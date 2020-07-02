Metro Kia of Madison
Good sales rep/rude sales manager
by 02/07/2020on
Our sales rep, Justin was very kind, helpful and respectful. He got us requested car facts, answered questions to the best of his knowledge, held a flashlight for us so we could see the engine and was polite through out the entire appointment. After test driving a vehicle, Justin brought us back inside where we then met the sales manager for that shift. We all sat down and talked over what my boyfriend and I thought about the vehicle. The sales manager told me what he could offer for my current vehicle, which was way lower than we were hoping and expecting. We only had a few things to nit pick on about the vehicle we test drove. Obviously, when you go to check out a vehicle to potentially buy, you want to make sure you're getting the best quality and value. The sales manager instantly got defensive while we were telling him our concerns for his vehicle. He acted out in a rude, unprofessional and unwelcoming way. He told us that he could nit pick my vehicle too and should be offering me less for it. He basically said to our faces that my current vehicle is a piece of crap. We told him that we had another appointment somewhere else to check out another similar vehicle. He very aggressively told us we could leave. So Justin went to go get my keys for me so we could leave. As the sales manager was walking away, he turned around and told us that if the other place offers us more for my vehicle then to come back and see him because then he'd give me more for it too. Before leaving, I told Justin the he was very nice, but his manager was very rude. Justin sincerely apologized for his manager's behavior and told us to have a good night.
Excellent Service and Friendliness
by 11/17/2019on
There was amazing staff there and I felt that I was purchasing a vehicle at a friendly and open environment, and the salesman Braden was very knowledgeable about the product he was offering.
Not Impressed
by 09/06/2018on
It's sad when you leave a dealership feeling as though the deal was a bit unfair. The trade in value on the car I brought in was rather low. I highly suspect that the person I dealt with switched vehicles in order to sell the higher priced vehicle to me. Oddly, when I checked just before arriving, the color and type of vehicle I wanted was on the lot. The was "no vehicle available in that color" when I arrived. The worst part was waiting over an hour and half to complete the financing and to be honest I wanted to leave. Then realizing on the way home when the vehicle warned me that I was low on fuel was the final straw. I realize I had more than enough to finish my 25 mile trip. But really you couldn't have put in just a little bit of gas to make it look like you tried. On the good side, I like the vehicle. I hate the color. And I won't be going back to Metro Kia.
Thumbs Up
by 09/04/2018on
My overall experience was very good. Our Salesman Michael Long was definitely there to please!
Bought a new 2018 Kia Soul
by 07/24/2018on
Went in looking for a economical car for going back and forth to work because I drive 50 miles a day for work. Katie was my sales consultant and she was awesome, asked me questions on exactly what I wanted for my car. Before I knew it I was test driving a Kia Soul and loved it. Also brought in my old trade-in and was given a reasonable trade-in amount for my heap...lol. Katie was very personable and friendly and made the whole experience very nice and easy. I will recommend Katie and Metro Kia to all my friends and family.
Amazing Dealership!!
by 08/17/2017on
My daughter purchased a car with them a few weeks ago and I was so happy I came back and bought one for myself!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car
by 08/08/2017on
This was the best dealership I have ever been to they welcome you like know other feel like family Robert was awesome sale person highly recommend also Alex took great care of us as well Love these guys thank you for great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Kia Sorento
by 05/06/2017on
Braden worked with me to find the right car for me and not just the right sale. Alex, the sales manager, was also fantastic in explaining and being up front with every detail. Stratos was good at reviewing the deal and never once tried to give me a BS answer or wrong information. Overall it was a great experience and they made car buying not suck.
From Looking to Purchasing
by 04/27/2017on
Was a wonderful experience with out any of the "pushy" sales ploys. We went in looking for a lease and within minutes realized it was going to be a purchase for us of our first "new" vehicle. The Jeff and Ryan from the sales team listened to what we wanted/needed in a vehicle and they help fit the right vehicle for us. I know when we purchase our next vehicle, it will be here and with them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wouldn't go anywhere else!!
by 02/23/2017on
Today I bought my second vehicle from Metro Kia of Madison and after the amazing service and friendly staff I wouldn't go anywhere else! Drake, Alex and Tony as well as the rest of the staff were knowledgeable and wonderful to work with. Getting my husband and I am car we will love for years to come. Exactly what we wanted at a great price!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Dealership!!
by 02/10/2017on
Very friendly, helpful staff. Worked well with my financial situation as I am a college student, affordable and worked with monthly payments. The staff is extremely friendly and funny.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Dealership!!
by 02/08/2017on
I came here to get a 2013 Kia Forte Koup in 2014 and brought my mom back in 2017 with my referral to get a 2016 Kia Sorento, She was very impressed at the friendliness of the staff, from the sales person to the finance department. They were very professional, helpful, listened to her needs/wants and got her the car that she wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Sells junkers
by 01/14/2017on
I bought a used vehicle from this dealership and within 50 miles, it started to have problems. The check engine light came on saying the catalytic converter needed to be replaced. The dealership refused to do anything as they do not warranty ANY of their used cars. The sales person was incredibly rude about it and the managers refused to discuss it with me. Since then, I have discovered the horn does not work and the "brand new rear brakes" either weren't new or were improperly installed by the dealership as they are now squealing and need repair. The bearings need repair as now when the steering wheel turns, there is a high pitch noise. There is a hole in the exhaust and it is incredibly loud. The serpentine belt needs to be replaced immediately. ALL of this happened within 3 months of driving the vehicle. The estimates are a minimum of $4000 worth of repairs on a $9000 vehicle. The sales person assured me this was a reliable and quality vehicle. I have bought many cars over the years, nearly all from individuals, and NONE of those cars have had as many problems over the whole life of the car compared to what has gone wrong in 3 months with this car. They sell junk cars and do not stand behind them, refusing to even discuss how to resolve it. This is the WORST car buying experiencing I have ever had. Buy with extreme caution.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Metro Kia Madison,WI is the WORST
by 03/07/2016on
Don't ever buy a car from Metro Kia of Madison, WI. I went in to test drive a car from them and worked with Ian O'Dierno. He didn't introduce himself, didn't ask our names, just told us how much we couldn't afford. His customer service was the worst I have ever experienced from a used car salesman. He wasn't friendly, didn't smile, didn't ask us how our day was, nothing that you would expect from somebody trying to sell you a car. Of all the car salesman I have worked with, he was the worst of the worst. When we took the test drive, it was like pulling teeth trying to get him to talk with us about the car. After the test drive was over, we told him about his performance and told him how he could improve. His response was "Do you even know my name?" It was all about him and nobody else, and of course we were wrong about him in his eyes. We received no apology from him, no how can I start over and earn your business, he was just cold as ice and wouldn't even look us in the eye. He was a robot that just cared about getting a sale and didn't care about people or providing great customer service or even marginal customer service. When I emailed the sales manager and also the general manager about this, I received no apology from them, they cared about the whole situation as little as Ian the salesman did. I would never do business with Metro Kia of Madison, they are the worst dealership when it comes to customer service. All they care about is profit and will walk through, around and over people to get that profit. I had the worst customer service at this dealership and would never go back to them even for the most amazing deal on a car
Joke
by 09/15/2015on
I am tired of hearing the adds that no matter how bad you credit is we can get you approved. First they tell me don't trade your car in go park it on the lot where you bought it. Really that would ruin my credit even more. I told them my son would co sign for me they said he has good credit but a big car loan so we don't know if that will work. Then they come and tell me we got you approved the car will be in your sons name my name will not be on it. How is that getting me approved? A lot of run around and leading me in the wrong direction just so they can try and make money. Joke
easy buy
by 05/16/2015on
Good price, did the whole thing quickly (even appraised my trade while we were test driving to save time). Love my Optima what a nice car. Courteous and followed up to make sure no problems afterward.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Never Again
by 01/30/2015on
I bought a new Kia Rio from Metro in late 2013. The salesman was super nice and knowledgeable, but that was where my positive experience with this dealership ended. The sales manager--presumably the bad cop to the salesman's good cop--was abrupt, rude, condescending, and frankly had the personality of someone who pulled wings off flies for fun as a kid. He was a bigger man and physically stood in the office doorway to stop me from leaving when I said I wanted to take a day or two to think about it. He also demanded to know where else I was car shopping--or even thinking about car shopping--practically accusing me of infidelity, as though I didn't have any right to consider any other car or dealer. Despite how upset I was when I finally escaped that day, the extended warranty and the test drive of the car finally convinced me to go back and purchase the Rio. Holy cow, the finance guy was just as bad as the sales manager! He kept trying to force unnecessary expenses onto the already agreed upon price and wasn't shy about telling me how foolish I was when I politely refused to give them more money for no good reason. I didn't drive away happy with my purchase or excited to have a nice new car. I drove away furious and humiliated. Regardless, I loved my little Rio. I really did. Great gas mileage, nice handling for an inexpensive car, just super for commuting and comfortable enough for a few long trips. Sadly, it was totaled a year later in a hit and run accident. And what upset me almost as much as losing the car, was the idea that I would have to deal with people like the management team at Metro Kia again. So, I didn't. I bought a certified used Chevy from a small town dealership where no one treated me like dirt. I'll always miss the Rio, but its memory will sadly be tarnished by the experience I had at Metro.
Shady Sales Techniques, and Terrible After-Sale Service.
by 01/25/2015on
I purchased a vehicle from Metro Kia in November and immediately began having issues with the transmission. I attempted to call dozens of times to see if they would fix it, only to be regulated or deflected by the receptionist who promised someone would return my call. After more than a month of this, I physically returned to the dealership to voice my complaint. I spoke with Kevin, the manager, who told me that I was out of luck, and that is wasn't his problem anymore. When I told him that I had a private mechanic look at my vehicle and mentioned lemon laws, he began to try to work with me. While I am still in the process of filing for enforcement of the lemon law, it is still terrible customer service and I will do my best to dissuade anyone from setting foot in the establishment.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
very unhappy
by 01/16/2014on
I purchased a 2014 rio on Dec 28th 2013 was told would be in on Dec 30th is now Jan 16th 2014 and still have not received the vehicle they have made every excuse why is not delivered do not deal with this dealership
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Rating would be a zero
by 03/19/2013on
Do not waste your time going to this dealership very unprofessional try to sell you something you do not want and are very pushy about it. I bought what I wanted from a different dealeraship
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great place to buy a car!
by 08/20/2012on
I visited several Kia dealerships in Wisconsin and found John Stoddard and Adam Seed of Metro Kia of Madison to be very easy to work with. They are very professional and make the buying experience easy and enjoyable. I love my new Optima SX and highly recommend Metro Kia of Madison.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
