I am so glad I didn't fall for their utterly despicable tactics. Middleton Ford is double thumbs DOWN. Negative stars if I could give them! Apart from the TOTAL LACK of professionalism, I felt like sexism was a part of this event. It was obvious in ways, subtle in other ways. It was a rotten experience and I hope Middleton Ford can hire better in the future. I have to add, it is VERY UNNERVING that an establishment in 2017 thinks they can act this way, especially when they're taking my information such as email and driver's license copy. Thank goodness they didn't have my ssn or I would be even more anxious about this review. I hope no issues spring up because of this review.. Although the first email response to my interest in a car there was within a day or two, the rest of my experience at Middleton Ford was SUB PAR. Follow-up phone calls and emails were brief, which might have been ok, but I had to ask the same questions multiple times because they weren't addressed with a straightforward answer, ESPECIALLY after my initial visit. I emailed questions before deciding on test driving again. It took a while for a response, and my questions were not even specifically answered. I got VAGUE AND SHORT RESPONSES. When I had the chance, I returned to test drive a couple different makes and models based on previous research, hoping to purchase that day. During test drives, not only was I interrupted 90% of the time I had a question, I was answered in a way that dismissed my questions. I was even told once that my information about transmissions (from multiple, credible resources) was false and I should just ignore it. (They couldn't answer the question). I decided on a vehicle and put in a starting negotiation price (I should note the passenger-side had damage -- which they didn't address but blew off as "a little scratch" when asked about it). Before I could even finish saying the number, I was instantly demanded, "You have to come up." The "salesperson" took the price to the manager, where they both immediately LAUGHED SO LOUD I WAS SURE TO HEAR IT. They were both looking at me and I couldn't help but notice it was meant to intimidate me. It was SO UNPROFESSIONAL - I could hardly believe it happened! When the salesperson returned, I asked for my keys so I could go; they had them for a trade-in assessment of my vehicle. They did not give them to me. Also, they did not give me a counter-offer. I was told again, and in the same stern voice, "You need to come up." I asked to see the deal jacket and said that they were still holding gross. I was told, "It doesn't work like that anymore". I asked for my keys a SECOND time. The salesperson brought out the four-square sheet and was trying to intimidate me on how sales work and don't work, and how much they really make on a car. I reminded them I had already asked TWICE for my keys so I could leave. Finally they gave them to me and I walked out. As I started up my car, I was approached, "I'll show you the deal jacket." I was invited to step into the tower and the "manager" pulled something up on the computer (i.e. they were evasive and did not show me the physical deal jacket I'd asked for. This shouldn't have surprised me because it was status quo for the experience.) The manager sat squarely in front of the screen so I could not even see what they were showing and when I asked something about what was on the left-hand side, they said, "Oh, that's nothing." At some point, both of them said how they couldn't sell the car for the price I offered, and the manager was shaking their head over and over while looking at who-knows-what on the screen. Although both of them didn't like the price I gave, both FAILED to give me a price they could sell it at. At that point I just said, "Thanks." and walked again. On a brighter note, I did make a purchase that day at a different dealership in town, with the same make and model, less miles, less damage, more professionalism :) Read more