Horrific service manager and support!
by 06/11/2021on
Horrible service manager! They do not stand behind the cars they sell! Daughter had to buy a vehicle due to an accident and had it back in the shop within weeks for an issue. Wilde could never duplicate the issue although she gave them specific instructions and showed videos of the issue occurring. Daughter told them she had to move due to a job change and had the car diagnosed at another HONDA dealership right away. Motor was toast! Daughter had to get another car for work. Contacted Wilde to see if they would be willing to help and was told not their problem since the car no longer belonged to daughter. She had driven less than 5k miles in 7 months. My family has bought multiple vehicles here but NEVER again! Service manager talked over me, had details wrong (said daughter's father had changed the oil-spoiler father has been deceased since 2009) and threatened to sue me for slander when I said I was leaving a bad review!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
AWESOME DEALERSHIP
by 12/18/2018on
I have bought 2 Honda Accords from this dealership. The customer service is amazing! There is nothing that I dislike about this dealership. A great place to buy a car if you are a woman. They treat you with respect. A great place to buy a car!
Great car buying experience
by 12/08/2018on
Tony was incredibly knowledgable, friendly, and the absolute opposite of pushy. He really went above and beyond to work with me and for me. Great experience with all other members of the team. Would highly recommend Tony and others at Wilde!
Good Sale Experience
by 09/01/2018on
We just bought our second vehicle from Wilde East Towne Honda and we had a very good experience. Thanks to Syed; he was great. Even though he was super busy with multiple customers he answered all of our questions and never pressured us to make a decision until we were ready.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience!
by 09/01/2018on
I just bought a car at Wilde to replace my Honda HR-V that was lost in the recent flooding in Madison. Tony DePetro was AMAZING to work with! He was sympathetic to the stress of what Madison went through--and really listened to me. He respected my budget (imposed by insurance) and I didn't feel pressured for add-ons that would have been wonderful, but I couldn't afford. In the past I've gone to their competitor--but the respect I received from Wilde was unprecedented. Immediate response time, professional, friendly and no stress. I actually can't wait to use their service department...between the coffee bar and the roof-top garden it will feel like a vacation! Many thanks to the great team at Wilde.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wilde is GOOD TO GO!
by 07/12/2018on
When my wife and I made the decision to buy new Honda Civic for her Acupuncture practice, the choice to buy at Wilde was practically a no-brainer. A while ago Colleen's old Civic (rust free '95, over 300,000) bit the dust, prompting a major business decision. Her safety and security on the road is my, our number one stressor in life, since I tore my knees up, the last ten years or so she has taken over the role of breadwinner. We have a sweet low miles 98 Accord V6 that one of Collen's patients sold us, a nice handling powerhouse that gets crappy gas mileage and is not remotely economical for commuting, it's our designated getaway car (in all seriousness it's set up as our winter beater, a few times a winter Colleen would drive that instead of the Civic). Honda is a brand we are happy with, comfortable with, and think of as a good investment. We had decided on a Honda Civic, 6 speed manual, we put on about 20,000 miles per year with Colleen's driving so "economy with longevity" is a high priority. I wanted a two door, Colleen wanted four, we got the four, it's still a good looking car... ð I tried a few buying services to troll for prices between Zimbrick and Wilde, and then checked the BBB the background of the companies andowners, FB/;social media pages and internet reviews. All statistics and reviews aside, the reason I chose Wilde was the owner Jorge F. Hidalgo, a Veteran who's service to our Country and his family's sacrifice deserves respect and honor. It's a Veteran thing, it's an Infantry thing, the Vet Card has weight . As much as Service and Sacrifice, the Vet Card is about acknowledging that this brother has earned my respect , earned my business. As a Grunt I know without any doubt Wilde will be squared away, that there is and will be Leadership, Team Building and Training at work there every day. Where there is leadership, everything else falls into place. I have the inner peace knowing that if Wilde ever f***s up with a customer, it will not just get fixed but it will be a learning opportunity for their staff. The grunt life is full of mistakes, and learning from them before they cause damage. Instead of asking how many times has a individual, team, or business made a mistake, ask how many of the same mistakes they keep making. I used the online truecar service that gave me a quote thru Wilde, the numbers were not out of line with other quotes. Ken,our sales rep is friendly and helpful, we were on the phone quickly and he didn't scare me away! First obstacle covered. As a matter of fact Ken's attitude and approach was professional and courteous, never even remotely condescending. We knew we were buying the car, at so it was a matter of working through the details, picking a car and getting financed and I am always happy and mostly amazed anytime I get credit. We used to buy a new truck every ten years or so, wrote it off for the farm and contracting business and I can go back and forth between books on factory and aftermarket extended warranty versus actual maintenance costs out of pocket. The hard sell at the finance desk is one part of the process I don't like. I take it like bad medicine, grit my teeth and swallow. On the sales floor I have the confidence that I purchased an economical dependable trouble free ride. At the finance desk, selling service and warranty options it's a different picture, computers fail, tires blow out, glass gets stolen etc. There is value in what I am buying when I am confident that I will get my money's worth, there is a comfort level that comes with good service, especially when it concerns dependability and the safety and of my most significant other. What doesn't factor in any schedule or spreadsheet is Peace of Mind. I am confident when that car is paid off that I will still have a vehicle with substantial value and service life with the miles that we expect to have put on it.
Wilde Honda negotiates with the Internet Generation :)
by 12/11/2015on
If you're like us, we prefer to research big purchases online -- looking at all of the options and making an informed decision. On top of that, we were able to do all of our negotiations through email - contacting multiple dealers and getting exact prices for the car and all the accessories - so we could walk in knowing the "out the door" price in every detail. We took the best pricing from each dealer contact - combined them into the lowest offer - and had them compete for our business. From dealer to dealer - the price was thousands of dollars different - but in the end we saved thousands of $$ before we even set foot in a dealership. Syed from Wilde East Towne Honda gave us by far the most detailed initial cost breakdown, and was very timely on his correspondence - super nice guy - and won our business. Walked out yesterday with a new 2016 Honda Odyssey and love it. Awesome experience at Wilde East Towne Honda! Email Syed [contact info removed] :) Thanks to Syed and Brent for the completely painless process of getting our new Odyssey!
2015 CRV
by 11/18/2015on
I just leased a Honda Crv from Wilde East Towne Honda. We love the vehicle. They added on any options we wanted. We spoke with Mike W. He was very knowledgeable about the car as a whole as well as all the lease options. We are very happy with our experience there and would recommend it to anyone in search of a car. They were not high pressure which is,what we were looking for. Thank you all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
awesome experience
by 05/08/2015on
From the first contact via email to the test drive to the final signing of paperwork, all employees were very friendly and professional Very much appreciated the quick responses given per Scott Jensen and Steve in finance The owner, Jorge, even personally thanked me for my business!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Department - Great Job
by 04/13/2015on
A huge thank you to Leticia Acosta. This is my second Honda purchase. My first was bought several years ago with a different dealer. I thought that one went well, but Leticia has them beat hands down. Today (4/13/15). I purchased a Honda and Leticia was so very professional from start to finish. She has a great sense of humor, she had me laughing on my test drive which of course calmed me down. She answered all of my questions and some I didn't think of. We worked so well together and helped me with my asking price which included special options the other dealer would never have done. My daughter was with me today and she also has a Honda several years old and she is thinking of an upgrade soon. She also loved Leticia and said she will be the only sales person she will work with. That's quite a complement to her. Leticia also sent me an email to be sure that I call her with any questions. As I said she was very professional. Thank you for making me feel so special today. It's obvious you love your job and I loved working with you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cold Outside - Warm Reception at Wilde ET Honda
by 01/06/2015on
So on a bitter cold Wisconsin morning - one is forced to face the realities that life must go forward. Yet the VERY old battery in our 2008 Acura MDX decided to give up the "ghost." Must say that the cold got to me too - Made phone a call to a Middleton Acura Dealer - was told they could possibly get us in on Thursday - nice, but it's only Monday.... I told them we had purchased our vehicle used from Wilde East Towne Honda & was hoping to experience the Acura Delaership treatment - I did!! They told me maybe you should try Wilde and see if they can get you in sooner. (Can you believe that??) Since we live in Beaver Dam about 30 minutes from Wilde - I managed to jump start the MDX & headed for Wilde - on hope. Placed a phone call to Nick Moderson-Kox etting him know I was in route & in dire need of a new battery + Oil / Filter change & tire rotation. Pushing my luck here - I know.... Arrived at the dealership and was welcomed as always. Surely today of all days I would be turned away - I thought... But instead, the vehicle was quickly checked in, (Thanks Cheryl) and can you believe within 45 minutes - all of our needs were taken care of? It's true!! Not a chance that the Middleton Acura will get the chance now to help us in the future - but they did have an opportunity. WOW! Is all I could say when Nick Moderson-Cox &7 his team took care of my needs - far exceeding my expectations! Want to do business with a dealership that knows how to take care of customers?? Look no more - WILDE EAST TOWNE HONDA is the ONLY wise decision in the Madison & surrounding areas. We bought in May 2014 from Conor Kuhnau - Most Amazing Sales Person!! Ask for him by name!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
headlight change
by 01/02/2015on
Nick Moderson-Kox was the service advisor that helped me. i needed a headlight bulb changed and he could not have been more professional, courteous, or fast. Great service! thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
buff car and fix dent
by 04/28/2014on
Nick the service advisor got me in immediately and they did not even charge me for it!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Do not buy here
by 09/02/2013on
I bought a brand new accord here a couple weeks ago on 7/18/2013 and the employees were polite and professional. They matched my price from another dealership and had the car ready for next day. It took about 5 days to get the car and the price and options was different than when we first talked, possibly a communication breakdown. Took delivery of the car then got my service plan in the mail it was not the same as what we talked about, again maybe a communication breakdown. Then I wanted to change some warranty plans and my finance guy said he would contact me but never did. This I leeringly considered communication breakdown or just being to busy for a phone call! This is where it gets bad . After having the car for 2.5 weeks the power steering went out. I took it to them for service and found out that a mouse chewed the wires on the main harness. This sort of repair is not covered by Honda warranty. They then said that I had to pay for the repair and would take off $100 to bring it to $1600 this is still more than Zimbrick would charge across town. I did not not agree with this but needed my car so had the work done because the car could not be driven elsewhere. After work was completed I sat down with the General Manager to discuss this issue. He than admitted that the rodent probably chewed the wires before I bought the car but still refused to pay for the repairs. I than said if I pay for this repair I will take them to court for damages at what point he said go head and stormed out. I am currently trying to get in contact with the general manager to avoid court but am being ignored, leaving me no option. I can not believe that this dealership is so money hungry and dishonest to not take responsibility for their product. This is a truly unacceptable way to do business and strongly urge all to avoid Wilde Honda like the plague. Buy at Zimbrick if in Madison, wish I did, they always take care of their customers. [non-permissible content removed] please be an informed consumer thx dustin ps to top it off service put a door ding in my door while there-careless
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Most competetive price and Best customer service ever!
by 07/27/2013on
We always dread car shopping but no longer feel that way after our experience at Wilde east town Honda. They gave us an amazing trade in value for our much loved, much used 2001 civic. They listened to what we wanted and never pressured us. They gave us the most competetIve price of several car dealers in a 90 mile radius. More than anything you could tell they wanted us as customers and were willing to do whatever necessary to gain our loyalty. We will definitely return to them and tell everyone about our great experiences.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent customer service
by 06/11/2013on
Even though I SA not able to purchase a car due to my poor trade in vehicle, I was impressed with my salesperson Emily who was the perfect blend of helpful but not pushy. I had just had a negative experience at Jon L., and I appreciated the professionalism at Wilde. Will definitely return and recommend to friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Wilde Rocks!
by 02/07/2013on
We were given top-notch personal attention by Mike S. every step of the way. He answered all of our questions in detail and gave us a great price for a thorough check-up and maintenance work on our Honda Civic LX. Plus, they have a great guest waiting area complete with TV, internet access, food and drink, and an aquarium!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I love Wilde East Towne Honda!
by 01/24/2013on
I just leased my very first vehicle (a 2013 Honda CRV) from Brent A.! I'm in LOVE with my new car! I went to Wilde East Towne Honda "just to look around" and to see what my options were. I walked into the dealership and was greeted by Brent A. Brent is friendly and I loved his laid-back approach. He was knowledgeable about leasing vs. buying and the different features of each Honda that I was interested in. The vehicle I ended up leasing (a white diamond pearl-colored CRV with a DVD player) was in another lot, buried in 12 inches of snow after the recent blizzard. Brent helped dig the car out so I could test-drive it. What service!! I highly recommend Brent A. and Wilde East Towne Honda for their commitment to their customers! Brent also called me afterwards, to make sure all of my questions were answered and that I was happy with my purchase. Also, Sherry A. worked with me on the financing. She was also very friendly and knowledgeable! Allen K. went over all the features of my CRV including the bluetooth "hands-free" capability. VERY COOL! I will be leasing all my future vehicles with Wilde East Towne Honda! What a great team of people!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fabulous experience
by 01/21/2013on
Car buying has in the past been a grueling experience. This was awesome. The sale person Allen K. is wonderful to work with, very caring, knowledgeable and accommodatting.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
