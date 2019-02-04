5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Had a great experience with my most recent purchase. I traded in my 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix on a 2013 Buick Verano program vehicle. My salesman Andrew matched me with a well priced vehicle that met my needs and then thoroughly explained how to use the features found on my car. The dealership was spotless and the guest lounge provided snacks and coffee/pop while they appraised my vehicle and took care of some of the paperwork. With so many comfort and convenience features, it's so much different from years ago of buying a car and taking the keys and driving off. Taking the time to show all the features, down to making a point of which side to of the vehicle the gas cap is on to initial maintenance, and configuring the audio system with my phone and On-star trial set-up made for a wonderful trade-in experience. Read more