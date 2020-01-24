service Rating

$1064.00 service bill and no customer service whatsoever. disrespect at it's finest. Will seriously be reconsidering whether or not to buy my next Subaru from Sommer's. I have two Subaru's currently and have no intention on changing. I have to say I am completely disappointed with the service I received yesterday at Sommers. I took in my 2012 legacy for a 60,000 mile service. I also had them complete a transmission service and a front and rear differential flush and fill. I was just trying to be a responsible Subaru owner and keep this car going well past 200,000 miles. Something I have come to love and respect about Subaru's. It started off poorly from the beginning. I scheduled my service online and was to drop my car off at 7:45 am. I has also requested the shuttle transport to my work (7 minutes away). When I arrived at 7:35 I dropped off my car but was told the shuttle service driver had already left with someone else and would not be back for at least 30 minutes. Obviously, I would have been late to work had I waited. Thankfully a family member was able to pick me up and drop me off at work. Crisis averted. I was told that my vehicle would be done by 3:00pm (noted on invoice below), and I would receive a call at that time informing me that the shuttle driver was on his way to my work to pick me up and take me to the dealership to pick up my car. 3:00pm comes and no call. 3:10 pm comes an no call. 3:20pm comes and no call. So I pick up the phone and call the service department. I was told by a friendly customer service representative that all of the "Service Advisor's" were busy, but I could leave my name and number and someone would get back to me shortly. Fair enough, I thought. 3:50pm comes and still no call. Now I am getting nervous. I have a 4:50pm appointment in Milwaukee that I cannot miss. I call the service department again. I am told by another friendly customer service representative that all of the "Service Advisor's" were busy. I explained to the representative that this would not do and I would need to speak with a manger. After a short hold I am speaking with a "Service Advisor". I inquire about my car and am told it will be about 45 minutes to an hour. I explain that this will not work and I have an appointment I cannot miss. I was told my car would be done by 3:00pm. The service advisor proceeds to put me on hold to go speak with the mechanic performing the maintenance. He comes back on the line and says they will have the car done in 15 minutes and that shuttle driver will be at my office in 10 minutes to pick me up. 4:15pm, there is no shuttle driver. I call the service center and explain the situation. While waiting on hold the shuttle driver arrives. I get the to dealership at 4:30 pm. I quickly check out and pay my bill. $1064.00. No explanation of service. No apologies for being late. No service, period. I get out of the dealership at 4:42pm. I try to make my appointment but arrive more than 15 minutes late and miss my window. So not only was Summer's 1 hour and 37 minutes late I wasted over an hour driving downtown and back for no reason. I had to reschedule for next Tuesday. What amazes me is that I dropped my vehicle off at 7:35am and they weren't able to complete the service until 4:37pm. Clearly they waited around all day to get my car. I can only assume other "unscheduled" vehicles came in for service and in an attempt to make more money they tried to get more done than they could in the amount of time they had. The most frustrating part was the complete lack of responsibility and customer service. Being in a customer service center industry I understand that things happen and everything does not always go according to plan. However, when something does come up and I cannot make a promised deadline I reach out to the customer proactively and apologize for the delay. This is basic customer service 101. Read more