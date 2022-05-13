Skip to main content
Palmen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Kenosha

5431 75th St, Kenosha, WI 53142
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Palmen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Kenosha

4.9
Overall Rating
4.95 out of 5 stars(1235)
Recommend: Yes (347) No (2)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Dealer

by James on 05/13/2022

Staff was pleasant and accommodating, always checking back to make sure everything we needed was addressed and explained. They have seem to always have the right vehicle with the best options compared to other dealers in a broad area. This is my sixth vehicle from them and probably my best experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1235 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service dept.

by Donna on 05/05/2022

Everything explained estimate on point kind and keeping me informed on my service time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

oil change

by Tammie on 05/02/2022

Fast and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Absolutely Palmen Motors!

by Andrea on 04/30/2022

Larry, Frank, & Team were extremely helpful, patient, and respectful. All team members answered questions and explained options with great knowledge and consideration. Larry took several hours to show me all the different features of the Jeeps. They really support and work with their customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mario Ayala Super Salesman.

by Tim McGovern on 04/28/2022

Mr. Ayala was a very attentive and caring person. Always ready to help and advise. Super knowledgeable about all the cars on the lot. Great sense of humor. The facility was very neat and clean. I'll be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience

by Jeff on 04/26/2022

Service got me right in and took care of the concern

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Van Service

by Angela on 04/25/2022

The shuttle to drop off and pick up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Senior Citizen

by Jo on 04/22/2022

Location inspite of serious road construction on Hwy 50 Service advisor was courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place!

by Calley on 04/22/2022

I worked with Frankie and he was extremely helpful. Listened to exactly what I wanted and I ended up getting it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Efficient service process!

by Elizabeth on 04/20/2022

Very efficient process from drop off to explaining the repairs and fixing! I admire the fact that the true cost came in under estimate. Now that is a dealer that I can trust!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Worth the drive to Kenosha

by Daniel on 04/18/2022

We drive from Caledonia for service in Kenosha because the service at the Kenosha location is easier to work with and friendlier than the Racine location.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Adrian on 04/15/2022

The salesmen knew everything about the vehicle I was trying to purchase. He was very helpful in full of knowledge.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2019 Jeep Cherokee

by George on 04/08/2022

I was greeted right away. I was helped with my service call promptly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Vehicle repair

by David on 04/08/2022

Due to a complicated problem with our vehicle this dealership Went above and beyond taking care of our every vehicle need with positive results when our vehicle was returned

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent job

by Cheryl on 04/07/2022

Kevin always goes above and beyond my needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales Service

by Kristy on 04/06/2022

Shawn was fantastic to work with again! As always he helped make the process smooth, and I couldn't be happier with my Jeep!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service

by Nicholas on 04/06/2022

good

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ram 1500 Big Horn

by Linda on 04/05/2022

Our sales consultant Danny Cardinali was wonderful. He was professional, courteous, and well educated on the vehicle. He work with us until it was win win sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome first visit

by Juan on 03/31/2022

Excellent customer service and super friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

is. At Palmen Motors

by Elaine on 03/24/2022

Ryan was very pleasant to talk to upon my arrival for my appointment. He was very helpful explaining everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Palmen Chrysler Service Department

by Melissa on 03/24/2022

Brian did an excellent job of keeping me informed about the repairs needed my vehicle needed. The mechanics did a great job with the repairs and my car is running perfectly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
44 cars in stock
0 new0 used44 certified pre-owned
Jeep Cherokee
Jeep Cherokee
0 new|0 used|
9 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|0 used|
6 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
