Rock County Honda
Customer Reviews of Rock County Honda
?
by 08/29/2019on
Attentiveness, Honesty and professionalism.
Excellent sales team and service department.
by 08/28/2019on
Hayley did an excellent job finding the perfect vehicle for me and my budget and Chris "Kirby" did a great job getting me approved and into my new SUV.
Review
by 08/26/2019on
Friendly, knowlegable staff.
Great Dealership
by 08/22/2019on
Super friendly sale associate. Very knowledgeable manager. Great pricing. Very nice sales showroom atmosphere
Friendly and Organized Experience
by 08/21/2019on
All the staff were very friendly and welcoming -- someone always checked in on us the few times we were waiting with a smile, and we were offered refreshments many times as well. Everyone who worked with me went over all parts of the car buying experience in great detail so I always understood what I was agreeing to and how to use the new features in my car.
Great Dealer!
by 08/21/2019on
Everyone was very helpful and nice.
I will be a returning customer!
by 08/19/2019on
Honesty. Felt like a valued customer.
Great job
by 08/19/2019on
Sales agent Rocio was awesome patient knowledgeable and experienced
My new vehicle
by 08/18/2019on
Tom was very helpful and very patient with me and trying to figure out when and which vehicle I wanted. Leif is also very helpful. Great friendly staff! Definitely 5 plus stars.
John Klobucar
by 08/13/2019on
Chris was an excellent advocate for me and treated me with respect and did not rush or pressure me into anything. Very good salesman!
MY HONDA
by 08/12/2019on
it was a great. I really appreciated the fact that there were no questions asked about putting the vehicle in my name only and giving me a chance to ger some credit history.
Rock county honda
by 08/11/2019on
Our salesman Tom kept us informed and answered our questions that we had about our purchase.
good job
by 08/07/2019on
Your willingness to answer any questions and your friendliness.
New car purchase
by 08/07/2019on
Great salesperson, no hassle purchase, great follow up, great car.
New Honda Odessey
by 08/07/2019on
Our sales person was very knowledgeable and friendly. NO pressure but willing to explain and take the time to make sure we understood the workings of our new car.
Overall great experience
by 08/03/2019on
Friendly and knowledgeable staff
Great Dealership
by 08/01/2019on
It was fast and efficient, I highly recommend Chris Leslie!
Satisfied
by 08/01/2019on
The positive, upbeat atmosphere, and the simplicity of the sale/purchase
Great Experience!
by 07/31/2019on
I liked the friendly staff and no pressure feeling I got while test driving and inquiring about my car.
Review
by 07/30/2019on
I like that I was only out in the parking lot for about 15 minutes looking around at Vehicles then a salesperson came out to me right away
Great experience!
by 07/30/2019on
Hayley is super knowledgeable and was eager to walk me through whatever I needed!
