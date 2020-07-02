1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Don't ever buy a car from Metro Kia of Madison, WI. I went in to test drive a car from them and worked with Ian O'Dierno. He didn't introduce himself, didn't ask our names, just told us how much we couldn't afford. His customer service was the worst I have ever experienced from a used car salesman. He wasn't friendly, didn't smile, didn't ask us how our day was, nothing that you would expect from somebody trying to sell you a car. Of all the car salesman I have worked with, he was the worst of the worst. When we took the test drive, it was like pulling teeth trying to get him to talk with us about the car. After the test drive was over, we told him about his performance and told him how he could improve. His response was "Do you even know my name?" It was all about him and nobody else, and of course we were wrong about him in his eyes. We received no apology from him, no how can I start over and earn your business, he was just cold as ice and wouldn't even look us in the eye. He was a robot that just cared about getting a sale and didn't care about people or providing great customer service or even marginal customer service. When I emailed the sales manager and also the general manager about this, I received no apology from them, they cared about the whole situation as little as Ian the salesman did. I would never do business with Metro Kia of Madison, they are the worst dealership when it comes to customer service. All they care about is profit and will walk through, around and over people to get that profit. I had the worst customer service at this dealership and would never go back to them even for the most amazing deal on a car Read more