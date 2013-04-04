Metro Ford of Madison
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sold me a new F150
by 04/04/2013on
I really did NOT want to even shop at a Russ Darrow owned dealership because his commercials are so friggin stupid! It's like he's marketing to junior high aged all-star wrestling fans on welfare. My wife said that was dumb reason -so we stopped in and ended up leaving with a new truck. All went well and was impressed with the good service. Didn't get much for our trade in but was glad to get rid of it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
