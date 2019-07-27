Middleton Ford

7520 Century Ave, Middleton, WI 53562
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Middleton Ford

4.5
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
sales Rating

Middleton Ford Dealership Sales Service

by A.G.S on 07/27/2019

Collin Cohee was incredibly helpful and I am thankful for all the help that was offered to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Report it
46 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

so far, not so good Middleton Ford!

by tammyb on 05/02/2019

bought at brand new 2019 Explorer, no follow up as promised after the sale. A month into driving it, took SUV to car wash, ladder rack came off, picked up the pieces in the car wash. Called them, receptionist was rude, cut me off mid sentence transferring my call, not telling me she was, then James in Service was very rude, stating "well I have never heard of this happening". Like I was lying, I spoke to my salesman, Keith, who was compassionate. I am brining it in next week to have them fix the ladder rack. Hope the service is better then it has been.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service work

by G T Hausen on 07/13/2018

Work was done on time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Very Unprofessional

by Consumer2 on 12/18/2017

I am so glad I didn't fall for their utterly despicable tactics. Middleton Ford is double thumbs DOWN. Negative stars if I could give them! Apart from the TOTAL LACK of professionalism, I felt like sexism was a part of this event. It was obvious in ways, subtle in other ways. It was a rotten experience and I hope Middleton Ford can hire better in the future. I have to add, it is VERY UNNERVING that an establishment in 2017 thinks they can act this way, especially when they're taking my information such as email and driver's license copy. Thank goodness they didn't have my ssn or I would be even more anxious about this review. I hope no issues spring up because of this review.. Although the first email response to my interest in a car there was within a day or two, the rest of my experience at Middleton Ford was SUB PAR. Follow-up phone calls and emails were brief, which might have been ok, but I had to ask the same questions multiple times because they weren't addressed with a straightforward answer, ESPECIALLY after my initial visit. I emailed questions before deciding on test driving again. It took a while for a response, and my questions were not even specifically answered. I got VAGUE AND SHORT RESPONSES. When I had the chance, I returned to test drive a couple different makes and models based on previous research, hoping to purchase that day. During test drives, not only was I interrupted 90% of the time I had a question, I was answered in a way that dismissed my questions. I was even told once that my information about transmissions (from multiple, credible resources) was false and I should just ignore it. (They couldn't answer the question). I decided on a vehicle and put in a starting negotiation price (I should note the passenger-side had damage -- which they didn't address but blew off as "a little scratch" when asked about it). Before I could even finish saying the number, I was instantly demanded, "You have to come up." The "salesperson" took the price to the manager, where they both immediately LAUGHED SO LOUD I WAS SURE TO HEAR IT. They were both looking at me and I couldn't help but notice it was meant to intimidate me. It was SO UNPROFESSIONAL - I could hardly believe it happened! When the salesperson returned, I asked for my keys so I could go; they had them for a trade-in assessment of my vehicle. They did not give them to me. Also, they did not give me a counter-offer. I was told again, and in the same stern voice, "You need to come up." I asked to see the deal jacket and said that they were still holding gross. I was told, "It doesn't work like that anymore". I asked for my keys a SECOND time. The salesperson brought out the four-square sheet and was trying to intimidate me on how sales work and don't work, and how much they really make on a car. I reminded them I had already asked TWICE for my keys so I could leave. Finally they gave them to me and I walked out. As I started up my car, I was approached, "I'll show you the deal jacket." I was invited to step into the tower and the "manager" pulled something up on the computer (i.e. they were evasive and did not show me the physical deal jacket I'd asked for. This shouldn't have surprised me because it was status quo for the experience.) The manager sat squarely in front of the screen so I could not even see what they were showing and when I asked something about what was on the left-hand side, they said, "Oh, that's nothing." At some point, both of them said how they couldn't sell the car for the price I offered, and the manager was shaking their head over and over while looking at who-knows-what on the screen. Although both of them didn't like the price I gave, both FAILED to give me a price they could sell it at. At that point I just said, "Thanks." and walked again. On a brighter note, I did make a purchase that day at a different dealership in town, with the same make and model, less miles, less damage, more professionalism :)

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
service Rating

Paint/Tires

by bvolley on 04/04/2016

After a struggle with Ford corp., Middleton Ford was able to come through to get my paint issue resolved. I'm very grateful for their service and commitment to doing what is right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent cuxtomer service.

by TJames1229 on 04/03/2016

I bought a 1 year used Ford Escape, with a full warranty. There have been 3 or 4 recalls, plus Ford replaced the windshield under warrant for internal defects. Everything was done in an excellent manner. It doesn't get rated mileage, but it drives very nicely. I will get something with more interior space and quieter interior next time. I am pleased with the service, & have it all done at Middleton Ford, who treat me very well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fantastic Service

by Quetza100 on 04/02/2016

This is my service center of choice. I always bring my care here for oil changes and servicing. They are great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome Service and Sales at Middleton Ford

by pedwers2016 on 03/19/2016

This is the 2nd Escape I have purchased from Middleton Ford and the experience was awesome. The entire staff there made me feel like family(Good Family. As long as I am a Wisconsin Resident I will make my vehicle purchases from Middleton Ford and Keith Toman will be my salesperson. He is the greatest.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

fast frendly and fair

by kenedge76 on 02/14/2016

We check in for oil change.thay said half hour to 45 minutes. It was 45 min.had enuff time to say hi to ar sale person mick. And cookie. Fast frendly service .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall repairs

by Slinger1624 on 01/25/2016

Staff was helpful. Car was finished on time. Shuttle driver was in time and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by tdroster on 01/17/2016

Very helpful, timely service... They even checked work the next day when I had a concern.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Role model workmanship

by Jschaef61 on 12/15/2015

Great fast service!! On time under quote and even washed my car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Friendly Service

by breunig on 12/01/2015

I purchased a 2014 Ford Explorer in June and had the first opportunity to receive services on the vehicle. I was completely pleased with the service. The people there were extremely friendly, greeted me by name when I returned and did a fantastic job with the service. I'm of course pleased with the price as I received the lifetime works package when purchasing my vehicle. I would happily purchase my next vehicle from Middleton Ford and will continue to receive maintenance from here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good service

by MoatazHarb on 11/13/2015

The overall experience is great. Friendly reception and good service. thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Where everyone knows your name

by geeklpc1985 on 11/13/2015

Always great service, smiling faces. I have been a customer for 7 years now. They have always taken great care of me and my hybrid. Never been stuck on the side of the road. They make sure if there is a problem is fixed early and right the first time. When the need for a 2nd car comes up this is where I will be going. After all this time my salesman still greets me when I see him, still knows my name and how long I had my hybrid. Great people there!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by trucker7148 on 11/10/2015

Went for an oil change on my F150. Service was great, the wait not too long and they checked it all over and let me know my brakes were getting to the point where they'd need to be replaced. Very satistfied with them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

C-Max service

by tazar on 11/09/2015

Service was fine, with the added bonus of a discount for having purchased our C-Max at Middleton Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Above and Beyond!!

by Norbinator on 10/26/2015

The service advisors Nick and Ryan were very helpful. Additionally, Nick explained in detail the additional services provided in the Quick Lane Service Dept. Oh one more thing - I was going to get my Expedition washed prior to having the oil change performed, but in the initial contact with Middleton Ford's Quick Lane via telephone, Service Advisor Ryan pointed out a free vehicle wash is included with "The Works Package". That saved me $$ before I ever arrived at the dealership. I'll be a repeat customer for this service. And thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

best service

by mikedeb on 10/02/2015

Very helpful and friendly nice service they service my 2010 ford f150 put new tires on it as well very good price and the balance is perfect.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change Edge

by Edgeowner7856 on 09/03/2015

The lube service was quite busy that day, but they got me in promptly. I didn't have to wait long at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Our Middleton Ford Dealership.

by Vandy46 on 08/31/2015

We went to Middleton Ford because we value the community involvement of the dealership. The sales people, finance people and service people have all been friendly, efficient, and personable. We were treated as friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
