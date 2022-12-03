5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We like to thank Tim and Adam for such a wonderful job in assisting us with our purchase. They went beyond the call of duty to ensure we were aware of all the necessary details and was given the correct quote as advertised. What is especially pleasing is that though we decided to use a different finance arrangement other than what was offered by Kayser, they still treated us with the utmost respect, courtesy and was dignified in all respects. This was the most rewarding experience we have had in purchasing a vehicle in a long long time. Thanks again. Read more