Middleton Ford Dealership Sales Service
by 07/27/2019on
Collin Cohee was incredibly helpful and I am thankful for all the help that was offered to me.
so far, not so good Middleton Ford!
by 05/02/2019on
bought at brand new 2019 Explorer, no follow up as promised after the sale. A month into driving it, took SUV to car wash, ladder rack came off, picked up the pieces in the car wash. Called them, receptionist was rude, cut me off mid sentence transferring my call, not telling me she was, then James in Service was very rude, stating "well I have never heard of this happening". Like I was lying, I spoke to my salesman, Keith, who was compassionate. I am brining it in next week to have them fix the ladder rack. Hope the service is better then it has been.
Service work
by 07/13/2018on
Work was done on time
Very Unprofessional
by 12/18/2017on
I am so glad I didn't fall for their utterly despicable tactics. Middleton Ford is double thumbs DOWN. Negative stars if I could give them! Apart from the TOTAL LACK of professionalism, I felt like sexism was a part of this event. It was obvious in ways, subtle in other ways. It was a rotten experience and I hope Middleton Ford can hire better in the future. I have to add, it is VERY UNNERVING that an establishment in 2017 thinks they can act this way, especially when they're taking my information such as email and driver's license copy. Thank goodness they didn't have my ssn or I would be even more anxious about this review. I hope no issues spring up because of this review.. Although the first email response to my interest in a car there was within a day or two, the rest of my experience at Middleton Ford was SUB PAR. Follow-up phone calls and emails were brief, which might have been ok, but I had to ask the same questions multiple times because they weren't addressed with a straightforward answer, ESPECIALLY after my initial visit. I emailed questions before deciding on test driving again. It took a while for a response, and my questions were not even specifically answered. I got VAGUE AND SHORT RESPONSES. When I had the chance, I returned to test drive a couple different makes and models based on previous research, hoping to purchase that day. During test drives, not only was I interrupted 90% of the time I had a question, I was answered in a way that dismissed my questions. I was even told once that my information about transmissions (from multiple, credible resources) was false and I should just ignore it. (They couldn't answer the question). I decided on a vehicle and put in a starting negotiation price (I should note the passenger-side had damage -- which they didn't address but blew off as "a little scratch" when asked about it). Before I could even finish saying the number, I was instantly demanded, "You have to come up." The "salesperson" took the price to the manager, where they both immediately LAUGHED SO LOUD I WAS SURE TO HEAR IT. They were both looking at me and I couldn't help but notice it was meant to intimidate me. It was SO UNPROFESSIONAL - I could hardly believe it happened! When the salesperson returned, I asked for my keys so I could go; they had them for a trade-in assessment of my vehicle. They did not give them to me. Also, they did not give me a counter-offer. I was told again, and in the same stern voice, "You need to come up." I asked to see the deal jacket and said that they were still holding gross. I was told, "It doesn't work like that anymore". I asked for my keys a SECOND time. The salesperson brought out the four-square sheet and was trying to intimidate me on how sales work and don't work, and how much they really make on a car. I reminded them I had already asked TWICE for my keys so I could leave. Finally they gave them to me and I walked out. As I started up my car, I was approached, "I'll show you the deal jacket." I was invited to step into the tower and the "manager" pulled something up on the computer (i.e. they were evasive and did not show me the physical deal jacket I'd asked for. This shouldn't have surprised me because it was status quo for the experience.) The manager sat squarely in front of the screen so I could not even see what they were showing and when I asked something about what was on the left-hand side, they said, "Oh, that's nothing." At some point, both of them said how they couldn't sell the car for the price I offered, and the manager was shaking their head over and over while looking at who-knows-what on the screen. Although both of them didn't like the price I gave, both FAILED to give me a price they could sell it at. At that point I just said, "Thanks." and walked again. On a brighter note, I did make a purchase that day at a different dealership in town, with the same make and model, less miles, less damage, more professionalism :)
Paint/Tires
by 04/04/2016on
After a struggle with Ford corp., Middleton Ford was able to come through to get my paint issue resolved. I'm very grateful for their service and commitment to doing what is right.
Excellent cuxtomer service.
by 04/03/2016on
I bought a 1 year used Ford Escape, with a full warranty. There have been 3 or 4 recalls, plus Ford replaced the windshield under warrant for internal defects. Everything was done in an excellent manner. It doesn't get rated mileage, but it drives very nicely. I will get something with more interior space and quieter interior next time. I am pleased with the service, & have it all done at Middleton Ford, who treat me very well.
Fantastic Service
by 04/02/2016on
This is my service center of choice. I always bring my care here for oil changes and servicing. They are great.
Awesome Service and Sales at Middleton Ford
by 03/19/2016on
This is the 2nd Escape I have purchased from Middleton Ford and the experience was awesome. The entire staff there made me feel like family(Good Family. As long as I am a Wisconsin Resident I will make my vehicle purchases from Middleton Ford and Keith Toman will be my salesperson. He is the greatest.
fast frendly and fair
by 02/14/2016on
We check in for oil change.thay said half hour to 45 minutes. It was 45 min.had enuff time to say hi to ar sale person mick. And cookie. Fast frendly service .
Recall repairs
by 01/25/2016on
Staff was helpful. Car was finished on time. Shuttle driver was in time and friendly.
Great Service
by 01/17/2016on
Very helpful, timely service... They even checked work the next day when I had a concern.
Role model workmanship
by 12/15/2015on
Great fast service!! On time under quote and even washed my car!
Friendly Service
by 12/01/2015on
I purchased a 2014 Ford Explorer in June and had the first opportunity to receive services on the vehicle. I was completely pleased with the service. The people there were extremely friendly, greeted me by name when I returned and did a fantastic job with the service. I'm of course pleased with the price as I received the lifetime works package when purchasing my vehicle. I would happily purchase my next vehicle from Middleton Ford and will continue to receive maintenance from here.
Good service
by 11/13/2015on
The overall experience is great. Friendly reception and good service. thanks
Where everyone knows your name
by 11/13/2015on
Always great service, smiling faces. I have been a customer for 7 years now. They have always taken great care of me and my hybrid. Never been stuck on the side of the road. They make sure if there is a problem is fixed early and right the first time. When the need for a 2nd car comes up this is where I will be going. After all this time my salesman still greets me when I see him, still knows my name and how long I had my hybrid. Great people there!!
Oil change
by 11/10/2015on
Went for an oil change on my F150. Service was great, the wait not too long and they checked it all over and let me know my brakes were getting to the point where they'd need to be replaced. Very satistfied with them.
C-Max service
by 11/09/2015on
Service was fine, with the added bonus of a discount for having purchased our C-Max at Middleton Ford.
Service Above and Beyond!!
by 10/26/2015on
The service advisors Nick and Ryan were very helpful. Additionally, Nick explained in detail the additional services provided in the Quick Lane Service Dept. Oh one more thing - I was going to get my Expedition washed prior to having the oil change performed, but in the initial contact with Middleton Ford's Quick Lane via telephone, Service Advisor Ryan pointed out a free vehicle wash is included with "The Works Package". That saved me $$ before I ever arrived at the dealership. I'll be a repeat customer for this service. And thank you!
best service
by 10/02/2015on
Very helpful and friendly nice service they service my 2010 ford f150 put new tires on it as well very good price and the balance is perfect.
Oil change Edge
by 09/03/2015on
The lube service was quite busy that day, but they got me in promptly. I didn't have to wait long at all.
Our Middleton Ford Dealership.
by 08/31/2015on
We went to Middleton Ford because we value the community involvement of the dealership. The sales people, finance people and service people have all been friendly, efficient, and personable. We were treated as friends.