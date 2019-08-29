Skip to main content
Rock County Honda

3636 E Milwaukee St, Janesville, WI 53546
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Rock County Honda

163 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

by Don on 08/29/2019

Attentiveness, Honesty and professionalism.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent sales team and service department.

by Christopher on 08/28/2019

Hayley did an excellent job finding the perfect vehicle for me and my budget and Chris "Kirby" did a great job getting me approved and into my new SUV.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by Michael on 08/26/2019

Friendly, knowlegable staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership

by Thomas on 08/22/2019

Super friendly sale associate. Very knowledgeable manager. Great pricing. Very nice sales showroom atmosphere

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly and Organized Experience

by Catherine on 08/21/2019

All the staff were very friendly and welcoming -- someone always checked in on us the few times we were waiting with a smile, and we were offered refreshments many times as well. Everyone who worked with me went over all parts of the car buying experience in great detail so I always understood what I was agreeing to and how to use the new features in my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealer!

by Manuel on 08/21/2019

Everyone was very helpful and nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I will be a returning customer!

by Stephanie on 08/19/2019

Honesty. Felt like a valued customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great job

by Joanne on 08/19/2019

Sales agent Rocio was awesome patient knowledgeable and experienced

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My new vehicle

by Lisa on 08/18/2019

Tom was very helpful and very patient with me and trying to figure out when and which vehicle I wanted. Leif is also very helpful. Great friendly staff! Definitely 5 plus stars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

John Klobucar

by John on 08/13/2019

Chris was an excellent advocate for me and treated me with respect and did not rush or pressure me into anything. Very good salesman!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

MY HONDA

by Sandra on 08/12/2019

it was a great. I really appreciated the fact that there were no questions asked about putting the vehicle in my name only and giving me a chance to ger some credit history.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rock county honda

by Bernard on 08/11/2019

Our salesman Tom kept us informed and answered our questions that we had about our purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

good job

by Larry on 08/07/2019

Your willingness to answer any questions and your friendliness.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car purchase

by Dawn on 08/07/2019

Great salesperson, no hassle purchase, great follow up, great car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Honda Odessey

by Betty on 08/07/2019

Our sales person was very knowledgeable and friendly. NO pressure but willing to explain and take the time to make sure we understood the workings of our new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Overall great experience

by Michelle on 08/03/2019

Friendly and knowledgeable staff

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership

by Donald on 08/01/2019

It was fast and efficient, I highly recommend Chris Leslie!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied

by Jordana on 08/01/2019

The positive, upbeat atmosphere, and the simplicity of the sale/purchase

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by Janelle on 07/31/2019

I liked the friendly staff and no pressure feeling I got while test driving and inquiring about my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Review

by Cory on 07/30/2019

I like that I was only out in the parking lot for about 15 minutes looking around at Vehicles then a salesperson came out to me right away

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by rtfagan on 07/30/2019

Hayley is super knowledgeable and was eager to walk me through whatever I needed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

