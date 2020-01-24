Great Experience
I had a great experience with this dealer very knowledgeable and very accommodating. I received a great deal.
Great
Everything was done promptly and well. My car was returned extremely clean and everyone is always incredibly friendly. Thank you.
$1064.00 service and no customer service
$1064.00 service bill and no customer service whatsoever. disrespect at it's finest. Will seriously be reconsidering whether or not to buy my next Subaru from Sommer's. I have two Subaru's currently and have no intention on changing. I have to say I am completely disappointed with the service I received yesterday at Sommers. I took in my 2012 legacy for a 60,000 mile service. I also had them complete a transmission service and a front and rear differential flush and fill. I was just trying to be a responsible Subaru owner and keep this car going well past 200,000 miles. Something I have come to love and respect about Subaru's. It started off poorly from the beginning. I scheduled my service online and was to drop my car off at 7:45 am. I has also requested the shuttle transport to my work (7 minutes away). When I arrived at 7:35 I dropped off my car but was told the shuttle service driver had already left with someone else and would not be back for at least 30 minutes. Obviously, I would have been late to work had I waited. Thankfully a family member was able to pick me up and drop me off at work. Crisis averted. I was told that my vehicle would be done by 3:00pm (noted on invoice below), and I would receive a call at that time informing me that the shuttle driver was on his way to my work to pick me up and take me to the dealership to pick up my car. 3:00pm comes and no call. 3:10 pm comes an no call. 3:20pm comes and no call. So I pick up the phone and call the service department. I was told by a friendly customer service representative that all of the "Service Advisor's" were busy, but I could leave my name and number and someone would get back to me shortly. Fair enough, I thought. 3:50pm comes and still no call. Now I am getting nervous. I have a 4:50pm appointment in Milwaukee that I cannot miss. I call the service department again. I am told by another friendly customer service representative that all of the "Service Advisor's" were busy. I explained to the representative that this would not do and I would need to speak with a manger. After a short hold I am speaking with a "Service Advisor". I inquire about my car and am told it will be about 45 minutes to an hour. I explain that this will not work and I have an appointment I cannot miss. I was told my car would be done by 3:00pm. The service advisor proceeds to put me on hold to go speak with the mechanic performing the maintenance. He comes back on the line and says they will have the car done in 15 minutes and that shuttle driver will be at my office in 10 minutes to pick me up. 4:15pm, there is no shuttle driver. I call the service center and explain the situation. While waiting on hold the shuttle driver arrives. I get the to dealership at 4:30 pm. I quickly check out and pay my bill. $1064.00. No explanation of service. No apologies for being late. No service, period. I get out of the dealership at 4:42pm. I try to make my appointment but arrive more than 15 minutes late and miss my window. So not only was Summer's 1 hour and 37 minutes late I wasted over an hour driving downtown and back for no reason. I had to reschedule for next Tuesday. What amazes me is that I dropped my vehicle off at 7:35am and they weren't able to complete the service until 4:37pm. Clearly they waited around all day to get my car. I can only assume other "unscheduled" vehicles came in for service and in an attempt to make more money they tried to get more done than they could in the amount of time they had. The most frustrating part was the complete lack of responsibility and customer service. Being in a customer service center industry I understand that things happen and everything does not always go according to plan. However, when something does come up and I cannot make a promised deadline I reach out to the customer proactively and apologize for the delay. This is basic customer service 101.
Recent Impreza Service
I think one of the best measures of performance is how a dealer/service department responds, when an unusual issue crops up. Sommer's Subaru excel in this regard. I recently had an issue with intermittent power steering on startup. Sommer's service department took the time to find the root cause and fix it, asking for help from the tech line and Engineering as needed. I was able to use a loaner car during the repair, and of course it was fixed under warranty. The 2016 Impreza is my 3rd Subaru bought or leased from Sommer's. Though problems have been relatively rare in general, Sommer's have gone out of their way not only to make effective repairs, but also to ensure customer satisfaction. I recommend them highly for Service (and Sales).
Outstanding Buying Experience
I highly recommend Sommers Subaru. The team was straight forward, no gimmicks, and truly was there to help find the right vehicle for us. They were professional, knowledgeable, and made the whole buying process an enjoyable experience. I'll be going here from now on.
Best Car-Buying Experience
The staff at Sommer's is fantastic on every level. Not only are they helpful, knowledgeable and personable, but they go the extra mile to provide real service and simplify the car-buying experience. I feel confident in my purchase, and Craig, Don and Michael worked with me to ensure I was getting the right car at the right price. I would highly recommend Sommer's to anyone looking for a new or used car - especially if you are tired of the run around that most dealerships consider to be "standard". Sommer's also installed a hitch on my vehicle upon purchase, and I was so satisfied with their Service Team that I will likely switch from my usual mechanic to Sommer's. It is great to have an honest, family-oriented dealership in the North Shore, and I should also mention that my kids loved the waiting room (complete with Disney Channel, DVDs and aquarium-themed walls) and Dove Hot Chocolate!
Great Experience for First Car + First Subaru
My boyfriend and I were looking to buy a car. All of our previous cars had been hand-me-downs or junkers, so going to a dealer to buy a car was unfamiliar territory. It's also the first Subaru we've owned/driven. I don't think we could have asked for a less stress-free buying experience! Troy and Michael stayed late on a Friday night for us so we could test-drive the car and get all our paperwork started. Troy was especially helpful in explaining different features of the car and making us feel comfortable with our purchase. Michael was able to match the interest rate we were quoted by the bank, and ensured we understood every piece of our financing and coverage. The crew at Sommer's was AWESOME and I'd definitely go back for all my Subaru needs. Thanks y'all!
Professional, Friendly & FAST Service
I had an excellent experience servicing my Subaru at Sommer's Automotive! I was first welcomed by a very friendly staff. A thorough multi-point inspection was completed on my vehicle and Josh, the Service Advisor gave me detailed recommendations. I had an oil change, bulb and filter replacement completed very quickly but clearly also very well. I love that they offer a complimentary car wash - my 2009 Subaru was sparkling! Thanks for the great care, Sommer's!
Excellent sales experience and follow up
my sales experience was excellant. No pressure and no stress. I live 90 miles away and found on an Internet search. They held the vehicle with small deposit until I was able to make the drive down to look at it. My salesperson Brandon Springer had the vehicle ready and waiting for my test drive. He explained everything from service history to warranty left on the vehicle as this was a previous customer trade. I could not have been more pleased with the experience. I negotiated a good price, all contingent on my wife's approval when she returned in a week. Again no problem. All a go met with Ron in F&I to close the deal. Again no pressure to finance or purchase extended warranties or additional protections. The whole experience was great. I only wish I was closer to experience their service department. I will be back.
GM and Subaru Service Centers Both Shine
I have bought several GM and Subaru vehicles from Sommer's over the years and rely on their respective service departments (they now have dedicated service centers for each brand) for routine and special needs service. Scheduling appointments is easy and courtesy cars are available if I can't wait onsite for the repair to be completed. Staff are pleasant and competent. I am confident they are good diagnosticians. They always complete each appointment with a free inside and out car wash at their onsite detailing car wash center. Nice touch! Repair and normal maintenance service prices are competitive and I never feel like they push a repair that I do not need. Great cookies and soda in the waiting room!
Will negotiate for their newest, hard to find vehicles
When you enter this dealership it is clearly all about information. There is a kiosk to help you learn about the vehicles, and they have wifi to make it easy to go online to continue your research. No pushy "closer" or intermediary to deal with -it is just you and your sales person. Once negotiiations are concluded they print your contract and you meet a business manager. Everything is transparent and professionally completed. You sign it, then write the check after it is reviewed with you. No pressure...
Beware: Deceptive Sales at Sommers
I have just purchased a Subaru Outback Limited Edition from Sommers. I made a cardinal error by trusting their sales team and did not solicit competitive bids. As a result, I am paying a 10% premium to the going market. When I asked if Subaru negotiated on price .... I was told no ... that they work through promotion. It took me 2 minutes to get two solid offers from other local Subaru dealers through the edmunds service. Lesson for everyone ..... do not trust anyone at Sommers starting at the top. They represent everything negative that you heard about car sales. I have 70 miles on the Outback ... only 35930 before I get rid of it. Would not recommend purchasing a car at Sommers and if you do, make sure you get quotes through the Edmunds service.
Fantastic New Car-buying Experience
Our sales rep, Jeremy Stilb, was great; very helpful and knowledgeable. The business manager, Michael Christiano, was also very pleasant. All of our questions and options were nicely handled when ordering our 2015 Outback. No heavy sales pressure and willing to work with us.
First Subaru Purchase
The experience I recently had at Sommers was wonderful. My wife had never bought a new car and wanted to replace her old one with something she'd feel more comfortable in driving through Wisconsin winters. Neither one of us had any experience with Subaru's before so everything about the brand was new for us. After some research we decided on a Subaru Forrester and chose to use the Costco Auto Program. We drove up from Milwaukee and were greeted by a very friendly staff and introduced to our sales specialist, Lance Wright. Lance was such a pleasure to work with and made my wife's first car buying experience a special one. He is so friendly, personable and was willing to work with us to earn our business. Throughout the whole process we felt like we were just spending time with an old friend instead of feeling stressed out about making a big purchase. He was extremely patient and attentive while walking us through the entire process with such class. He even gave my wife a call a few months later to wish her a Happy Birthday. I would HIGHLY recommend visiting Lance Wright at Sommers if you're interested in a Subaru because you'll receive exceptional service and have a tremendous experience. I've even considered paying a visit to Lance and breaking my VERY long ties with another car brand because I was so impressed with the entire experience.
Crowley
The professionalism at Sommer's Automotive is above and beyond. I actually ENJOY bringing my GMC Acadia to Sommer's! The guys in the GM Service Center are so friendly, knowledgeable and accommodating. Love the waiting room! Best EVER.
Excellent Service
The entire experience was welcoming, friendly and convenient. All three things are hard to find in visiting a service department.
Outatanding Subaru Dealer
Recently I bought a new Subaru Outback from Sommer's Automotive. I am very pleased with my new car which is my first four cylinder vehicle. It has plenty of pep to merge onto the interstates which was a major concern. In addition, my mileage has been very good averaging around 30 mpg. My salesman, George Katsafanas, was very knowledgeable about the products he was selling, was helpful and quickly answered my phone calls when any questions arose. Others at the dealership such as the secretaries, business manager and service manager that I came in contact with were friendly and made me feel that my business was appreciated. I would rate Sommer's Automotive as an exceptional Subaru dealer. I would certainly purchase from them in the future and would not hesitate to refer my friends and family to George as well.
Continue to Outperform
I purchased my first vehicle from Sommers many years ago. In between I had purchased a few new cars from other dealers while I was out of town. I have now purchased the last two new vehicles from Sommers again and have truly missed the level of expertise, professionalism, honesty, and service that the team at Sommers provides. Joe Vella has assisted my wife and I with both of these last two purchases and each time he continues to outperform any other salesperson from other dealerships. We look forward to many more years of new cars and service from Joe and the team at Sommers (even if it means driving a long ways to get there in the future).
Sommers Buick service dept review
Great service, fast & prompt. They knew who I was when I stepped out of my car! I needed an estimate for some body work & they even handled that for me. I'll be making that appt soon! Thank you for the great service, rare in this day and age!
A1 Top Notch...
I've bought a few new cars in my time but I have never had the terrific service I had at Sommers. Jeremy was so accommodating and knowledgeable. He made the whole experience so easy and stress free; got me what I wanted couldn't have beed nicer. I'm telling everyone I know to go to Sommers and ask for Jeremy.
It does NOT get any better than this...
Just a quick thanks for the excellent work Adam did in helping us purchase a vehicle from you this past weekend. We first visited your dealership this spring after the auto show; one of your representatives showed us the smaller GMC SUV and we wanted to test drive it and compare it to both the Subaru Forester and the Legacy. Long and the short of it was I actually ended up liking the Forester's handling, comfort, and ride the best of those three options. I told Adam, who took over the sales process once we eliminated the GMC from consideration, that I would not likely be looking to purchase for several months. Not a stall, I knew my 2006 Buick Lucerne was good for a while yet and I saw no need to rush headlong into a purchase. Adam, as much as sales people don't like making follow up calls in some instances, did a good job of maintaining contact with my wife and I via the phone. Call it a "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" approach: he wasn't too "pushy", nor was he inattentive. Our family has faced a niece with breast cancer treatments my wife had to help her through, the fading health and sudden death of a brother-in-law, and another family issue that made the April-September period one we'd not soon want to revisit. Buying a vehicle, as you can appreciate, was not a major priority. In September I finally set out to sell my Lucerne (relax, you really didn't want a 2006 with 157,000 miles on it...cherry body, new tires and brakes, but we'd have never agreed on a trade value...) and, this past Friday, found a buyer and completed the transaction. Off to buy a car! I'd decided I wanted a Forester in either the Premium or Limited trim. Yup, you guessed it if you're looking out your window right now, no inventory in sight... My wife, bless her, asked me to take a look at a 2012 Forester, Premium trim line, that was on the lot. While sage green isn't my preferred color, and the perfume of the previous owner lingers intensely in the interior, the rest of the vehicle was self-evidently worth consideration. I bought it even though I had the option to stay focused only on a new vehicle and start working cars.com, truecar.com, or some other channel of acquisition. I chose to see things through with Sommers. My point, both to Adam and the rest of the sales staff, is a simple one: patience, respect for the potential customer and the fact that life sometimes gets in the way of their other plans, and "working the process" DOES yield results. I'd also point out that Keegan, in your F&I department, did a thorough, detailed, friendly, and precise execution of his responsibilities to round out the experience. From top to bottom, beginning to end, we enjoyed the experience we had at Sommers Subaru. Yes, the product is important, having sales people with product knowledge is important, but when the same product is available at multiple locations it's the other parts of the process that differentiate one dealership from another. Our thanks to Adam, to Keegan, to Jim who "pinch hit" for Adam in that we showed up on this past Friday before Adam's shift began and wasn't at all inconvenienced spending time with one of his peers customers. Feel free to share this with the staff, they deserve to hear about those situations when they've done everything right; Lord knows they get 'communicated with' when something doesn't go per plan. Again, our thanks, it's been a pleasure we hope to repeat in the future either ourselves or based on recommending your dealership to others.
