Palmen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Kenosha
Customer Reviews of Palmen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Kenosha
Best Dealer
by 05/13/2022on
Staff was pleasant and accommodating, always checking back to make sure everything we needed was addressed and explained. They have seem to always have the right vehicle with the best options compared to other dealers in a broad area. This is my sixth vehicle from them and probably my best experience!
Great service dept.
by 05/05/2022on
Everything explained estimate on point kind and keeping me informed on my service time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
oil change
by 05/02/2022on
Fast and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Absolutely Palmen Motors!
by 04/30/2022on
Larry, Frank, & Team were extremely helpful, patient, and respectful. All team members answered questions and explained options with great knowledge and consideration. Larry took several hours to show me all the different features of the Jeeps. They really support and work with their customers.
Mario Ayala Super Salesman.
by 04/28/2022on
Mr. Ayala was a very attentive and caring person. Always ready to help and advise. Super knowledgeable about all the cars on the lot. Great sense of humor. The facility was very neat and clean. I'll be back.
Great experience
by 04/26/2022on
Service got me right in and took care of the concern
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Van Service
by 04/25/2022on
The shuttle to drop off and pick up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Senior Citizen
by 04/22/2022on
Location inspite of serious road construction on Hwy 50 Service advisor was courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place!
by 04/22/2022on
I worked with Frankie and he was extremely helpful. Listened to exactly what I wanted and I ended up getting it!
Efficient service process!
by 04/20/2022on
Very efficient process from drop off to explaining the repairs and fixing! I admire the fact that the true cost came in under estimate. Now that is a dealer that I can trust!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worth the drive to Kenosha
by 04/18/2022on
We drive from Caledonia for service in Kenosha because the service at the Kenosha location is easier to work with and friendlier than the Racine location.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 04/15/2022on
The salesmen knew everything about the vehicle I was trying to purchase. He was very helpful in full of knowledge.
2019 Jeep Cherokee
by 04/08/2022on
I was greeted right away. I was helped with my service call promptly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Vehicle repair
by 04/08/2022on
Due to a complicated problem with our vehicle this dealership Went above and beyond taking care of our every vehicle need with positive results when our vehicle was returned
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent job
by 04/07/2022on
Kevin always goes above and beyond my needs
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Service
by 04/06/2022on
Shawn was fantastic to work with again! As always he helped make the process smooth, and I couldn't be happier with my Jeep!
service
by 04/06/2022on
good
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ram 1500 Big Horn
by 04/05/2022on
Our sales consultant Danny Cardinali was wonderful. He was professional, courteous, and well educated on the vehicle. He work with us until it was win win sale.
Awesome first visit
by 03/31/2022on
Excellent customer service and super friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
is. At Palmen Motors
by 03/24/2022on
Ryan was very pleasant to talk to upon my arrival for my appointment. He was very helpful explaining everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Palmen Chrysler Service Department
by 03/24/2022on
Brian did an excellent job of keeping me informed about the repairs needed my vehicle needed. The mechanics did a great job with the repairs and my car is running perfectly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes