Kayser Ford
by 08/24/2020on
I never had such an easy time buying a car, My wife and I love our Ford Flex.
Kayser Ford
by 08/24/2020on
I never had such an easy time buying a car, My wife and I love our Ford Flex.
Terrible!
by 04/24/2013on
I have worked with them in the past and always had great service. This time around, it's the worst I've ever experienced. Bought a used Ford Fusion and have now needed 2 ENGINES since purchase 1.5yrs ago, and the dealership is doing nothing to back up this car's quality. Problem is, I'm not the only person with these issues, and they are treating me like I am.
2010 Explorer
by 07/08/2011on
We like to thank Tim and Adam for such a wonderful job in assisting us with our purchase. They went beyond the call of duty to ensure we were aware of all the necessary details and was given the correct quote as advertised. What is especially pleasing is that though we decided to use a different finance arrangement other than what was offered by Kayser, they still treated us with the utmost respect, courtesy and was dignified in all respects. This was the most rewarding experience we have had in purchasing a vehicle in a long long time. Thanks again.
2005 Kia Sorento
by 06/29/2011on
Salesman was patient with all my questions. They were also very knowledgeable about the 4 wheel drive function of the vehicle. This is the 2nd used vehicle I have purchase from Kayser Ford over a period of many years and I won't hesitate to go back or recommend them to family and friends. Thank you for a minimally stressful decision.
Highly recommended
by 06/03/2011on
The entire experience was very positive. At no point did I feel pressured, and I was treated fairly throughout the entire process. Furthermore, the sales staff worked extra hard to find the vehicle I wanted. Job well done.
This is What Customer Service Looks Like
by 05/16/2011on
The entire search and purchasing process was wonderful at Kayser. The staff answered all of my questions quickly and fully. Everyone went above and beyond to make sure that I found the vehicle that I wanted, at good price, and further insured that I understood everything about the vehicle and that the purchasing process went smoothly. I highly recommend Kayser to anyone in the market for a new or used vehicle.
Above and Beyond
by 04/13/2011on
My 2007 Tahoe was at 100,000 miles so it was time to trade up. I looked at numerous dealers for a Ford f-150 eco boost but no one took time or made the effort to get me what I wanted until Tim. The vehicle he found was awesome! He got done in two days what other dealerships (bergstrom) couldn't do in two months. When I picked up the vehicle they took the time to explain the features and there were no surprises at closing. Would recommend working with Tim and Kayser to anyone who asked.
Great Experience!
by 11/30/2010on
I recently leased a 2010 Ford Escape from Kayser and was very pleased with the experience. I had leased a Sentra from Kayser Nissan for my last car, but wanted to get a bigger car with four-wheel drive. I test drove a few different cars but liked the features and price of the Escape best. The sales person I worked with at Kayser was very helpful and informative, made sure I didn't have any unanswered questions, he taught me how to use SYNC and helped me hook my cell phone up to the car. I was very pleased with the overall experience!