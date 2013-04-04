4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I really did NOT want to even shop at a Russ Darrow owned dealership because his commercials are so friggin stupid! It's like he's marketing to junior high aged all-star wrestling fans on welfare. My wife said that was dumb reason -so we stopped in and ended up leaving with a new truck. All went well and was impressed with the good service. Didn't get much for our trade in but was glad to get rid of it. Read more