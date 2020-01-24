Sommer's Automotive
Customer Reviews of Sommer's Automotive
Great Experience
by 01/24/2020on
I had a great experience with this dealer very knowledgeable and very accommodating. I received a great deal.
Outstanding Buying Experience
by 12/28/2016on
I highly recommend Sommers Subaru. The team was straight forward, no gimmicks, and truly was there to help find the right vehicle for us. They were professional, knowledgeable, and made the whole buying process an enjoyable experience. I'll be going here from now on.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car-Buying Experience
by 07/23/2016on
The staff at Sommer's is fantastic on every level. Not only are they helpful, knowledgeable and personable, but they go the extra mile to provide real service and simplify the car-buying experience. I feel confident in my purchase, and Craig, Don and Michael worked with me to ensure I was getting the right car at the right price. I would highly recommend Sommer's to anyone looking for a new or used car - especially if you are tired of the run around that most dealerships consider to be "standard". Sommer's also installed a hitch on my vehicle upon purchase, and I was so satisfied with their Service Team that I will likely switch from my usual mechanic to Sommer's. It is great to have an honest, family-oriented dealership in the North Shore, and I should also mention that my kids loved the waiting room (complete with Disney Channel, DVDs and aquarium-themed walls) and Dove Hot Chocolate!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience for First Car + First Subaru
by 03/14/2016on
My boyfriend and I were looking to buy a car. All of our previous cars had been hand-me-downs or junkers, so going to a dealer to buy a car was unfamiliar territory. It's also the first Subaru we've owned/driven. I don't think we could have asked for a less stress-free buying experience! Troy and Michael stayed late on a Friday night for us so we could test-drive the car and get all our paperwork started. Troy was especially helpful in explaining different features of the car and making us feel comfortable with our purchase. Michael was able to match the interest rate we were quoted by the bank, and ensured we understood every piece of our financing and coverage. The crew at Sommer's was AWESOME and I'd definitely go back for all my Subaru needs. Thanks y'all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent sales experience and follow up
by 09/07/2015on
my sales experience was excellant. No pressure and no stress. I live 90 miles away and found on an Internet search. They held the vehicle with small deposit until I was able to make the drive down to look at it. My salesperson Brandon Springer had the vehicle ready and waiting for my test drive. He explained everything from service history to warranty left on the vehicle as this was a previous customer trade. I could not have been more pleased with the experience. I negotiated a good price, all contingent on my wife's approval when she returned in a week. Again no problem. All a go met with Ron in F&I to close the deal. Again no pressure to finance or purchase extended warranties or additional protections. The whole experience was great. I only wish I was closer to experience their service department. I will be back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Will negotiate for their newest, hard to find vehicles
by 09/02/2015on
When you enter this dealership it is clearly all about information. There is a kiosk to help you learn about the vehicles, and they have wifi to make it easy to go online to continue your research. No pushy "closer" or intermediary to deal with -it is just you and your sales person. Once negotiiations are concluded they print your contract and you meet a business manager. Everything is transparent and professionally completed. You sign it, then write the check after it is reviewed with you. No pressure...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Beware: Deceptive Sales at Sommers
by 08/28/2015on
I have just purchased a Subaru Outback Limited Edition from Sommers. I made a cardinal error by trusting their sales team and did not solicit competitive bids. As a result, I am paying a 10% premium to the going market. When I asked if Subaru negotiated on price .... I was told no ... that they work through promotion. It took me 2 minutes to get two solid offers from other local Subaru dealers through the edmunds service. Lesson for everyone ..... do not trust anyone at Sommers starting at the top. They represent everything negative that you heard about car sales. I have 70 miles on the Outback ... only 35930 before I get rid of it. Would not recommend purchasing a car at Sommers and if you do, make sure you get quotes through the Edmunds service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
3 Comments
Fantastic New Car-buying Experience
by 05/09/2015on
Our sales rep, Jeremy Stilb, was great; very helpful and knowledgeable. The business manager, Michael Christiano, was also very pleasant. All of our questions and options were nicely handled when ordering our 2015 Outback. No heavy sales pressure and willing to work with us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Subaru Purchase
by 01/18/2015on
The experience I recently had at Sommers was wonderful. My wife had never bought a new car and wanted to replace her old one with something she'd feel more comfortable in driving through Wisconsin winters. Neither one of us had any experience with Subaru's before so everything about the brand was new for us. After some research we decided on a Subaru Forrester and chose to use the Costco Auto Program. We drove up from Milwaukee and were greeted by a very friendly staff and introduced to our sales specialist, Lance Wright. Lance was such a pleasure to work with and made my wife's first car buying experience a special one. He is so friendly, personable and was willing to work with us to earn our business. Throughout the whole process we felt like we were just spending time with an old friend instead of feeling stressed out about making a big purchase. He was extremely patient and attentive while walking us through the entire process with such class. He even gave my wife a call a few months later to wish her a Happy Birthday. I would HIGHLY recommend visiting Lance Wright at Sommers if you're interested in a Subaru because you'll receive exceptional service and have a tremendous experience. I've even considered paying a visit to Lance and breaking my VERY long ties with another car brand because I was so impressed with the entire experience.
Outatanding Subaru Dealer
by 11/07/2014on
Recently I bought a new Subaru Outback from Sommer's Automotive. I am very pleased with my new car which is my first four cylinder vehicle. It has plenty of pep to merge onto the interstates which was a major concern. In addition, my mileage has been very good averaging around 30 mpg. My salesman, George Katsafanas, was very knowledgeable about the products he was selling, was helpful and quickly answered my phone calls when any questions arose. Others at the dealership such as the secretaries, business manager and service manager that I came in contact with were friendly and made me feel that my business was appreciated. I would rate Sommer's Automotive as an exceptional Subaru dealer. I would certainly purchase from them in the future and would not hesitate to refer my friends and family to George as well.
Continue to Outperform
by 10/06/2014on
I purchased my first vehicle from Sommers many years ago. In between I had purchased a few new cars from other dealers while I was out of town. I have now purchased the last two new vehicles from Sommers again and have truly missed the level of expertise, professionalism, honesty, and service that the team at Sommers provides. Joe Vella has assisted my wife and I with both of these last two purchases and each time he continues to outperform any other salesperson from other dealerships. We look forward to many more years of new cars and service from Joe and the team at Sommers (even if it means driving a long ways to get there in the future).
A1 Top Notch...
by 08/03/2014on
I've bought a few new cars in my time but I have never had the terrific service I had at Sommers. Jeremy was so accommodating and knowledgeable. He made the whole experience so easy and stress free; got me what I wanted couldn't have beed nicer. I'm telling everyone I know to go to Sommers and ask for Jeremy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
It does NOT get any better than this...
by 10/14/2013on
Just a quick thanks for the excellent work Adam did in helping us purchase a vehicle from you this past weekend. We first visited your dealership this spring after the auto show; one of your representatives showed us the smaller GMC SUV and we wanted to test drive it and compare it to both the Subaru Forester and the Legacy. Long and the short of it was I actually ended up liking the Forester's handling, comfort, and ride the best of those three options. I told Adam, who took over the sales process once we eliminated the GMC from consideration, that I would not likely be looking to purchase for several months. Not a stall, I knew my 2006 Buick Lucerne was good for a while yet and I saw no need to rush headlong into a purchase. Adam, as much as sales people don't like making follow up calls in some instances, did a good job of maintaining contact with my wife and I via the phone. Call it a "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" approach: he wasn't too "pushy", nor was he inattentive. Our family has faced a niece with breast cancer treatments my wife had to help her through, the fading health and sudden death of a brother-in-law, and another family issue that made the April-September period one we'd not soon want to revisit. Buying a vehicle, as you can appreciate, was not a major priority. In September I finally set out to sell my Lucerne (relax, you really didn't want a 2006 with 157,000 miles on it...cherry body, new tires and brakes, but we'd have never agreed on a trade value...) and, this past Friday, found a buyer and completed the transaction. Off to buy a car! I'd decided I wanted a Forester in either the Premium or Limited trim. Yup, you guessed it if you're looking out your window right now, no inventory in sight... My wife, bless her, asked me to take a look at a 2012 Forester, Premium trim line, that was on the lot. While sage green isn't my preferred color, and the perfume of the previous owner lingers intensely in the interior, the rest of the vehicle was self-evidently worth consideration. I bought it even though I had the option to stay focused only on a new vehicle and start working cars.com, truecar.com, or some other channel of acquisition. I chose to see things through with Sommers. My point, both to Adam and the rest of the sales staff, is a simple one: patience, respect for the potential customer and the fact that life sometimes gets in the way of their other plans, and "working the process" DOES yield results. I'd also point out that Keegan, in your F&I department, did a thorough, detailed, friendly, and precise execution of his responsibilities to round out the experience. From top to bottom, beginning to end, we enjoyed the experience we had at Sommers Subaru. Yes, the product is important, having sales people with product knowledge is important, but when the same product is available at multiple locations it's the other parts of the process that differentiate one dealership from another. Our thanks to Adam, to Keegan, to Jim who "pinch hit" for Adam in that we showed up on this past Friday before Adam's shift began and wasn't at all inconvenienced spending time with one of his peers customers. Feel free to share this with the staff, they deserve to hear about those situations when they've done everything right; Lord knows they get 'communicated with' when something doesn't go per plan. Again, our thanks, it's been a pleasure we hope to repeat in the future either ourselves or based on recommending your dealership to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchasing a Used 2011 Subaru from Sommers
by 06/15/2013on
My husband & I visited the dealership to test drive a 2011 Subaru Outback and Joe was extremely pleasant and helpful. Since it was rather late in the day (8 pm) we left for home, but we were very impressed with the vehicle and Joe. We were able to handle financing and the particulars of the "deal" over the phone with no pressure. Chad the finance guy was also very pleasant. We arranged to pick up the car a few days later and when we arrived the paperwork was in perfect order and the car was washed and meticulously clean. Joe went the extra mile the day after we purchased the car by locating the second set of keys (placed in the wrong bin previously) and sending us all weather mats via UPS. We live an hour and 1/2 from this dealership, however, it was well worth the drive. We love our Subaru "ScoobyBlu" and look forward to a great relationship with Sommers as new Subaru owners. Thanks Joe! You deserve a perfect score (300 that is)!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my 2013 Outback
by 03/22/2013on
This is the 2nd Subaru purchased from Sommers. We bought a 2013 Outback to replace our 2002 Outback which has 189K and still going strong-it will be re-homed to my son. Adam and Andrea were both a delight to work with. Helping me find the right model for my needs. I would highly recommend them. They even allowed me to bring my Yellow Lab Ike into the showroom for a meet & greet. Thank You Sommers for the great Staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best customer service around!
by 01/07/2013on
Sommer's Subaru Buick and GMC is by far the best dealership around! No matter what vehicle you drive in or out, they treat you like you are their best customer! Their service department is top notch too- I'll never go anywhere else!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Incredible Dealership
by 01/04/2013on
So good that even though we moved away from Milwaukee we still go back. Have been working with Jeremy S. in Sales and the Team in the Service Department for over 10 years. Highly recommend them to anyone looking for a new or used Subaru.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My first car purchase success
by 12/28/2012on
I purchased my first car at Sommer's Automotive and was assisted by Wyn G. He was extremely helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience I ever had! Thanks Jeremy S.!
by 12/26/2012on
I'm excitingly waiting for my new car, but I'm already Sommers Subaru, and especially Jeremy S.'s, greatest fan. I visited the dealership twice, once to test drive and today to purchase. Both times I was treated with respect and patience, and did not experience any of the stereotypical sales techniques associated with car buying. I highly recommend Jeremy and Sommers to those who want to have a pleasant car buying experience and a great vehicle at a great price! I look forward to recommending them to my friends and colleagues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
A Great Experience
by 12/20/2012on
I contacted Sommer's regarding a current lease from a previous dealer and was contacted by George K. We arranged a meeting and spoke about my options. George stayed in contact with me until it was the right time for me to get into another lease. George was a pleasure to deal with and is not your typical high-pressure, in-your-face salesman. He is down-to-earth, friendly, and listens to your needs. I plan to go back to Sommer's and will go right to George when this lease is up because I won't trust anyone else. I have had my Impreza for over 2 1/2 years. I remain in contact with George and continue to take my vehicle there for service. The rest of the staff was and continues to be friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
A Pleasurable Experience
by 12/18/2012on
Patrick was a relief from the stereotypical car salesman! He was brief, to the point and highlighted my desires in an automobile! All of the personnel from the Finance Manager, Michelle, to the young man, Josh who checked me out in the car as Patrick was ill the day of delivery, were helpful and professional. It is obvious the Service Manager highlights Service as the important aspect of any sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments