Metro Ford of Madison

5422 Wayne Ter, Madison, WI 53718
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Metro Ford of Madison

1 sales Reviews
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sold me a new F150

by f150owner1 on 04/04/2013

I really did NOT want to even shop at a Russ Darrow owned dealership because his commercials are so friggin stupid! It's like he's marketing to junior high aged all-star wrestling fans on welfare. My wife said that was dumb reason -so we stopped in and ended up leaving with a new truck. All went well and was impressed with the good service. Didn't get much for our trade in but was glad to get rid of it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
about our dealership

