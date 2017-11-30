2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to Bushnell looking for a plow truck ,They had a truck but no plow . I was told they could get a plow but it would be a extra 4400.00 dollars . I went over to Princeton Wisconsin to get the plow myself because it was only 3100.00 .I end up getting a newer plow then Bushnell had offered me from the same place . About a month after I had the truck the oil change light came on ,So I changed the oil and the fuel filters because I did not know when they had been done . While doing the oil change I found a broken brake cable a bolt missing in the fan shroud. The fuel filter housing was broken .The air cleaner box was covered with dirt inside . When I took it back I was told it would be fixed and it was . The service manager was [non-permissible content removed] when I complained about the bolt and the air filter and fuel filters .I asked why they would not just change the filters for the new owner so they had a fresh starting point for service .I was told because it cost 163.00 dollars. When I commented about the paint chips that had been filled in and showed up after two washes .I was told that I bought a used Vehicle I know I did. the touch up paint that was put on the inside of the door looked like finger paint from a 4 yr old . If I could do this over again I would find another place to buy from. Read more