When my wife and I made the decision to buy new Honda Civic for her Acupuncture practice, the choice to buy at Wilde was practically a no-brainer. A while ago Colleen's old Civic (rust free '95, over 300,000) bit the dust, prompting a major business decision. Her safety and security on the road is my, our number one stressor in life, since I tore my knees up, the last ten years or so she has taken over the role of breadwinner. We have a sweet low miles 98 Accord V6 that one of Collen's patients sold us, a nice handling powerhouse that gets crappy gas mileage and is not remotely economical for commuting, it's our designated getaway car (in all seriousness it's set up as our winter beater, a few times a winter Colleen would drive that instead of the Civic). Honda is a brand we are happy with, comfortable with, and think of as a good investment. We had decided on a Honda Civic, 6 speed manual, we put on about 20,000 miles per year with Colleen's driving so "economy with longevity" is a high priority. I wanted a two door, Colleen wanted four, we got the four, it's still a good looking car... ð I tried a few buying services to troll for prices between Zimbrick and Wilde, and then checked the BBB the background of the companies andowners, FB/;social media pages and internet reviews. All statistics and reviews aside, the reason I chose Wilde was the owner Jorge F. Hidalgo, a Veteran who's service to our Country and his family's sacrifice deserves respect and honor. It's a Veteran thing, it's an Infantry thing, the Vet Card has weight . As much as Service and Sacrifice, the Vet Card is about acknowledging that this brother has earned my respect , earned my business. As a Grunt I know without any doubt Wilde will be squared away, that there is and will be Leadership, Team Building and Training at work there every day. Where there is leadership, everything else falls into place. I have the inner peace knowing that if Wilde ever f***s up with a customer, it will not just get fixed but it will be a learning opportunity for their staff. The grunt life is full of mistakes, and learning from them before they cause damage. Instead of asking how many times has a individual, team, or business made a mistake, ask how many of the same mistakes they keep making. I used the online truecar service that gave me a quote thru Wilde, the numbers were not out of line with other quotes. Ken,our sales rep is friendly and helpful, we were on the phone quickly and he didn't scare me away! First obstacle covered. As a matter of fact Ken's attitude and approach was professional and courteous, never even remotely condescending. We knew we were buying the car, at so it was a matter of working through the details, picking a car and getting financed and I am always happy and mostly amazed anytime I get credit. We used to buy a new truck every ten years or so, wrote it off for the farm and contracting business and I can go back and forth between books on factory and aftermarket extended warranty versus actual maintenance costs out of pocket. The hard sell at the finance desk is one part of the process I don't like. I take it like bad medicine, grit my teeth and swallow. On the sales floor I have the confidence that I purchased an economical dependable trouble free ride. At the finance desk, selling service and warranty options it's a different picture, computers fail, tires blow out, glass gets stolen etc. There is value in what I am buying when I am confident that I will get my money's worth, there is a comfort level that comes with good service, especially when it concerns dependability and the safety and of my most significant other. What doesn't factor in any schedule or spreadsheet is Peace of Mind. I am confident when that car is paid off that I will still have a vehicle with substantial value and service life with the miles that we expect to have put on it. Read more