple times because they weren't addressed with a straightforward answer, ESPECIALLY after my initial visit. I emailed questions before deciding on test driving again. It took a while for a response, and my questions were not even specifically answered. I got VAGUE AND SHORT RESPONSES. When I had the chance, I returned to test drive a couple different makes and models based on previous research, hoping to purchase that day. During test drives, not only was I interrupted 90% of the time I had a question, I was answered in a way that dismissed my questions. I was even told once that my information about transmissions (from multiple, credible resources) was false and I should just ignore it. (They couldn't answer the question). I decided on a vehicle and put in a starting negotiation price (I should note the passenger-side had damage -- which they didn't address but blew off as "a little scratch" when asked about it). Before I could even finish saying the number, I was instantly demanded, "You have to come up." The "salesperson" took the price to the manager, where they both immediately LAUGHED SO LOUD I WAS SURE TO HEAR IT. They were both looking at me and I couldn't help but notice it was meant to intimidate me. It was SO UNPROFESSIONAL - I could hardly believe it happened! When the salesperson returned, I asked for my keys so I could go; they had them for a trade-in assessment of my vehicle. They did not give them to me. Also, they did not give me a counter-offer. I was told again, and in the same stern voice, "You need to come up." I asked to see the deal jacket and said that they were still holding gross. I was told, "It doesn't work like that anymore". I asked for my keys a SECOND time. The salesperson brought out the four-square sheet and was trying to intimidate me on how sales work and don't work, and how much they really make on a car. I reminded them I had already asked TWICE for my keys so I could leave. Finally they gave them to me and I walked out. As I started up my car, I was approached, "I'll show you the deal jacket." I was invited to step into the tower and the "manager" pulled something up on the computer (i.e. they were evasive and did not show me the physical deal jacket I'd asked for. This shouldn't have surprised me because it was status quo for the experience.) The manager sat squarely in front of the screen so I could not even see what they were showing and when I asked something about what was on the left-hand side, they said, "Oh, that's nothing." At some point, both of them said how they couldn't sell the car for the price I offered, and the manager was shaking their head over and over while looking at who-knows-what on the screen. Although both of them didn't like the price I gave, both FAILED to give me a price they could sell it at. At that point I just said, "Thanks." and walked again. On a brighter note, I did make a purchase that day at a different dealership in town, with the same make and model, less miles, less damage, more professionalism :)
Our Middleton Ford Dealership.
by 08/31/2015on
We went to Middleton Ford because we value the community involvement of the dealership. The sales people, finance people and service people have all been friendly, efficient, and personable. We were treated as friends.
Awesome service
by 05/05/2015on
Great experience! The management went out of their way to make sure I was able to take my new Ford Escape home even though there was an issue with switching my title over to my name.
Excellent Place to Buy a Vehicle!
by 05/04/2015on
Wonderful Sales service. No hassle, no pressure in purchasing a vehicle. Very friendly service.
Middleton Ford is Great!
by 09/23/2014on
Middleton Ford has always taken great care of my vehicle. After years of great service I purchased a vehicle from them. Mick W. was an amazing salesmen and would recommend him to anyone. The no pressure sales process was excellent. Thanks Middleton Ford.
Will not go back
by 04/23/2013on
Went in to look at a new vehicle. They did not have what I was looking for and told me they could order me a vehicle. In the mean time (over the next week) I was shopping on line at the ford sight and see the vehicle I want is listed and IN STOCK at Middleton Ford. I called the salesman to inquire about the vehicle and he told me it was sold. Why wouldnt you call me when you knew this was the vehicle I was looking for?? I also shopped 3 dealerships with intending on buying a new ford. I had my car looked at for a possible trade in at Middleton Ford. They told me they could only give me so much as I need new tires. My tires only have 8,000 miles on them!!! Another dealer told me my tires looked great and I never even metioned anything about this to the salesman. I think they try to totally scam people on trades!!! Does this have to do with the fact that I am a woman with blonde hair?? That describes me, but I am NOT dumb!! I would never consider buying a vehicle at this dealership NOR trade one in here. You will get nothing for your trade in as they will try to scam you!! Sorry Middleton Ford I took my business somewhere else with honest people working for them.
