New truck purchase
04/02/2019
Clason employees made my truck buying experience easy. Friendly and helpful staff. I will continue to work with Josh and the sales staff for our next vehicle purchase.
That was easy
07/16/2018
I wanted a specific very configuration. After searching for a match, no luck. Then I ask to order a 2019 as soon as possible. GM notified the dealership at 9:30AM and the order was in by 1:00PM the same day. Three weeks later we took deliver. Exactly what we wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased Buick Cascada Convertible
06/06/2018
Our sales experience was exceptional. Everyone treated us with the greatest respect and made our experience very enjoyable. We would never buy a vehicle anywhere else. The sales staff, the service personnel all are very obliging and eager to make our visits the best ever. Good job, Clason.
New auto purchase
07/24/2017
This is the second vehicle we purchased in the past 2 years or so. One of the reasons we returned to this dealer was our salesman (Nathan VanLoon). He took the time to have us demo several vehicles until we found exactly the right fit. His concern was not selling any vehicle, but selling us the right vehicle. The second reason is because of the great service we have received with the first vehicle we purchased. We have purchased many vehicles over the years and have never found a dealership who's goals were placing my needs as a priority. Buying a new vehicle was a delight not a burden.
A Positive Car Shopping Experience
04/04/2017
I had a dramatically different experience when vehicle shopping at Clason Buick GMC. There was no pressure, no repeated pesky phone calls. Our saleswoman and all the staff were very helpful in every way. She offered for me to come back with questions about my new Envision anytime. I would highly recommend this dealership.
Used Truck Purchase
09/06/2016
Excellent sales,service and detail staff. They did an excellent job detailing vehicle. Vehicle was for my son. Chris Mc Kenney did a wonderful job making it look brand new almost. Thanks to the whole Clason team for a great job done.
Terrain Purchase
08/26/2016
Tom Grabowinski and Josh Gasper made an extra effort to make sure I got the features I wanted on my new Terrain. They made the purchase a very pleasant and then showed me how to use the new features on the car.
Purchase my first truck
03/16/2016
Professional and Personable Great Communication Good Listener Not Pushy Open to Negotiation Great follow-through with truck pick-up
2015 Sierra Denali purchase
02/28/2016
I've been a customer of Clason GMC for over six years. Sales and service staff are knowledgeable and courteous. It is a pleasure to do business with them.
Buying a new truck
08/26/2014
We purchased a 2014 GMC Sierra crew cab at Clasons. Andrew was our sales person, he was very professional and really knows is product. We would highly recommend his service to anyone looking for a new vehicle. Andrew was actually recommend to us by some friends that actually bought a truck very similar to ours. The whole experience was very smooth and easy. We just love our new truck it's a very smooth ride and very comfortable.
Knowledgeable staff and fantastic facilities
06/24/2014
Had a great experience with my most recent purchase. I traded in my 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix on a 2013 Buick Verano program vehicle. My salesman Andrew matched me with a well priced vehicle that met my needs and then thoroughly explained how to use the features found on my car. The dealership was spotless and the guest lounge provided snacks and coffee/pop while they appraised my vehicle and took care of some of the paperwork. With so many comfort and convenience features, it's so much different from years ago of buying a car and taking the keys and driving off. Taking the time to show all the features, down to making a point of which side to of the vehicle the gas cap is on to initial maintenance, and configuring the audio system with my phone and On-star trial set-up made for a wonderful trade-in experience.
Great dealership
01/30/2014
Great experience, honest, friendly , personable owners and staff. You will feel like part of the family. Highly recommended!!
